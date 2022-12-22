Read full article on original website
Snow Monday Could Make for ‘Unusually Hazardous' Travel Conditions: NWS
More snow was expected to arrive in the Chicago area Monday morning, bringing the potential for some light accumulation before ushering in a major warm-up that will mark a dramatic shift in temperatures. But this particular round of snow could bring some "unusually hazardous" travel conditions. Monday's snow is expected...
How Will This Week's Rapid Warmup Compare to Historical Record? NWS Has Answers
The Chicago area is about to experience a rapid change in weather-related fortunes in coming days, as high temperatures will skyrocket out of their Arctic doldrums and into above-average territory. On Friday, the city recorded a low temperature of minus-8 degrees at O’Hare International Airport, according to the National Weather...
fox32chicago.com
Light snow arrives in Chicago today ahead of midweek warmup
CHICAGO - Light snow is moving over Chicagoland this morning. Accumulations will be minimal-generally a dusting to 1 inch with the bigger numbers well west and southwest of the city. The snow could make for some slick spots due to the cold however. This afternoon, it will remain mostly cloudy...
NWS warns of ‘unusually hazardous travel conditions’ for morning commute due to expected snow in Chicago area
The National Weather Service says that light snow is expected to fall overnight into Monday and cause slippery travel conditions for the morning commute in northern Illinois. A special weather statement and hazardous weather outlook were issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) Sunday afternoon. The alerts cover all of...
fox32chicago.com
Snow developing Sunday night into Monday morning, making roads slippery in Chicago area
CHICAGO - Snow will develop on Sunday night and continue into Monday morning in the Chicago area. The National Weather Service said that even though snowfall amounts will be minor, the cold pavement could result in unusually hazardous travel. The NWS said drivers should plan on taking extra time for their commutes on Monday morning. Temperatures overnight will be in the 8° to 15° range.
Chicago Weather Alert: Wind Chill Advisory in effect until 10 a.m.
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Wind chill advisory is in place as feels like temperatures are well below zero. Coldest spots are feeling as low as -20 degrees. The sun will shine bright today as the winds remain breezy. Clouds start increasing tonight as snow develops overnight. Minor snow accumulation of an inch and under is expected through Monday morning. The rest of the day holds for a mostly cloudy sky with highs in the 20s. Climbing temperatures continue for the rest of the week. TODAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND BLUSTERY HIGH: 14TONIGHT: CLOUDS INCREASE, SNOW DEVELOPS OVERNIGHT LOW: 10TOMORROW: MAINLY MORNING SNOW CHANCE, DUSTING TO AN INCH ACCUM. HIGH: 23
Winter Storm Warning Extended in NW Indiana, Wind Chill Advisory Issued for Chicago Area
A winter storm warning that was originally slated to expire Saturday in northwest Indiana has instead been extended until Sunday morning because of gusty winds and blowing and drifting snow, the National Weather Service says. According to the updated alert, the warning will now remain in effect until 6 a.m....
fox32chicago.com
Chicago's weather will be changing after Christmas Day
CHICAGO - Chicago's weather will be changing dramatically after Christmas Day. The National Weather Service said that Chicagoans should expect snow on Sunday night into Monday morning. Sunday's highs will be 11° to 15°. Monday will be warmer, with highs 18° to 25°. And Tuesday will get even...
NW Indiana Sees More Than 153 Crashes, 83 Slide Offs During Winter Storm
A powerful winter storm bringing dangerously low wind chills, powerful winds, icy roads and snow that barreled through multiple states, including Illinois and Indiana, left travelers scrambling at airports as hundreds of flights were canceled, and motorists braving dangerous, icy roads. Friday, while a winter storm warning went into effect...
Chicago Weather Alert: Wind chill advisory for Christmas morning
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A wind chill advisory will be in effect from 10 p.m. Saturday until 10 a.m. Sunday in most of the Chicago area. Wind chills in the advisory area could be as cold as -25 degree. Wind chills in Chicago will be between -10 to -20 tonight under a clear sky. Expect increasing clouds for Christmas Day with temperatures in the single digits in the morning, then low teens in the afternoon. Wind chills will be below zero all day. A clipper system will increase clouds for Sunday evening, then increase snow chances Sunday night into Monday...
