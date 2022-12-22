Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Where to Find the Best Pizza in ChicagoEast Coast TravelerChicago, IL
Carolyn Palmer Sworn In As Matteson, IL TrusteeSouth Suburban NewsMatteson, IL
Social Security payment increases coming for recipients in IllinoisR.A. HeimIllinois State
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 during the holidaysR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Five Terrifying Ghost Stories That Prove Mobile Is The Most Haunted City In AlabamaLIFE_HACKSMobile, AL
Related
Snow Monday Could Make for ‘Unusually Hazardous' Travel Conditions: NWS
More snow was expected to arrive in the Chicago area Monday morning, bringing the potential for some light accumulation before ushering in a major warm-up that will mark a dramatic shift in temperatures. But this particular round of snow could bring some "unusually hazardous" travel conditions. Monday's snow is expected...
NW Indiana Sees More Than 153 Crashes, 83 Slide Offs During Winter Storm
A powerful winter storm bringing dangerously low wind chills, powerful winds, icy roads and snow that barreled through multiple states, including Illinois and Indiana, left travelers scrambling at airports as hundreds of flights were canceled, and motorists braving dangerous, icy roads. Friday, while a winter storm warning went into effect...
25newsnow.com
Tracking Monday snow showers
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A quick moving weather system will slide through central Illinois this morning, bringing the potential for light snow accumulations. While a lot of snow is not expected, drivers are reminded that it only takes a half inch or so to make things very slick on the roadways. Snow showers that begin this morning will continue into the early afternoon before tapering off. Temperatures will warm into the mid 20s this afternoon. Lows tonight then fall back to the single digits.
How Will This Week's Rapid Warmup Compare to Historical Record? NWS Has Answers
The Chicago area is about to experience a rapid change in weather-related fortunes in coming days, as high temperatures will skyrocket out of their Arctic doldrums and into above-average territory. On Friday, the city recorded a low temperature of minus-8 degrees at O’Hare International Airport, according to the National Weather...
fox32chicago.com
Snow developing Sunday night into Monday morning, making roads slippery in Chicago area
CHICAGO - Snow will develop on Sunday night and continue into Monday morning in the Chicago area. The National Weather Service said that even though snowfall amounts will be minor, the cold pavement could result in unusually hazardous travel. The NWS said drivers should plan on taking extra time for their commutes on Monday morning. Temperatures overnight will be in the 8° to 15° range.
NBC Chicago
Extreme Cold Causes Pipes to Burst, Causing Holiday Headaches for Residents
The extreme cold is causing water pipes to freeze and burst in some Chicago-area homes, causing massive headaches for residents and contractors alike. Though the worst of the cold is now over, with temperatures falling to 10 degrees below zero in some locations overnight Thursday into Friday, readings won't get above the freezing mark until at least Wednesday, leading to serious damage to some homes.
25newsnow.com
FIRST ALERT: Dangerous cold continues Saturday
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Our First Alert Weather Days continue Saturday as dangerous wind chills as cold as -25 to -35 are expected. Gusty conditions continue through the weekend into the start of next week before conditions begin to improve heading towards the New Year. Saturday: Wind Chill Advisories...
WGNtv.com
Deep freeze slowly exiting Chicago area this Christmas
A cold, but dry Christmas as the Chicago area slowly exits the “Deep Freeze.”. A wind chill advisory continues through late Sunday morning. A frigid start to Christmas Day with daybreak temps around zero. Wind chills to minus 20. Sunny with highs 12-17 degrees. West winds 10-15 mph. Clouds...
Should I warm up my car every few hours in cold weather?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Thursday’s strong frontal passage brought us from bitterly cold to “why do I live here” type cold as the anticipated Arctic blast was able to settle in. There will be little relief Friday night as winds remain in the 30-40 mph range. Wind chill values as of this writing are sitting in […]
Friday Marks Chicago's Coldest December High Temperature in Nearly 40 Years
Chicago’s high temperature on Friday failed to reach zero degrees Fahrenheit, and as a result the city saw its coldest December high temperature in nearly 40 years. According to the National Weather Service, the high temperature recorded at O’Hare International Airport was minus-1 degree Fahrenheit. The failure to...
