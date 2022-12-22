Lester Paul VerHelst, 84, of Belmond, IA, formerly of West Liberty, IA, and a Rockwell, IA, area native, died, December 14, 2022, at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond. Public Service will be held Saturday, January 7, 2023, AT 11:00 AM, at the Goodell United Methodist Church, Goodell, IA. The Rev. Deb Devine will be officiating. A luncheon will follow the service at the church. Burial will be held in the spring at the Amsterdam Cemetery east of Goodell. The service will be live streamed on the Andrews Funeral Homes Facebook page. Just LIKE the page to view. Memorials may directed in Lester’s name to the family or the Goodell United Methodist Church. January 14th will be the make-up date if the weather becomes inclement.

BELMOND, IA ・ 11 HOURS AGO