Pittsburgh, PA

Impact Day: Record cold Christmas Eve

PITTSBURGH — Our cold lingers brutally for one more day. Temperatures look to warm slightly overnight, but wind chills will remain below 0 through about noon Christmas Day. Our warming trend begins in earnest on Monday and will take us all the way into 2023. Highs return above freezing Wednesday with highs in the 50s by Friday. Our next significant chance of precipitation is New Year's Eve with rain showers. Today set the record for coldest Christmas Eve with a high of 6. The previous record was 13 in 1983. The record cold for Christmas Day is 0, so that one is safe. Tonight: Santa-like. Low of 7 with wind chills down to -20. Christmas: Santa leaves his weather. High of 16. Winds gust to 20 mph. Monday: Mostly cloudy. High of 22. Low of 9.
PITTSBURGH, PA
First Alert Weather: Wind Chill Warning remains in place until noon

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today is First Alert Weather Day because of the cold temperatures. The Wind Chill Warning goes until noon. Morning lows are below zero but not record-breaking as the record is -11 back in 1983. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosWind chills will be anywhere from 0 to -20 due to the gusty winds around 30-40 mph. Afternoon highs will struggle to make it to the teens, and it'll be cold for the steelers game with temperatures in the single digits then teens around midnight and feeling like -10. If you're going to do that, have numerous layers on and find ways to stay warm as much as possible!Christmas Day will still be cold with wind chills between 0 to -10 and temperatures in the teens for the high. There may be some flurries lingering, but it looks like a White Christmas which is defined as having 1" of snow on the ground on Christmas Day! By Monday we are back in the mid-20s and then 30s Tuesday and Wednesday.Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!
PITTSBURGH, PA
Fayette County neighborhood left without water amid frigid temperatures

NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — About 300 homes in Fayette County remain without water following an apparent water line break Friday. The Holiday Park mobile home community has been without water for four days and neighbors reached out to Pittsburgh's Action News 4 frustrated about the lack of progress being done to fix the problem.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
CLOSURES IN EFFECT FOR CHRISTMAS DAY OBSERVANCE

For many government offices and some organizations, today is the official observance of Christmas. As such there are several closures in place today. Federal, state and local government offices are closed today, including PennDOT driver’s license centers. PA liquor stores will be open normal hours today. Many banks are closed for the day, but online banking for many of those institutions is still being offered. There will be no regular mail delivery today, and post offices are closed but priority Express packages will be delivered today.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
Winter Storm Approaches the Valley

A large winter storm will impact the Valley heading into the end of the week and the holiday weekend. This storm will cause wind, rain, snow and frigid cold temperatures to push across the country just in time for Christmas weekend. This storm will be a powerful system and be capable of producing snow, rain, strong wind and pull very cold air into a big part of the country. Weather delays at several airports are likely to occur across the US as the system develops.
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
Thompson Meat Market Destroyed In Christmas Fire

A longtime business in West Sunbury was completely destroyed in a Christmas Day morning fire. The first call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 10:15 a.m. for heavy smoke coming from Thompson’s Meat Market on Route 308. According to emergency dispatch calls, the fire appeared to start in the back of the building.
WEST SUNBURY, PA
Troopers Rescue Two Dogs Chained Outside in Cold Temperatures in Banks Township

BANKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have charged the owner of two dogs that were chained outside in frigid temperatures on Hemlock Lake Road. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, troopers received a report on December 23, around 7:57 a.m., of two dogs that were tethered outdoors with no shelter near Hemlock Lake Road in Banks Township, Indiana County.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
Pittsburgh Weather: Wintry mix turns to rain before weekend winter storm

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today is the first full day of winter and it will certainly look and feel like it. We start off with a wintry mix then switch all to rain as temperatures get to the upper 30s and low 40s. The Laurel Highlands and ridges could see a light glaze from freezing rain and up to 2" of snowfall. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosThere's a Winter Weather Advisory for those areas going until 3 p.m. Garrett Co., Maryland will be hit the hardest where there's a Winter Storm Warning going until...
PITTSBURGH, PA

