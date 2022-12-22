Read full article on original website
abc57.com
Indiana State Police release weekend weather statistics
Due to the blizzard-like conditions that blew through Michiana over the holiday weekend, many motorists found themselves driving in difficult situations. Those weather conditions led to Indiana State troopers to respond to a high amount of vehicle incidents throughout the past several days, particularly between Thursday afternoon and Sunday morning.
abc57.com
Humane Society of St. Joe County in need of cat food
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- The Humane Society of St. Joseph County needs canned cat food and is asking for the community's help to stock up. The lobby of the Humane Society is closed because of the Christmas holiday, but donations can be left in the large white bins outside of the front doors.