‘Getting Stranded Can Be Deadly': Here's Who to Call If You Get Stuck or Stranded on Icy Chicago Roads
There's no stopping it now: a powerful winter storm with below-zero wind chill temperatures, 'white-out' conditions, snow and winds over 50 miles-per-hour is barreling towards the Chicago area, with the worst conditions expected to come Thursday evening through Friday, according to the National Weather Service. At that time, possible blizzard...
Winter Storm Warning Extended in NW Indiana, Wind Chill Advisory Issued for Chicago Area
A winter storm warning that was originally slated to expire Saturday in northwest Indiana has instead been extended until Sunday morning because of gusty winds and blowing and drifting snow, the National Weather Service says. According to the updated alert, the warning will now remain in effect until 6 a.m....
With Wind Chill Temps of -35 in Chicago, Do You Still Need to Shovel Your Sidewalk?
A winter storm warning remains in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday for the entire Chicago area, accompanied by strong wind gusts of up to 50 miles-per-hour, blowing snow and wind chill temperatures low enough to create frostbite conditions. While the storm hasn't brought much in terms of snow totals, most...
indiana105.com
Blizzard, Winter Storm Warnings Continue
Blizzard and winter storm warnings continue in Northwest Indiana. Temperatures in the Region are around -10 this morning with wind chills nearing -40. The National Weather Service says travel should be restricted to emergencies only, and if you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle, officials say. Emergency preparedness officials also say display a bright piece of clothing to signal for help if stranded and floor mats can be used for extra insulation.
Track Illinois Road Conditions During Winter Storm
With a dangerous winter storm beginning to make its way through the Chicago area, authorities have cautioned commuters against traveling, stating that Illinois road conditions will "rapidly" deteriorate as the storm moves through. If you're looking to check on the road conditions during all the commotion, you can do so...
How Long Will Bitter Cold Temperatures Last?
With a winter storm that brought snow and gusty winds alongside a spell of dangerously cold temperatures, many residents are wondering when the brutal cold may let up. While the Chicago area is likely to see significant changes in weather within the next week, Christmas Eve and Christmas will still be brutally cold.
Extreme Cold, Travel Chaos Continue Due to Historic Winter Storm
The deep freeze from a deadly winter storm that walloped much of the United States will continue into the week as people in western New York deal with massive snow drifts that snarled emergency vehicles and travelers across the country see cancelled flights and dangerous roads. The massive storm has...
City deploys more than 200 snow plows to clear residential streets
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago's snowplows are now clearing residential streets.The Department of Streets and Sanitation has deployed more than 200 snow vehicles to begin clearing residential streets, while the rest of its fleet will continue focusing on main streets and DuSable Lake Shore Drive.Salt spreaders have been clearing streets since Thursday morning. Slick road conditions are expected to continue throughout the day on Friday, and city officials urged drivers to take precautions while traveling.You can follow the city's snow fleet in real-time by visiting chicagoshovels.org.
Live Winter Storm Updates: Iced-Over Roads Cause Semis To Slide Off Highways in Chicago, Indiana
Dangerous wind chill temperatures across the Chicago area and northwest Indiana are expected to remain between -30 degrees and -40 degrees Friday as a Winter Storm Warning remains in effect. The severity of the cold, coupled with high winds and blowing snow, prompted travel warnings, Metra delays, flight cancelations and treacherous roadways.
Having Trouble Starting Your Car in the Extreme Cold? Here's What Auto Experts Say To Do
On top of the below-zero temperatures, some drivers may have dealt with another challenge during the latest winter storm: their car not starting. While many people were able to stay home as the Chicago area experienced snow and wind chills as low as 35 degrees below zero, some people, like essential workers, did have to venture out Thursday and Friday. And because the temperatures were so low, drivers may have encountered dead batteries or other vehicle issues.
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
103K+
Followers
84K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0