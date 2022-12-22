ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

25newsnow.com

Tracking Monday snow showers

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A quick moving weather system will slide through central Illinois this morning, bringing the potential for light snow accumulations. While a lot of snow is not expected, drivers are reminded that it only takes a half inch or so to make things very slick on the roadways. Snow showers that begin this morning will continue into the early afternoon before tapering off. Temperatures will warm into the mid 20s this afternoon. Lows tonight then fall back to the single digits.
fox32chicago.com

Snow developing Sunday night into Monday morning, making roads slippery in Chicago area

CHICAGO - Snow will develop on Sunday night and continue into Monday morning in the Chicago area. The National Weather Service said that even though snowfall amounts will be minor, the cold pavement could result in unusually hazardous travel. The NWS said drivers should plan on taking extra time for their commutes on Monday morning. Temperatures overnight will be in the 8° to 15° range.
NBC Chicago

Extreme Cold Causes Pipes to Burst, Causing Holiday Headaches for Residents

The extreme cold is causing water pipes to freeze and burst in some Chicago-area homes, causing massive headaches for residents and contractors alike. Though the worst of the cold is now over, with temperatures falling to 10 degrees below zero in some locations overnight Thursday into Friday, readings won't get above the freezing mark until at least Wednesday, leading to serious damage to some homes.
25newsnow.com

FIRST ALERT: Dangerous cold continues Saturday

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Our First Alert Weather Days continue Saturday as dangerous wind chills as cold as -25 to -35 are expected. Gusty conditions continue through the weekend into the start of next week before conditions begin to improve heading towards the New Year. Saturday: Wind Chill Advisories...
WGNtv.com

Deep freeze slowly exiting Chicago area this Christmas

A cold, but dry Christmas as the Chicago area slowly exits the “Deep Freeze.”. A wind chill advisory continues through late Sunday morning. A frigid start to Christmas Day with daybreak temps around zero. Wind chills to minus 20. Sunny with highs 12-17 degrees. West winds 10-15 mph. Clouds...
indiana105.com

Blizzard, Winter Storm Warnings Continue

Blizzard and winter storm warnings continue in Northwest Indiana. Temperatures in the Region are around -10 this morning with wind chills nearing -40. The National Weather Service says travel should be restricted to emergencies only, and if you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle, officials say. Emergency preparedness officials also say display a bright piece of clothing to signal for help if stranded and floor mats can be used for extra insulation.
NBC Chicago

Track Illinois Road Conditions During Winter Storm

With a dangerous winter storm beginning to make its way through the Chicago area, authorities have cautioned commuters against traveling, stating that Illinois road conditions will "rapidly" deteriorate as the storm moves through. If you're looking to check on the road conditions during all the commotion, you can do so...
NBC Chicago

How Long Will Bitter Cold Temperatures Last?

With a winter storm that brought snow and gusty winds alongside a spell of dangerously cold temperatures, many residents are wondering when the brutal cold may let up. While the Chicago area is likely to see significant changes in weather within the next week, Christmas Eve and Christmas will still be brutally cold.
CBS Chicago

City deploys more than 200 snow plows to clear residential streets

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago's snowplows are now clearing residential streets.The Department of Streets and Sanitation has deployed more than 200 snow vehicles to begin clearing residential streets, while the rest of its fleet will continue focusing on main streets and DuSable Lake Shore Drive.Salt spreaders have been clearing streets since Thursday morning. Slick road conditions are expected to continue throughout the day on Friday, and city officials urged drivers to take precautions while traveling.You can follow the city's snow fleet in real-time by visiting chicagoshovels.org.        
NBC Chicago

Having Trouble Starting Your Car in the Extreme Cold? Here's What Auto Experts Say To Do

On top of the below-zero temperatures, some drivers may have dealt with another challenge during the latest winter storm: their car not starting. While many people were able to stay home as the Chicago area experienced snow and wind chills as low as 35 degrees below zero, some people, like essential workers, did have to venture out Thursday and Friday. And because the temperatures were so low, drivers may have encountered dead batteries or other vehicle issues.
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

