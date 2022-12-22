ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston, OR

kqennewsradio.com

TWO JAILED FOR ALLEGED TRESPASS INCIDENT

Two people were jailed for an alleged trespass incident, by the Winston Police Department on Thursday night. A WPD report said at about 9:15 p.m. officers were dispatched to a residence in the 700 block of Meadowood Drive regarding a trespass. Officers contacted a 31-year old man and a 27-year old woman on the property and charged them with first-degree criminal trespass. The woman also had a warrant out for her arrest. Both were detained on $6,250 bail. They were released on Friday.
WINSTON, OR
kqennewsradio.com

TWO CHARGED WITH 4TH DEGREE ASSAULT, FOLLOWING FRIDAY NIGHT INCIDENT

Two people were charged with 4th degree assault following a Friday night incident in the Winchester area. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said just after 7:30 p.m. a 52-year old woman called dispatch and said she had been pushed down by an 80-year old man, which caused prolonged pain to a large contusion on her arm. The woman said she got up and pushed the man down, then hit him in the face multiple times while sitting on his chest. This allegedly occurred in the 400 block of Elmar Drive.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

DRIVER INJURED IN CHRISTMAS EVE WRECK

The driver was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Christmas eve. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said Saturday evening at about 9:30 p.m. a woman was traveling east on Hayhurst Road near Andrews Road in the Yoncalla area when she struck a group of deer in the roadway. This caused her to lose control of her pickup, which then struck a power pole. The woman suffered minor injuries and was transported to an unnamed medical facility, due to pain.
YONCALLA, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN JAILED AFTER ALLEGEDLY SHOOTING AT VEHICLE

A Roseburg man was jailed by Winston Police following a shooting incident in Winston Wednesday afternoon. A WPD report said just after 4:00 p.m. their officers and deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office were sent to the 300 block of Northwest Cary Street regarding a shooting. Multiple witnesses said a man had shot at a dark covered sedan before walking back to the residence. The vehicle was last seen driving towards Lookingglass Road.
WINSTON, OR
kqennewsradio.com

SUSPECT JAILED AFTER REPORTEDLY ELUDING POLICE

A suspect was jailed after reportedly eluding police on Wednesday night. A Roseburg Police report said just before 9:20 p.m. officers stopped a vehicle for expired tags, while the sedan was near the intersection of Southeast Main Street and Southeast Mosher Avenue. When the vehicle stopped, a passenger allegedly fled on foot.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

FUGITIVE TAKEN INTO CUSTODY BY ROSEBURG POLICE

A fugitive was taken into custody by Roseburg Police on Wednesday. An RPD report said just before 9:15 a.m. officers contacted the suspect at Safeway, in the 1500 block of Northeast Stephens Street. He was found to have a warrant out of Canyonville Justice Court. While at Corrections, a small packet of methamphetamine allegedly fell out of his boot. He was cited for unlawful possession of methamphetamine-violation and held for the warrant. Bail was set at $5,340.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

WINSTON POLICE JAIL MAN AFTER ALLEGED DISTURBANCE

Winston Police jailed a man after an alleged disturbance on Wednesday. Information from WPD said officers responded to the incident involving a man and a woman. 22-year old Sage Covely allegedly punched the victim while she was holding an infant. A small amount of fentanyl was allegedly found during the investigation.
WINSTON, OR
KTVL

Man found dead in Bear Creek

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Medford Police Department says a body was pulled out of Bear Creek Thursday. According to police, the body has been identified as a white male in his 60s. The name of the deceased is not being released at this time until the next of kin...
MEDFORD, OR
kqennewsradio.com

POLICE JAIL MAN FOLLOWING BAR FIGHT

Roseburg Police jailed a man following a bar fight early Thursday. An RPD report said at 2:00 a.m. officers responded to the incident in the 900 block of Southeast Stephens Street. 21-year old Evan Marlow had allegedly punched a bartender in the face. An officer attempted to contact Marlow but he reportedly ran. After a short foot pursuit, officers were able to place him in handcuffs.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN JAILED AFTER ALLEGEDLY SHOPLIFTING INCIDENT

A Roseburg man was jailed following an alleged shoplifting incident on Wednesday. A Roseburg Police report said just before 9:15 a.m. the 45-year old was allegedly seen pushing a shopping cart full of merchandise out of Safeway, in the 1500 block of Northeast Stephens Street, without paying for the items. The total value of the items taken was $315.76. They were returned to the business.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

PAIR JAILED AFTER ALLEGED BURGLARY

Roseburg Police jailed two people after an alleged burglary incident. An RPD report said over the past few days the victim’s storage unit was entered and several items had been stolen from it. The unit was in the 3900 block of Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard. At about 4:50 p.m....
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

DRIVER CITED FOLLOWING TWO-VEHICLE WRECK

A driver was cited following a two-vehicle wreck on Wednesday. ‘. A Roseburg Police report said just before 10:00 a.m. a driver stopped at the corner of Northwest Troost Street and Northwest Calkins Avenue, before proceeding into the intersection. A second driver did not see the stop sign and his sedan struck the other vehicle. Both vehicles sustained substantial front-end damage and were towed from the scene.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

STATE POLICE CHARGE MAN WITH WILDLIFE CRIMES

After a lengthy investigation, Fish and Wildlife Troopers with Oregon State Police have made an arrest for the unlawful killing of three young blacktail deer bucks in Coos County. On March 23rd, the animals were found by a citizen alongside a sand road on the North Spit of Coos Bay....
COOS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

CITY EXPULSION VIOLATORS DETAINED INS SEPARATE INCIDENTS

Two City of Roseburg expulsion violators were jailed following separate incidents on Sunday. A Roseburg Police report said at 4:00 p.m. a 29-year old man was found in the 200 block of Southeast Jackson Street. Officers knew he was on his third warning as a violator. He was detained for second-degree criminal trespass. Bail was set at $1,250.
ROSEBURG, OR
hereisoregon.com

This Roseburg 7-year-old has an Oregon business license for his lemonade stand

Isaiah Barnett is just like any other 7-year-old kid in Roseburg. He loves spaghetti, riding dirt bikes, playing with RC cars, collecting Pokémon cards and playing Xbox. He does have one thing, however, that sets him apart from most of other second graders — a registered business license with the Oregon Corporation Division.
ROSEBURG, OR
eugeneweekly.com

‘Not a Very Just System’

“They were most definitely in the wrong and they know it,” says Claudia Harrelson, the mother of Alex Harrelson who was beaten in September by several Cottage Grove police officers. Alex Harrelson lost two teeth in the incident. She continues. “They should receive consequences for their abuse of power....
COTTAGE GROVE, OR

