PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Santa is giving us an early Christmas present by thawing things out for us across most of the metro area. Temperatures finally climbed above freezing at PDX this afternoon, and we won’t have to worry about things refreezing overnight outside of the Gorge. Roads are wet or slushy, and should be in even better shape tomorrow. Some areas in the south and west metro topped out in the mid 40s today. Areas at higher elevations experienced 40-degree temperatures, too, including the ski resorts! East metro did get some freezing rain this morning through about midday until temperatures finally climbed to about freezing.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO