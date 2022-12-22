David Mongeau was not looking for a job when the University of Texas at San Antonio started recruiting a founding director for its School of Data Science, which welcomes hundreds of students into a new $98.1 million downtown facility in January. But for a full year, the Roadrunners’ recruiter kept calling. Mongeau agreed to talk and soon found himself resigning as executive director of the Berkeley Institute for Data Science for the chance to be a part of something new in the Alamo City. “The thing that attracted me was just the ambition that UTSA and its leadership has,” Mongeau says, adding that it reminded him of his alma mater Carnegie Mellon, which started as a school for “steel mill workers’ children” but has become a top private research institution. Plus, he adds, data science as a field is glaringly lacking in diversity. UTSA is one of the few schools already in a strong position to change that. “It’s very exciting to be a part of this,” he says.