How Long Will Bitter Cold Temperatures Last?
With a winter storm that brought snow and gusty winds alongside a spell of dangerously cold temperatures, many residents are wondering when the brutal cold may let up. While the Chicago area is likely to see significant changes in weather within the next week, Christmas Eve and Christmas will still be brutally cold.
Winter Storm Warnings Begin in Chicago Area
A winter storm warning for some western parts of the Chicago area went into effect at 9 a.m. Thursday. According to the National Weather Service, a winter storm bringing snow, blowing snow, potentially "white-out" conditions, winds gusting up to 50 miles per hour and dangerously cold wind chills is currently is expected in McHenry, DeKalb, LaSalle, Kendall and Grundy counties.
Chicago Weather Alert: Dangerous wind chills, blowing snow
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A winter storm warning remains in effect through Saturday morning through most of the Chicago area, as dangerously cold temperatures, strong winds, and blowing snow will persist overnight.A blizzard warning also remains in effect through Saturday morning for La Porte County and Porter County in northwest Indiana.Our Arctic blast continues tonight with lows below zero areawide and wind chills as cold as -30°. Frost bite can happen in as little as ten to 20 minutes, so you will want to limit outdoor exposure. Winds will be gusty, so drifting and blowing snow will be possible through Saturday.Highs on Saturday...
Storm Timeline: When Will Snow, High Winds, Below-Zero Wind Chills Hit Chicago?
According to the National Weather Service, a winter storm warning will go into effect at noon Thursday through Saturday morning for the entire Chicago area, stretching as far south as Kankakee, as far west as Naperville and as far north as Waukegan. In some western suburbs, including Crystal Lake, McHenry,...
It Could Feel 90 Degrees Warmer in a Matter of Days in Chicago Area
While the Chicago area is experiencing one of the coldest December days in decades, there's some warmer news ahead. According to early predictions, a major warm up could lead to a nearly 90-degree difference by this time next week. "After barbaric winter weather thru Monday, the weather pattern will flip...
What is a Snow Squall and Will It Be a Factor in Chicago-Area Winter Storm?
(Note: the video above was recorded in March 2021) With a winter storm moving across the Midwest bringing snow squalls in some parts as the system moves through, some are wondering what a snow squall is and if it will be seen in the Chicago area. Already, some parts of...
Enjoy it Now: Chicago Temps Will Soon Feel 67 Degrees Colder Than They Do Right Now
Temperatures have already begun to drop in the Chicago area as a powerful winter storm begins to move in. According to current forecast models, by Thursday evening, temperatures will have dropped between 20 and 30 degrees, with wind chill temperatures around 25 degrees below-zero. But if that sounds cold, just...
Chicago Weather Alert: Winter storm warning; blizzard-like conditions
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A winter storm watch is in effect with dangerous conditions ahead. Conditions are expected deteriorate quickly throughout the day Thursday as snow develops. Snow began to ramp up by the mid- to late-morning, and will become widespread by the afternoon. The building strong winds will lead to blowing and drifting snow will create dangerous conditions travelers. Snow totals can range from 2" to 4" with higher amounts of snow in Porter and LaPorte counties in Indiana due to lake enhancement. Temperatures continue to fall drastically to the single digits by late afternoon. Feels like temperatures will be below zero by...
Focus Turns to Dangerous Cold, Ferocious Wind as Winter Storm Continues in Chicago Area
While snow will slowly taper off in most locations around the Chicago area, the focus will soon turn to the dangerous cold and ferocious winds that will grip the region in the coming days. A winter storm warning will remain in effect for northern Illinois and northwest Indiana through Saturday...
Here's How Low Wind Chills Will Plunge Overnight in the Chicago Area
Thursday started out with temperatures hovering around the freezing mark, but it will be several days before the Chicago area will see readings like that again, as dangerously-low wind chills are in the forecast in the coming hours. While the snow associated with Thursday’s winter storm is expected to diminish...
