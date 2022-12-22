ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 12

The Dizz
4d ago

well.. this turned out to be more media BS 😂 glad everyone prepared for a blizzard and we barely got more than a dusting 🤣.. keep believing the news 🤡

Reply(1)
6
 

fox32chicago.com

Light snow arrives in Chicago today ahead of midweek warmup

CHICAGO - Light snow is moving over Chicagoland this morning. Accumulations will be minimal-generally a dusting to 1 inch with the bigger numbers well west and southwest of the city. The snow could make for some slick spots due to the cold however. This afternoon, it will remain mostly cloudy...
CHICAGO, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

NWS warns of ‘unusually hazardous travel conditions’ for morning commute due to expected snow in Chicago area

The National Weather Service says that light snow is expected to fall overnight into Monday and cause slippery travel conditions for the morning commute in northern Illinois. A special weather statement and hazardous weather outlook were issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) Sunday afternoon. The alerts cover all of...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Snow developing Sunday night into Monday morning, making roads slippery in Chicago area

CHICAGO - Snow will develop on Sunday night and continue into Monday morning in the Chicago area. The National Weather Service said that even though snowfall amounts will be minor, the cold pavement could result in unusually hazardous travel. The NWS said drivers should plan on taking extra time for their commutes on Monday morning. Temperatures overnight will be in the 8° to 15° range.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather Alert: Wind Chill Advisory in effect until 10 a.m.

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Wind chill advisory is in place as feels like temperatures are well below zero. Coldest spots are feeling as low as -20 degrees. The sun will shine bright today as the winds remain breezy. Clouds start increasing tonight as snow develops overnight. Minor snow accumulation of an inch and under is expected through Monday morning. The rest of the day holds for a mostly cloudy sky with highs in the 20s. Climbing temperatures continue for the rest of the week. TODAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND BLUSTERY HIGH: 14TONIGHT: CLOUDS INCREASE, SNOW DEVELOPS OVERNIGHT LOW: 10TOMORROW: MAINLY MORNING SNOW CHANCE, DUSTING TO AN INCH ACCUM. HIGH: 23
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago's weather will be changing after Christmas Day

CHICAGO - Chicago's weather will be changing dramatically after Christmas Day. The National Weather Service said that Chicagoans should expect snow on Sunday night into Monday morning. Sunday's highs will be 11° to 15°. Monday will be warmer, with highs 18° to 25°. And Tuesday will get even...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather Alert: Wind chill advisory for Christmas morning

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A wind chill advisory will be in effect from 10 p.m. Saturday until 10 a.m. Sunday in most of the Chicago area. Wind chills in the advisory area could be as cold as -25 degree. Wind chills in Chicago will be between -10 to -20 tonight under a clear sky. Expect increasing clouds for Christmas Day with temperatures in the single digits in the morning, then low teens in the afternoon. Wind chills will be below zero all day. A clipper system will increase clouds for Sunday evening, then increase snow chances Sunday night into Monday...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

How Long Will Bitter Cold Temperatures Last?

With a winter storm that brought snow and gusty winds alongside a spell of dangerously cold temperatures, many residents are wondering when the brutal cold may let up. While the Chicago area is likely to see significant changes in weather within the next week, Christmas Eve and Christmas will still be brutally cold.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Winter Storm Warnings Begin in Chicago Area

A winter storm warning for some western parts of the Chicago area went into effect at 9 a.m. Thursday. According to the National Weather Service, a winter storm bringing snow, blowing snow, potentially "white-out" conditions, winds gusting up to 50 miles per hour and dangerously cold wind chills is currently is expected in McHenry, DeKalb, LaSalle, Kendall and Grundy counties.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather Alert: Dangerous wind chills, blowing snow

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A winter storm warning remains in effect through Saturday morning through most of the Chicago area, as dangerously cold temperatures, strong winds, and blowing snow will persist overnight.A blizzard warning also remains in effect through Saturday morning for La Porte County and Porter County in northwest Indiana.Our Arctic blast continues tonight with lows below zero areawide and wind chills as cold as -30°.  Frost bite can happen in as little as ten to 20 minutes, so you will want to limit outdoor exposure. Winds will be gusty, so drifting and blowing snow will be possible through Saturday.Highs on Saturday...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather Alert: Winter storm warning; blizzard-like conditions

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A winter storm watch is in effect with dangerous conditions ahead. Conditions are expected deteriorate quickly throughout the day Thursday as snow develops. Snow began to ramp up by the mid- to late-morning, and will become widespread by the afternoon.   The building strong winds will lead to blowing and drifting snow will create dangerous conditions travelers.  Snow totals can range from 2" to 4" with higher amounts of snow in Porter and LaPorte counties in Indiana due to lake enhancement. Temperatures continue to fall drastically to the single digits by late afternoon. Feels like temperatures will be below zero by...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

