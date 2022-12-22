Read full article on original website
TWO JAILED FOR ALLEGED TRESPASS INCIDENT
Two people were jailed for an alleged trespass incident, by the Winston Police Department on Thursday night. A WPD report said at about 9:15 p.m. officers were dispatched to a residence in the 700 block of Meadowood Drive regarding a trespass. Officers contacted a 31-year old man and a 27-year old woman on the property and charged them with first-degree criminal trespass. The woman also had a warrant out for her arrest. Both were detained on $6,250 bail. They were released on Friday.
TWO CHARGED WITH 4TH DEGREE ASSAULT, FOLLOWING FRIDAY NIGHT INCIDENT
Two people were charged with 4th degree assault following a Friday night incident in the Winchester area. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said just after 7:30 p.m. a 52-year old woman called dispatch and said she had been pushed down by an 80-year old man, which caused prolonged pain to a large contusion on her arm. The woman said she got up and pushed the man down, then hit him in the face multiple times while sitting on his chest. This allegedly occurred in the 400 block of Elmar Drive.
DRIVER INJURED IN CHRISTMAS EVE WRECK
The driver was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Christmas eve. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said Saturday evening at about 9:30 p.m. a woman was traveling east on Hayhurst Road near Andrews Road in the Yoncalla area when she struck a group of deer in the roadway. This caused her to lose control of her pickup, which then struck a power pole. The woman suffered minor injuries and was transported to an unnamed medical facility, due to pain.
North Bend man faces hefty fines after allegedly poaching three deer
COOS COUNTY, Ore. -- A North Bend man may have to pay $3,000 after wildlife officials said he poached three bucks last year near Coos Bay. 21-year-old Macen West was cited earlier this month on three counts of 'waste a game mammal' and three counts of 'take game mammal closed season'.
Oregon Poacher Charged for Illegally Killing Three Bucks Caught in Headlights, Leaving Them to Rot
Oregon wildlife officials have finally tracked down the man responsible for committing the trifecta of hunting crimes: killing bucks out of season, using artificial light at night and letting the meat go to waste. The infractions originally took place in March last year, and since then, Oregon State Police have been investigating the incident.
MAN JAILED AFTER ALLEGEDLY SHOOTING AT VEHICLE
A Roseburg man was jailed by Winston Police following a shooting incident in Winston Wednesday afternoon. A WPD report said just after 4:00 p.m. their officers and deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office were sent to the 300 block of Northwest Cary Street regarding a shooting. Multiple witnesses said a man had shot at a dark covered sedan before walking back to the residence. The vehicle was last seen driving towards Lookingglass Road.
SUSPECT JAILED AFTER REPORTEDLY ELUDING POLICE
A suspect was jailed after reportedly eluding police on Wednesday night. A Roseburg Police report said just before 9:20 p.m. officers stopped a vehicle for expired tags, while the sedan was near the intersection of Southeast Main Street and Southeast Mosher Avenue. When the vehicle stopped, a passenger allegedly fled on foot.
FUGITIVE TAKEN INTO CUSTODY BY ROSEBURG POLICE
A fugitive was taken into custody by Roseburg Police on Wednesday. An RPD report said just before 9:15 a.m. officers contacted the suspect at Safeway, in the 1500 block of Northeast Stephens Street. He was found to have a warrant out of Canyonville Justice Court. While at Corrections, a small packet of methamphetamine allegedly fell out of his boot. He was cited for unlawful possession of methamphetamine-violation and held for the warrant. Bail was set at $5,340.
WINSTON POLICE JAIL MAN AFTER ALLEGED DISTURBANCE
Winston Police jailed a man after an alleged disturbance on Wednesday. Information from WPD said officers responded to the incident involving a man and a woman. 22-year old Sage Covely allegedly punched the victim while she was holding an infant. A small amount of fentanyl was allegedly found during the investigation.
Man found dead in Bear Creek
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Medford Police Department says a body was pulled out of Bear Creek Thursday. According to police, the body has been identified as a white male in his 60s. The name of the deceased is not being released at this time until the next of kin...
POLICE JAIL MAN FOLLOWING BAR FIGHT
Roseburg Police jailed a man following a bar fight early Thursday. An RPD report said at 2:00 a.m. officers responded to the incident in the 900 block of Southeast Stephens Street. 21-year old Evan Marlow had allegedly punched a bartender in the face. An officer attempted to contact Marlow but he reportedly ran. After a short foot pursuit, officers were able to place him in handcuffs.
MAN JAILED AFTER ALLEGEDLY SHOPLIFTING INCIDENT
A Roseburg man was jailed following an alleged shoplifting incident on Wednesday. A Roseburg Police report said just before 9:15 a.m. the 45-year old was allegedly seen pushing a shopping cart full of merchandise out of Safeway, in the 1500 block of Northeast Stephens Street, without paying for the items. The total value of the items taken was $315.76. They were returned to the business.
PAIR JAILED AFTER ALLEGED BURGLARY
Roseburg Police jailed two people after an alleged burglary incident. An RPD report said over the past few days the victim’s storage unit was entered and several items had been stolen from it. The unit was in the 3900 block of Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard. At about 4:50 p.m....
Elderly couple killed crossing the street to Christmas party
An elderly couple was walking to a Christmas party Friday evening when they were fatally struck by a motorist, according to the Oregon State Police.
DRIVER CITED FOLLOWING TWO-VEHICLE WRECK
A driver was cited following a two-vehicle wreck on Wednesday. ‘. A Roseburg Police report said just before 10:00 a.m. a driver stopped at the corner of Northwest Troost Street and Northwest Calkins Avenue, before proceeding into the intersection. A second driver did not see the stop sign and his sedan struck the other vehicle. Both vehicles sustained substantial front-end damage and were towed from the scene.
STATE POLICE CHARGE MAN WITH WILDLIFE CRIMES
After a lengthy investigation, Fish and Wildlife Troopers with Oregon State Police have made an arrest for the unlawful killing of three young blacktail deer bucks in Coos County. On March 23rd, the animals were found by a citizen alongside a sand road on the North Spit of Coos Bay....
CITY EXPULSION VIOLATORS DETAINED INS SEPARATE INCIDENTS
Two City of Roseburg expulsion violators were jailed following separate incidents on Sunday. A Roseburg Police report said at 4:00 p.m. a 29-year old man was found in the 200 block of Southeast Jackson Street. Officers knew he was on his third warning as a violator. He was detained for second-degree criminal trespass. Bail was set at $1,250.
Central Point driver identified as victim of deadly Highway 234 crash
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. -- A Central Point man is dead today from a weekend crash along Highway 234. An Oregon State Police (OSP) report says today 81-year-old James Robertson died Friday. It says around 4pm Friday OSP staff responded to a crash on Highway 234 near milepost 11 in Jackson...
This Roseburg 7-year-old has an Oregon business license for his lemonade stand
Isaiah Barnett is just like any other 7-year-old kid in Roseburg. He loves spaghetti, riding dirt bikes, playing with RC cars, collecting Pokémon cards and playing Xbox. He does have one thing, however, that sets him apart from most of other second graders — a registered business license with the Oregon Corporation Division.
‘Not a Very Just System’
“They were most definitely in the wrong and they know it,” says Claudia Harrelson, the mother of Alex Harrelson who was beaten in September by several Cottage Grove police officers. Alex Harrelson lost two teeth in the incident. She continues. “They should receive consequences for their abuse of power....
