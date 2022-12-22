Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Genesee Valley Center closed until further notice due to water main break
FLINT TWP., MI – A popular mid-Michigan shopping mall will be closed for an unknown amount of time due to a water main break, mall management said this weekend. Officials with the Genesee Valley Center, 3341 S. Linden Rd. in Flint Township, announced in a Sunday, Dec. 25, Facebook post that the mall will be closed until further notice due to a water main break in the mall.
wsgw.com
Bay City’s Lafayette Bridge to Close for Repairs
More traffic delays may be coming in Bay City as MDOT prepares to work on one of the city’s four bridges starting January 3. Lafayette Bridge will be closed as MDOT crews work on deck and sidewalk patching, and joint replacements. MDOT officials say the roughly $700,000 project is necessary at this time because those areas could fault within the next year or two. However, working in the winter can slow down construction and increase costs, but the department is taking advantage of having no river traffic during the winter months.
Genesee County considers buying old McDonald Dairy in Flint
FLINT, MI -- Genesee County officials are considering the acquisition of the former McDonald Dairy in Flint, a building that was constructed in 1929 and that has been shuttered for more than 20 years. County Director of Administration Josh Freeman told the Board of Commissioners recently that the property on...
Lafayette Street Bridge closing in early 2023 for repair work
BAY CITY, MI - One of Bay City’s bridges is getting some repair work to kick off the new year. The Michigan Department of Transportation announced the Lafayette Street Bridge will be closed for approximately two months starting on Jan. 3, 2023. The project will focus primarily on fixing...
WNEM
Liberty Bridge reopens in Bay City
Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on. Genesee Co. officials prepare to keep those in need safe, warm. The winter storm headed to mid-Michigan is going to bring cold and high winds, which has officials in Genesee County preparing to make sure no one is left out in the cold.
Lovely fourth-floor condo for sale in downtown Bay City
BAY CITY, MI - A condominium in downtown’s historic Shearer Building is up for sale. The building is located at 315 Center Ave. and priced at $439,900. “It’s well laid out and well thought out,” Realtor Barb Appold of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices said. “One of the things I love about this: there’s so much really good natural light.”
wfft.com
I-75 closed in two areas of Mid-Michigan after crashes
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Traffic was at a standstill in two areas of I-75 in Mid-Michigan after crashes on Friday. The Michigan Department of Transportation says all southbound lanes of I-75 closed at M-84 between Saginaw and Bay City due to a crash. Police did not immediately release information about how...
Multi-vehicle crash shuts down portion of I-75 in Bay County
BAY COUNTY, MI – Southbound I-75 is closed at Westside Saginaw Road (M-84) due to several crashes, according to Bay County Central Dispatch. Several vehicles were involved in a crash on southbound I-75 between the 159 mile marker and 157 mile marker, central dispatch said in a Facebook post Friday, Dec. 23.
Snowstorm leads to traffic crashes, knocks out power for hundreds in Genesee County
GENESEE COUNTY, MI – Mid-Michigan’s first snowstorm of the winter season led to slick roads that may have prompted more than a dozen traffic crash in Genesee County, while knocking out power to others across the region, according to officials. About 2 inches of snow was reported at...
WNEM
Some slick roads remain Monday, large pattern flip to end the year
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The TV5 First Alert Weather Team wishes you a Merry Christmas, we hope you had a wonderful day yesterday! If you’re back to work today, slick roads are remaining in spots but the weather overall is quieter than the weekend. Towards the end of this week we see a large warm up with rain in the forecast too, so snowmobilers and skiers will need to take advantage today and Tuesday!
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Thursday afternoon, Dec. 22
The Liberty Bridge in Bay City is back open to traffic. Many shoppers are stocking up on last minute items they need before the winter storm hits. Learn about a local Eagle Scout promoting mental health awareness. STEM passport and holiday scavenger hunt. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Learn about...
wsgw.com
Openings on Several Boards in Bay City
(WSGW File Photo; Bay City Hall) The City of Bay City is looking to fill vacancies on a number of boards and committees in the new year. The city’s Board of Review has nine open seats with terms set to expire in 2025. Applicants are also being sought for a vacancy on the Brownfield Redevlopment Authority, which oversees revitalization of obsolete or blighted properties, as well as for two empty seats on the Building Code and Fire Code Boards of Appeals. More localized management boards for Columbus Avenue and Midland Street also have vacancies.
wsgw.com
State Police Trooper Injured in Crash
A state police trooper was injured in a crash on Friday night in Saginaw County. As the winter storm affeting much of the country swept over the Great Lakes Bay Region, police were out in force responding to multuiple crashes in the area, especially along I-75. Police say the trooper was sitting in his patrol vehicle after responding to a crash at I-75 near Hess Road, when a pickup truck lost control and struck the trooper’s vehicle.
WNEM
Space heater sets off fire alarms at hotel
MUNDY TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Firefighters believe the cause of a fire at a Genesee County hotel is a space heater that overheated. Fire alarms started reportedly going off at the Gateway Hotel in Mundy Township on Gateway Centre Boulevard around 11 a.m. The Mundy Township Fire Department said when...
Pre-Christmas Blizzard: What’s changed overnight
FLASH-FREEZE UPDATE: Dangerous Flash-Freeze definitely in play for this evening: Close look at timeline. UPDATE: Thursday afternoon update on Blizzard: Snow timeline, freshest accumulation update. Here’s a quick look at a few changes to the major winter storm for tonight into Christmas. First off you should know there haven’t...
WNEM
Police: Driver loses control, hits patrol car working scene of crash
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) - Police are continuing to encourage drivers to slow down and move over for first responders as road conditions remain slick. The Grand Blanc Township Police Department said Sunday morning one officer was responding to a crash on southbound I-75 when another driver lost control and struck the patrol vehicle.
See the winners of Bay City’s 2022 holiday lighting contest
BAY CITY, MI - Each holiday season, Bay City residents and business owners are asked to put their decorating skills to the test for an annual lighting contest. The winners of the 2022 Mayor’s Holiday Lighting Contest were announced during a Bay City Commission meeting on Monday, Dec. 19.
Gladwin City manager, ex-Bay City mayor arrested on drunken driving charge
BAY COUNTY, MI — Earlier this month, police arrested former Bay City mayor and current Gladwin City Administrator Christopher J. Shannon on a drunken driving charge. Though Shannon yet to be arraigned on a charge, the Gladwin City Council has announced the formation of a committee to explore how to proceed.
Brew Ha-Ha! returns to Saginaw’s Dow Event Center Jan. 13-14
SAGINAW, MI — Brew Ha-Ha! will once again bring craft beer and plenty of laughs to The Dow Event Center in downtown Saginaw this January. The 11th annual Brew Ha-Ha! is scheduled for Friday and Saturday, Jan. 13-14 at the Dow Event Center, located at 303 Johnson St. Guests...
Meet the women at Michigan’s Santa school -- and they aren’t all Mrs. Claus
MIDLAND, MI -- They may not have white beards or rotund pot bellies, but the women of Midland’s Santa school still have plenty of Christmas spirit, including one woman who chooses to play Santa instead of Mrs. Claus. Melissa Rickard, of Arkansas, plays Santa professionally, trading a red dress...
