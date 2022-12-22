Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
When to have your trash ready after City of Pittsburgh delays pick-ups due to poor weather
PITTSBURGH — The city of Pittsburgh canceled trash collection last week due to the poor weather and snow on Friday. Here’s when you will need to have your trash ready for pick-up this week. Anyone who was supposed to have their trash picked up on Friday, Dec. 23,...
Temperatures continue to be below average throughout first half of workweek
PITTSBURGH — The cold will continue to impact the forecast early this week. Temperatures will stay steady in the mid-teens tonight with a light wind keeping wind chills in single digits at times through the evening. While it won’t be as frigid, highs will continue to run below average again Tuesday. Temperatures will reach near the freezing mark in many locations.
wtae.com
Impact Day: Record cold Christmas Eve
PITTSBURGH — Our cold lingers brutally for one more day. Temperatures look to warm slightly overnight, but wind chills will remain below 0 through about noon Christmas Day. Our warming trend begins in earnest on Monday and will take us all the way into 2023. Highs return above freezing Wednesday with highs in the 50s by Friday. Our next significant chance of precipitation is New Year's Eve with rain showers. Today set the record for coldest Christmas Eve with a high of 6. The previous record was 13 in 1983. The record cold for Christmas Day is 0, so that one is safe. Tonight: Santa-like. Low of 7 with wind chills down to -20. Christmas: Santa leaves his weather. High of 16. Winds gust to 20 mph. Monday: Mostly cloudy. High of 22. Low of 9.
Crews battle multiple fires in the greater Pittsburgh area over the holiday weekend
Fire Crews responded to Shaler Area High School on Saturday for a fire alarm activation. They reported the smell of something burning and found activated sprinkler lines. They shut the lines off and cleared a bulk of water damage.
Tips for staying safe in case of extended power outage during winter storm
PITTSBURGH — Several people were at Ace Hardware Thursday in Wexford, making preparations ahead of Friday’s storm. “We are so busy. People are prepping, getting ready for the holidays and for an ice storm. It’s crazy,” said the Ace Hardware Wexford owner, Laurie Luitgaarden. “I fueled...
First Alert Weather: Wind Chill Warning remains in place until noon
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today is First Alert Weather Day because of the cold temperatures. The Wind Chill Warning goes until noon. Morning lows are below zero but not record-breaking as the record is -11 back in 1983. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosWind chills will be anywhere from 0 to -20 due to the gusty winds around 30-40 mph. Afternoon highs will struggle to make it to the teens, and it'll be cold for the steelers game with temperatures in the single digits then teens around midnight and feeling like -10. If you're going to do that, have numerous layers on and find ways to stay warm as much as possible!Christmas Day will still be cold with wind chills between 0 to -10 and temperatures in the teens for the high. There may be some flurries lingering, but it looks like a White Christmas which is defined as having 1" of snow on the ground on Christmas Day! By Monday we are back in the mid-20s and then 30s Tuesday and Wednesday.Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!
wtae.com
Fayette County neighborhood left without water amid frigid temperatures
NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — About 300 homes in Fayette County remain without water following an apparent water line break Friday. The Holiday Park mobile home community has been without water for four days and neighbors reached out to Pittsburgh's Action News 4 frustrated about the lack of progress being done to fix the problem.
WFMJ.com
Home tips for upcoming cold weather, power companies ready to handle outages
As cold weather moves into the Mahoning Valley, you'll want to ensure your home is ready to handle the drop in temperature. AAA revealed some tips to maintain your property during cold strikes to reduce the risk of winter damage. The following are just some tips you can use to...
wccsradio.com
CLOSURES IN EFFECT FOR CHRISTMAS DAY OBSERVANCE
For many government offices and some organizations, today is the official observance of Christmas. As such there are several closures in place today. Federal, state and local government offices are closed today, including PennDOT driver’s license centers. PA liquor stores will be open normal hours today. Many banks are closed for the day, but online banking for many of those institutions is still being offered. There will be no regular mail delivery today, and post offices are closed but priority Express packages will be delivered today.
Pittsburgh officials urge residents to stay off roads, help neighbors as winter weather approaches
Pittsburgh officials on Thursday said they’re preparing for a weekend of winter weather with warming centers, extended hours at homeless shelters and overnight snow plowing and salting efforts. They urged residents to do their part by staying off the roads Friday if possible. “Our forecast is showing there’s going...
High winds/snow causing issues on roads and power outages
The rapid freeze that was predicted came through the Pittsburgh area early Friday morning. Temperatures were close to 40 degrees just before 5 a.m. and just after 7 a.m., it was 10 degrees outside.
WYTV.com
Winter Storm Approaches the Valley
A large winter storm will impact the Valley heading into the end of the week and the holiday weekend. This storm will cause wind, rain, snow and frigid cold temperatures to push across the country just in time for Christmas weekend. This storm will be a powerful system and be capable of producing snow, rain, strong wind and pull very cold air into a big part of the country. Weather delays at several airports are likely to occur across the US as the system develops.
977rocks.com
Thompson Meat Market Destroyed In Christmas Fire
A longtime business in West Sunbury was completely destroyed in a Christmas Day morning fire. The first call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 10:15 a.m. for heavy smoke coming from Thompson’s Meat Market on Route 308. According to emergency dispatch calls, the fire appeared to start in the back of the building.
Thousands lose power in the Valley during winter storm
Power outages are moving rapidly through the Valley during this major winter storm.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Troopers Rescue Two Dogs Chained Outside in Cold Temperatures in Banks Township
BANKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have charged the owner of two dogs that were chained outside in frigid temperatures on Hemlock Lake Road. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, troopers received a report on December 23, around 7:57 a.m., of two dogs that were tethered outdoors with no shelter near Hemlock Lake Road in Banks Township, Indiana County.
WFMJ.com
Farrell Fire Department evacuates residents from apartment complex on Christmas Eve
On Christmas Eve, nearly 60 residents had to be evacuated from a Mercer County apartment complex. Farrell Fire Department assisted with the evacuation after a water pipe break, which caused about 12 inches of flooding on the first floor of the apartment building. Due to structural damage throughout the building,...
LIVE UPDATES: Thousands without power, many roads refreezing, warming centers opened across area
PITTSBURGH — Thousands of people are without power and road conditions are deteriorating as snow falls, winds pick up and temperatures plummet. PennDOT announced speed limit reductions on multiple major roadways in Allegheny, Beaver, Lawrence, Washington and Westmoreland counties. First Energy and Duquesne Light are both reporting thousands of...
Cruising toward Christmas: Latrobe woman gifted car during holiday season
A 70-year-old Latrobe woman who went five years without a car after a failed inspection now has one after her longtime friend, Joseph Lanatovich, gifted her a 2000 Lincoln Town Car. For years, Angie Bush had to rely on public transit, car services and the kindness of her friends to...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The latest on the winter storm: what we will get and when we will get it
For several days, Pittsburgh area residents have been told that severe winter weather is heading to the area for Christmas weekend. The burning question has been exactly when will it hit and how bad will it be?. According to the National Weather Service in Moon Township, a cold front will...
Pittsburgh Weather: Wintry mix turns to rain before weekend winter storm
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today is the first full day of winter and it will certainly look and feel like it. We start off with a wintry mix then switch all to rain as temperatures get to the upper 30s and low 40s. The Laurel Highlands and ridges could see a light glaze from freezing rain and up to 2" of snowfall. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosThere's a Winter Weather Advisory for those areas going until 3 p.m. Garrett Co., Maryland will be hit the hardest where there's a Winter Storm Warning going until...
