Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Newport NewsTed RiversNewport News, VA
4 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Two men arrested for robbing USPS worker in VirginiaEdy ZooChesapeake, VA
5 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Bomb threat causes evacuation of Portsmouth Courthouse in VirginiaEdy ZooPortsmouth, VA
Related
WAVY News 10
Norfolk Naval Shipyard recruiting for apprentice program
Norfolk Naval Shipyard recruiting for apprentice …. Father of Donovon Lynch hasn’t yet signed settlement …. The father of Donovon Lynch has so far refused to sign on to the $3 million settlement with the City of Virginia Beach. Read more: https://bit.ly/3vgiBgk. 5 displaced after house fire on Meadows...
WAVY News 10
Father of Donovon Lynch hasn't yet signed settlement with Virginia Beach
The father of Donovon Lynch has so far refused to sign on to the $3 million settlement with the City of Virginia Beach. Read more: https://bit.ly/3vgiBgk. Father of Donovon Lynch hasn’t yet signed settlement …. The father of Donovon Lynch has so far refused to sign on to the...
WAVY News 10
1 displaced following Christmas Eve fire at Virginia Beach townhouse
1 displaced following Christmas Eve fire at Virginia …. Father of Donovon Lynch hasn’t yet signed settlement …. The father of Donovon Lynch has so far refused to sign on to the $3 million settlement with the City of Virginia Beach. Read more: https://bit.ly/3vgiBgk. 5 displaced after house fire...
WAVY News 10
Nonprofit empowers others in honor of murdered Portsmouth man
Curtis Walton Empowers' first mission was to provide a Ugandan family with a water tank that when full stores up to 132 gallons of rainwater. Read more: https://bit.ly/3jxCcG4. Nonprofit empowers others in honor of murdered Portsmouth …. Curtis Walton Empowers' first mission was to provide a Ugandan family with a...
Plumbers keeping busy with calls for frozen pipes across Hampton Roads
Plumbers have been keeping busy dealing with pipes freezing and bursting in homes and businesses across Hampton Roads.
WAVY News 10
Holiday travel woes impact travelers at Norfolk International Airport
According to Flight Aware, at least 15 flights have been cancelled in the past 24 hours alone at Norfolk International Airport. Read more: https://bit.ly/3Vu5iU6. Holiday travel woes impact travelers at Norfolk International …. According to Flight Aware, at least 15 flights have been cancelled in the past 24 hours alone...
WAVY News 10
Amtrak and Norfolk celebrate 10 years of service
Father of Donovon Lynch hasn’t yet signed settlement …. The father of Donovon Lynch has so far refused to sign on to the $3 million settlement with the City of Virginia Beach. Read more: https://bit.ly/3vgiBgk. 5 displaced after house fire on Meadows Landing Road …. Read more: https://bit.ly/3YNiy9f. Hotel,...
Officials on scene of shooting in Virginia Beach; Police activity on I-64 West
Police are currently investigating a shooting in the Coach Circle area. There is a heavy police presence there and on I-64 westbound past Norview.
About 200 kids receive free toys for Christmas from Virginia Beach nonprofit
About 200 kids receive free toys for Christmas from The Noblemen, a nonprofit based in Virginia Beach
WAVY News 10
Gunshots in Wesleyan Drive area of VB under investigation
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating after shots were reported in the area of the Carriage House Apartments of Virginia Beach off Wesleyan Drive. VBPD initially tweeted it was investigating a shooting in the area of Coach Circle at the complex, but later said they were not able to find anyone who had been struck by gunfire. They said there was also heavy police presence on I-64 West past Norview in Norfolk that was connected to the incident.
Virginia Beach church says cross missing after strong winds knocked it off steeple
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A cross represents hope and sacrifice for Christian faith leaders. Union Baptist Church Pastor Robert Barnes put it like this: “The cross is a symbol of God’s humanity to us." You can usually find it on top of churches, and certainly at Barnes'...
WAVY News 10
Police: Woman dead in suspected Hampton homicide
Father of Donovon Lynch hasn’t yet signed settlement …. The father of Donovon Lynch has so far refused to sign on to the $3 million settlement with the City of Virginia Beach. Read more: https://bit.ly/3vgiBgk. 5 displaced after house fire on Meadows Landing Road …. Read more: https://bit.ly/3YNiy9f. Hotel,...
WAVY News 10
Study: Virginia Beach among top cities where happiest Americans live
(NEXSTAR) – Happiness doesn’t grow on trees, but it may be a little easier to come by in some cities, a new study has found. Reviewing federal and local government data across 13 metrics based on personal finances, well-being, and quality of life, SmartAsset ranked nearly 165 of the nation’s largest cities to find where Americans are happiest.
peninsulachronicle.com
Volunteers Needed For One City Marathon In Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS—Volunteers are needed for the Newport News One City Marathon weekend, which is coming up on March 3 through March 5, 2023. Presented by Newport News Shipbuilding, the weekend features a variety of races, including the One City Marathon, the BayPort Credit Union Half Marathon, the Optima Health Maritime 5K, and the Nautical Mile Fun Run presented by Ferguson Cares.
After 2 possible domestic violence deaths, incidents expected to increase
The holiday season is a joyous time for many. But for victims of domestic violence, this time of year isn't full of Christmas cheer.
WAVY News 10
Power outages continue in Hampton Roads, NC, icy patches on roads in OBX
WAVY News 10's KaMaria Braye reports. Power outages continue in Hampton Roads, NC, icy …. WAVY News 10's KaMaria Braye reports. Police investigate armed robbery at 7-Eleven in Suffolk. According to police, the call for the robbery came in around 6:30 p.m. at the 7-Eleven located in the 1200 block...
Nansemond own portion of land where ancestors once thrived
For the first time in centuries, the Nansemond Indian Nation owns a portion of the land where their ancestors once thrived.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Newport News
Newport News might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Newport News.
2022 is 'one last hoorah' for this once bustling Virginia mall
Military Circle Mall has been with us for more than five decades. This December marks the last Christmas the mall will be open.
The weather outside is frightful in Hampton Roads for Christmas weekend 2022
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The massive weather system brought damage to some parts of Hampton Roads and Northeastern North Carolina. Winds knocked down flagpoles and even parts of buildings – all as temperatures dropped and some area families spent Christmas Eve without power at home. Gusty winds from the...
Comments / 3