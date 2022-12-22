ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

kptv.com

Heavy rainfall causes street flooding in Portland metro

LINNTON, Ore. (KPTV) – Monday was a rainy day around the Portland metro area, and some of that moisture caused a real problem for commuters in Linnton, who were abruptly met with knee-deep still water near Mile Post 9 of Highway 30. “This is some pretty dangerous stuff,” Braden...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Removing fallen tree causes more damage to Tigard family home

TIGARD Ore. (KPTV) - Last week, the Layman Family from Tigard had a 90 ft. tree fall on their home. Now that the ice storm is over, it’s time to remove it, but the family learned they had more damage than they bargained for. After four days, Chad Layman...
TIGARD, OR
kptv.com

First Alert: Massive waves to slam the Oregon coast Tuesday

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The National Weather Service office in Portland had a warning for beachgoers: Extremely large and dangerous waves are forecasted to slam the coast on Tuesday, Dec. 27. The NWS said waves would likely reach a towering 35-feet. They also warned that “rogue waves” could potentially be...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Portland tow trucks, auto shops slammed after ice storm

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Some in the metro area have been busy around the clock the last several days helping drivers who got stuck or damaged their cars because of the ice. Fox 12 met Nathan Anaya from Anaya Towing before the worst of the storm this past Thursday. On Monday, Anaya shared some video to show just how bad last week’s ice storm was for drivers in the metro area. Anaya and his colleagues us say the work was constant from Friday through Saturday.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

I-84 opens after ice storm between Troutdale, Hood River

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Interstate 84 is open again between Troutdale and Hood River, the Oregon Department of Transportation announced on Saturday afternoon, after high winds and ice closed the road Thursday night. ODOT said its crews reported one to two inches of solid ice coating every surface, with 10-foot-tall...
TROUTDALE, OR
kptv.com

‘2 trees, 2 cars,’ Portland family say 3rd about to fall

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The windy, icy weather has really proven to cause tree troubles for a street in Northeast Portland. Thursday morning, two trees fell onto a family’s car and another failing tree is causing concern to neighbors on the street too. Neighbors say the problem tree has...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

There’s No Room in Portland

The city looks different to everyone. Someone living on 86th and Burnside is definitely seeing a different landscape from someone whose home is nestled in the West Hills. St. Johns looks a lot different than Buckman looks a lot different than Woodstock looks a lot different from Lloyd. We all know that.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

No refreeze for areas outside of Gorge

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Santa is giving us an early Christmas present by thawing things out for us across most of the metro area. Temperatures finally climbed above freezing at PDX this afternoon, and we won’t have to worry about things refreezing overnight outside of the Gorge. Roads are wet or slushy, and should be in even better shape tomorrow. Some areas in the south and west metro topped out in the mid 40s today. Areas at higher elevations experienced 40-degree temperatures, too, including the ski resorts! East metro did get some freezing rain this morning through about midday until temperatures finally climbed to about freezing.
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Saturday’s big thaw and what it means for traveling

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Saturday’s climb out of the freezer box will be a slow one. Daytime highs eventually reach the upper 30’s to low 40’s but not until early evening. Be aware light freezing rain is in the forecast for the greater Portland and Vancouver metro areas through Saturday afternoon.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Man struck on I-5′s Marquam Bridge in Portland dies at hospital

A man struck Monday on the Marquam Bridge, which carries Interstate 5 over the Willamette River near downtown Portland, has died at a local hospital. Police said David Belen, 48, was outside his stopped truck attempting to fix a wheel on a trailer early Monday when he was hit by a passing Toyota Camry, according to charging documents filed in court by prosecutors.
PORTLAND, OR
kqennewsradio.com

EUGENE TO PORTLAND DEALING WITH ICE, CLOSURES

While the Umpqua Valley stayed in the mid to upper 30’s Thursday night, travelers didn’t have to go far north to begin encountering challenges as a strong winter storm hit parts of the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather Service forecast up to a half-inch of ice for much...
EUGENE, OR

