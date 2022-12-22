ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay City, MI

MLive

Genesee Valley Center closed until further notice due to water main break

FLINT TWP., MI – A popular mid-Michigan shopping mall will be closed for an unknown amount of time due to a water main break, mall management said this weekend. Officials with the Genesee Valley Center, 3341 S. Linden Rd. in Flint Township, announced in a Sunday, Dec. 25, Facebook post that the mall will be closed until further notice due to a water main break in the mall.
FLINT, MI
wsgw.com

Bay City’s Lafayette Bridge to Close for Repairs

More traffic delays may be coming in Bay City as MDOT prepares to work on one of the city’s four bridges starting January 3. Lafayette Bridge will be closed as MDOT crews work on deck and sidewalk patching, and joint replacements. MDOT officials say the roughly $700,000 project is necessary at this time because those areas could fault within the next year or two. However, working in the winter can slow down construction and increase costs, but the department is taking advantage of having no river traffic during the winter months.
BAY CITY, MI
MLive

Genesee County considers buying old McDonald Dairy in Flint

FLINT, MI -- Genesee County officials are considering the acquisition of the former McDonald Dairy in Flint, a building that was constructed in 1929 and that has been shuttered for more than 20 years. County Director of Administration Josh Freeman told the Board of Commissioners recently that the property on...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
MLive

Lafayette Street Bridge closing in early 2023 for repair work

BAY CITY, MI - One of Bay City’s bridges is getting some repair work to kick off the new year. The Michigan Department of Transportation announced the Lafayette Street Bridge will be closed for approximately two months starting on Jan. 3, 2023. The project will focus primarily on fixing...
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

Liberty Bridge reopens in Bay City

Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on. Genesee Co. officials prepare to keep those in need safe, warm. The winter storm headed to mid-Michigan is going to bring cold and high winds, which has officials in Genesee County preparing to make sure no one is left out in the cold.
BAY CITY, MI
MLive

Lovely fourth-floor condo for sale in downtown Bay City

BAY CITY, MI - A condominium in downtown’s historic Shearer Building is up for sale. The building is located at 315 Center Ave. and priced at $439,900. “It’s well laid out and well thought out,” Realtor Barb Appold of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices said. “One of the things I love about this: there’s so much really good natural light.”
BAY CITY, MI
wfft.com

I-75 closed in two areas of Mid-Michigan after crashes

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Traffic was at a standstill in two areas of I-75 in Mid-Michigan after crashes on Friday. The Michigan Department of Transportation says all southbound lanes of I-75 closed at M-84 between Saginaw and Bay City due to a crash. Police did not immediately release information about how...
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

Some slick roads remain Monday, large pattern flip to end the year

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The TV5 First Alert Weather Team wishes you a Merry Christmas, we hope you had a wonderful day yesterday! If you’re back to work today, slick roads are remaining in spots but the weather overall is quieter than the weekend. Towards the end of this week we see a large warm up with rain in the forecast too, so snowmobilers and skiers will need to take advantage today and Tuesday!
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

TV5 News Update: Thursday afternoon, Dec. 22

The Liberty Bridge in Bay City is back open to traffic. Many shoppers are stocking up on last minute items they need before the winter storm hits. Learn about a local Eagle Scout promoting mental health awareness. STEM passport and holiday scavenger hunt. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Learn about...
BAY CITY, MI
wsgw.com

Openings on Several Boards in Bay City

(WSGW File Photo; Bay City Hall) The City of Bay City is looking to fill vacancies on a number of boards and committees in the new year. The city’s Board of Review has nine open seats with terms set to expire in 2025. Applicants are also being sought for a vacancy on the Brownfield Redevlopment Authority, which oversees revitalization of obsolete or blighted properties, as well as for two empty seats on the Building Code and Fire Code Boards of Appeals. More localized management boards for Columbus Avenue and Midland Street also have vacancies.
BAY CITY, MI
wsgw.com

State Police Trooper Injured in Crash

A state police trooper was injured in a crash on Friday night in Saginaw County. As the winter storm affeting much of the country swept over the Great Lakes Bay Region, police were out in force responding to multuiple crashes in the area, especially along I-75. Police say the trooper was sitting in his patrol vehicle after responding to a crash at I-75 near Hess Road, when a pickup truck lost control and struck the trooper’s vehicle.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Space heater sets off fire alarms at hotel

MUNDY TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Firefighters believe the cause of a fire at a Genesee County hotel is a space heater that overheated. Fire alarms started reportedly going off at the Gateway Hotel in Mundy Township on Gateway Centre Boulevard around 11 a.m. The Mundy Township Fire Department said when...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Pre-Christmas Blizzard: What’s changed overnight

FLASH-FREEZE UPDATE: Dangerous Flash-Freeze definitely in play for this evening: Close look at timeline. UPDATE: Thursday afternoon update on Blizzard: Snow timeline, freshest accumulation update. Here’s a quick look at a few changes to the major winter storm for tonight into Christmas. First off you should know there haven’t...
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

Police: Driver loses control, hits patrol car working scene of crash

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) - Police are continuing to encourage drivers to slow down and move over for first responders as road conditions remain slick. The Grand Blanc Township Police Department said Sunday morning one officer was responding to a crash on southbound I-75 when another driver lost control and struck the patrol vehicle.
GRAND BLANC, MI
MLive

See the winners of Bay City’s 2022 holiday lighting contest

BAY CITY, MI - Each holiday season, Bay City residents and business owners are asked to put their decorating skills to the test for an annual lighting contest. The winners of the 2022 Mayor’s Holiday Lighting Contest were announced during a Bay City Commission meeting on Monday, Dec. 19.
BAY CITY, MI
MLive

MLive

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com

