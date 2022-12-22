ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Norfolk Naval Shipyard recruiting for apprentice program

Norfolk Naval Shipyard recruiting for apprentice …. Father of Donovon Lynch hasn’t yet signed settlement …. The father of Donovon Lynch has so far refused to sign on to the $3 million settlement with the City of Virginia Beach. Read more: https://bit.ly/3vgiBgk. 5 displaced after house fire on Meadows...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

1 displaced following Christmas Eve fire at Virginia Beach townhouse

1 displaced following Christmas Eve fire at Virginia …. Father of Donovon Lynch hasn’t yet signed settlement …. The father of Donovon Lynch has so far refused to sign on to the $3 million settlement with the City of Virginia Beach. Read more: https://bit.ly/3vgiBgk. 5 displaced after house fire...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Nonprofit empowers others in honor of murdered Portsmouth man

Curtis Walton Empowers' first mission was to provide a Ugandan family with a water tank that when full stores up to 132 gallons of rainwater. Read more: https://bit.ly/3jxCcG4. Nonprofit empowers others in honor of murdered Portsmouth …. Curtis Walton Empowers' first mission was to provide a Ugandan family with a...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Holiday travel woes impact travelers at Norfolk International Airport

According to Flight Aware, at least 15 flights have been cancelled in the past 24 hours alone at Norfolk International Airport. Read more: https://bit.ly/3Vu5iU6. Holiday travel woes impact travelers at Norfolk International …. According to Flight Aware, at least 15 flights have been cancelled in the past 24 hours alone...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Amtrak and Norfolk celebrate 10 years of service

Father of Donovon Lynch hasn’t yet signed settlement …. The father of Donovon Lynch has so far refused to sign on to the $3 million settlement with the City of Virginia Beach. Read more: https://bit.ly/3vgiBgk. 5 displaced after house fire on Meadows Landing Road …. Read more: https://bit.ly/3YNiy9f. Hotel,...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Gunshots in Wesleyan Drive area of VB under investigation

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating after shots were reported in the area of the Carriage House Apartments of Virginia Beach off Wesleyan Drive. VBPD initially tweeted it was investigating a shooting in the area of Coach Circle at the complex, but later said they were not able to find anyone who had been struck by gunfire. They said there was also heavy police presence on I-64 West past Norview in Norfolk that was connected to the incident.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Police: Woman dead in suspected Hampton homicide

Father of Donovon Lynch hasn’t yet signed settlement …. The father of Donovon Lynch has so far refused to sign on to the $3 million settlement with the City of Virginia Beach. Read more: https://bit.ly/3vgiBgk. 5 displaced after house fire on Meadows Landing Road …. Read more: https://bit.ly/3YNiy9f. Hotel,...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Study: Virginia Beach among top cities where happiest Americans live

(NEXSTAR) – Happiness doesn’t grow on trees, but it may be a little easier to come by in some cities, a new study has found. Reviewing federal and local government data across 13 metrics based on personal finances, well-being, and quality of life, SmartAsset ranked nearly 165 of the nation’s largest cities to find where Americans are happiest.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Volunteers Needed For One City Marathon In Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS—Volunteers are needed for the Newport News One City Marathon weekend, which is coming up on March 3 through March 5, 2023. Presented by Newport News Shipbuilding, the weekend features a variety of races, including the One City Marathon, the BayPort Credit Union Half Marathon, the Optima Health Maritime 5K, and the Nautical Mile Fun Run presented by Ferguson Cares.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Power outages continue in Hampton Roads, NC, icy patches on roads in OBX

WAVY News 10's KaMaria Braye reports. Power outages continue in Hampton Roads, NC, icy …. WAVY News 10's KaMaria Braye reports. Police investigate armed robbery at 7-Eleven in Suffolk. According to police, the call for the robbery came in around 6:30 p.m. at the 7-Eleven located in the 1200 block...
NORFOLK, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy