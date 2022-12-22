ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sanantoniomag.com

Five Things to do in San Antonio this Week, Dec. 26-30

There are just a few weeks remaining to see the artist-in-residence exhibit at The DoSeum, Monster Mix and Match. Let your kids loose to draw or build their own monsters with creations by Christian Michel. Its Tiny Trains and Trolleys display featuring five miniature worlds through which a train can travel also is open through Jan. 8. Plus, all of its regular exhibitions are ready for exploring. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. 2800 Broadway.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sanantoniomag.com

Add These Five Healthier Items to Your Next H-E-B Cart

When you are trying to keep those New Year’s resolutions to eat healthier, the grocery store can be a seductive mistress, with aisle after aisle of tempting choices. She’s hard to resist, but with the help of H-E-B Nutrition Services, you can shop with confidence. The San Antonio–based grocer offers personal visits with their on-staff dietitians who can assess your health needs and shop with you, pointing out small, tangible choices that can impact your health in a big way. The best part? The service is covered by most insurance. Stocking up on fresh fruits and veggies is a given but when it comes to snacks and meals, finding the right items can be tougher. Here are a few recommendations from Stacy Bates, a registered dietitian and the director of Wellness Nutrition Services at H-E-B.
sanantoniomag.com

UTSA Opens its School of Data Science

David Mongeau was not looking for a job when the University of Texas at San Antonio started recruiting a founding director for its School of Data Science, which welcomes hundreds of students into a new $98.1 million downtown facility in January. But for a full year, the Roadrunners’ recruiter kept calling. Mongeau agreed to talk and soon found himself resigning as executive director of the Berkeley Institute for Data Science for the chance to be a part of something new in the Alamo City. “The thing that attracted me was just the ambition that UTSA and its leadership has,” Mongeau says, adding that it reminded him of his alma mater Carnegie Mellon, which started as a school for “steel mill workers’ children” but has become a top private research institution. Plus, he adds, data science as a field is glaringly lacking in diversity. UTSA is one of the few schools already in a strong position to change that. “It’s very exciting to be a part of this,” he says.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy