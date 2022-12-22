Read full article on original website
oc-breeze.com
Register now for the Lakewood Run
The 32nd annual Lakewood Run is set for Saturday, March 4, 2023. You can register online now at the Lakewood Run website. To inquire about group rate entries or to get more event information, email [email protected]. Participants will gather at the starting line in front of the Lakewood Sheriff’s...
oc-breeze.com
Long Beach Republican Women Federated to hear from guest speaker Dan Jans at January meeting
The nationally acclaimed speaker and author Dan Jans will be the featured speaker at the Long Beach Republican Women Federated’s Saturday, January 14, 2023, breakfast meeting. The first meeting of 2023 is conveniently held at The Grand in Long Beach (4101 E. Willow Street). Registration starts at 9 a.m. with a ringing-in-the-New Year scrumptious all-you-can-eat breakfast served at 9:30 a.m. The cost is just $30 for members and $35 for non-members and there is free covered parking.
oc-breeze.com
Jurassic Quest, the nation’s biggest dinosaur experience, migrates to Orange County
North America’s most popular interactive dinosaur experience is BACK, BIGGER and BETTER than EVER! Orange County-area families can walk among the nation’s biggest herd of photorealistic dinosaurs when Jurassic Quest® opens at the Orange County Fair & Event Center for a limited run, Jan. 14-16. Jurassic Quest...
oc-breeze.com
Cypress celebrates outgoing Council Members, swears in new, chooses Mayor and Mayor Pro Tem
Year-end Council reorganization begins with celebration of outgoing Members. As 2022 is an election year, this year’s Council reorganiztion meeting began with a celebratory send-off for two termed-out Council Members, Paulo Morales and Jon Peat. California State Senator Janet Nguyen was on hand with State commendations. These fancy accolades...
oc-breeze.com
Anaheim Majestic Garden Hotel offers February Small Wedding Deal
Anaheim Majestic Garden Hotel is celebrating February, the month of love, with a wedding extravaganza weekend that offers significant savings for couples looking to tie the knot in the hotel’s enchanted storybook castle setting. (https://majesticgardenhotel.com/weddingdayevent/) Couples can book a wedding for 20 or fewer people, Feb. 10-12, for $2,500,...
oc-breeze.com
In-custody death of inmate transported to hospital for health issue
On Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, an inmate housed at the Intake Release Center in Santa Ana died at the hospital. The decedent is Sean Conroy Whiting, 35, who was booked into jail on Dec. 21 by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department for violation of a domestic violence restraining order.
oc-breeze.com
Gov. Newsom grants clemency to ten people, including one from Los Angeles County and one from Orange County
On Friday, December 23, Governor Gavin Newsom announced that he has granted 10 pardons. The California Constitution gives the Governor the authority to grant pardons. The Governor regards clemency as an important part of the criminal justice system that can incentivize accountability and rehabilitation and increase public safety by removing counterproductive barriers to successful reentry. A pardon may also remove unjust collateral consequences of conviction, such as deportation and permanent family separation.
oc-breeze.com
LBPD Homicide detectives are investigating murder at 49th Street and Del Amo Boulevard
On Dec. 20, 2022 at approximately 5:13 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Atlantic Avenue and Del Amo Boulevard to assist the Long Beach Fire Department regarding an injured person, which resulted in the death of a male adult. Upon arrival, officers located an unresponsive male adult off...
oc-breeze.com
Seven day local weather forecast for December 25 through January 01
Seven day local weather forecast for December 25 through January 01. Details for seven day local weather forecast for December 25 through January 01. Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. North wind around...
