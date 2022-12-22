Read full article on original website
Friday in Portland: Alaska Airlines cancels all morning flights in and out of PDX amid winter stormEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Thousands without power as winter storm moves into Portland areaEmily ScarviePortland, OR
kptv.com
Heavy rainfall causes street flooding in Portland metro
LINNTON, Ore. (KPTV) – Monday was a rainy day around the Portland metro area, and some of that moisture caused a real problem for commuters in Linnton, who were abruptly met with knee-deep still water near Mile Post 9 of Highway 30. “This is some pretty dangerous stuff,” Braden...
kptv.com
Removing fallen tree causes more damage to Tigard family home
TIGARD Ore. (KPTV) - Last week, the Layman Family from Tigard had a 90 ft. tree fall on their home. Now that the ice storm is over, it’s time to remove it, but the family learned they had more damage than they bargained for. After four days, Chad Layman...
kptv.com
First Alert: Massive waves to slam the Oregon coast Tuesday
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The National Weather Service office in Portland had a warning for beachgoers: Extremely large and dangerous waves are forecasted to slam the coast on Tuesday, Dec. 27. The NWS said waves would likely reach a towering 35-feet. They also warned that “rogue waves” could potentially be...
kptv.com
Portland tow trucks, auto shops slammed after ice storm
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Some in the metro area have been busy around the clock the last several days helping drivers who got stuck or damaged their cars because of the ice. Fox 12 met Nathan Anaya from Anaya Towing before the worst of the storm this past Thursday. On Monday, Anaya shared some video to show just how bad last week’s ice storm was for drivers in the metro area. Anaya and his colleagues us say the work was constant from Friday through Saturday.
20+ foot waves expected to hit Oregon Coast starting Sunday night
If you're planning on going to the beach in the coming days, be careful, the National Weather Service is reporting big waves coming in Sunday night through Wednesday.
kptv.com
I-84 opens after ice storm between Troutdale, Hood River
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Interstate 84 is open again between Troutdale and Hood River, the Oregon Department of Transportation announced on Saturday afternoon, after high winds and ice closed the road Thursday night. ODOT said its crews reported one to two inches of solid ice coating every surface, with 10-foot-tall...
kptv.com
‘2 trees, 2 cars,’ Portland family say 3rd about to fall
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The windy, icy weather has really proven to cause tree troubles for a street in Northeast Portland. Thursday morning, two trees fell onto a family’s car and another failing tree is causing concern to neighbors on the street too. Neighbors say the problem tree has...
WWEEK
There’s No Room in Portland
The city looks different to everyone. Someone living on 86th and Burnside is definitely seeing a different landscape from someone whose home is nestled in the West Hills. St. Johns looks a lot different than Buckman looks a lot different than Woodstock looks a lot different from Lloyd. We all know that.
kptv.com
No refreeze for areas outside of Gorge
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Santa is giving us an early Christmas present by thawing things out for us across most of the metro area. Temperatures finally climbed above freezing at PDX this afternoon, and we won’t have to worry about things refreezing overnight outside of the Gorge. Roads are wet or slushy, and should be in even better shape tomorrow. Some areas in the south and west metro topped out in the mid 40s today. Areas at higher elevations experienced 40-degree temperatures, too, including the ski resorts! East metro did get some freezing rain this morning through about midday until temperatures finally climbed to about freezing.
Icy Marion County road leads to 17 stuck vehicles
Icy conditions wreaked havoc north of Hubbard, OR, as 17 vehicles became stuck on Grim Road Northeast during the recent winter weather.
Rocky landslide closes OR-18, ODOT working to get road cleared
A landslide on OR-18 spread large rocks across the road, blocking traffic.
I-84 remains closed in Oregon’s Columbia gorge after ice storm; ODOT urges caution elsewhere
Update: I-84 reopens between Troutdale and Hood River after lengthy ice closure. Interstate 84 remained closed midday Saturday in the Columbia River Gorge east of Portland, choked by a thick layer of snow and continuing freezing rain. The freeway has been closed since Thursday between Troutdale and Hood River. Kacey...
Channel 6000
Saturday’s big thaw and what it means for traveling
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Saturday’s climb out of the freezer box will be a slow one. Daytime highs eventually reach the upper 30’s to low 40’s but not until early evening. Be aware light freezing rain is in the forecast for the greater Portland and Vancouver metro areas through Saturday afternoon.
NW Portland home goes up in flames amid sub-freezing temps
Firefighters battled a three-story house fire in Portland’s Pearl District neighborhood that ignited around midnight during challenging sub-freezing and windy conditions.
Downtown Portland water main breaks, lifting street and spilling water during ice storm
A water main in downtown Portland broke Friday morning, spilling water and lifting the street.
Man struck on I-5′s Marquam Bridge in Portland dies at hospital
A man struck Monday on the Marquam Bridge, which carries Interstate 5 over the Willamette River near downtown Portland, has died at a local hospital. Police said David Belen, 48, was outside his stopped truck attempting to fix a wheel on a trailer early Monday when he was hit by a passing Toyota Camry, according to charging documents filed in court by prosecutors.
KVAL
Firefighters in Salem get creative to help patient to waiting ambulance in winter storm
SALEM, Ore. — Firefighters in Salem had to improvise Friday when an ambulance could not drive up an icy hill to help someone in need of care. According to the union representing Salem Firefighters, an ambulance was unable to get up a hill amid Friday’s ice storm that swept Western Oregon.
kqennewsradio.com
EUGENE TO PORTLAND DEALING WITH ICE, CLOSURES
While the Umpqua Valley stayed in the mid to upper 30’s Thursday night, travelers didn’t have to go far north to begin encountering challenges as a strong winter storm hit parts of the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather Service forecast up to a half-inch of ice for much...
opb.org
Winter storm blankets Northwest in sleet and freezing rain, leaves thousands without power
Around 11,000 Oregon homes and businesses were without power across the state at noon Friday after an ice storm blanketed the region overnight, snarling the start of the holiday travel season and imperiling the lives of people in the region who lack access to warm shelter. With temperatures already well...
kptv.com
First Alert Weather Day: Large fir tree tears through Vancouver home
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – A large fir tree fell onto a Vancouver home on Thursday, the Vancouver Fire Department says. The Vancouver F.D. was dispatched to the 10500 block of SE 14th Street after a neighbor of the homeowners called to report the fallen tree. According to officials, the...
