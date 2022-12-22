ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida Supreme Court gives DeSantis go-ahead on COVID-19 vaccine grand jury

By Ryan King
Florida's S upreme Court approved Gov. Ron DeSantis's request Thursday for a grand jury to investigate manufacturers of the COVID-19 vaccines .

DeSantis petitioned the court for a grand jury last week, blasting vaccine manufacturers for touting questionably high efficacy rates and other claims that led to government mandates .

DESANTIS CALLS FOR FLORIDA GRAND JURY OVER COVID-19 VACCINES

"A statewide grand jury shall be promptly impaneled for a term of twelve calendar months, to run from the date of impanelment, with jurisdiction throughout the State of Florida, to investigate crime, return indictments, make presentments, and otherwise perform all functions of a grand jury with regard to the offenses stated herein," the high court wrote in its decision.

The Florida governor's request for a grand jury was one of several steps taken to "hold the federal government and Big Pharma accountable." Raising concerns about the safety of Pfizer's and Moderna's COVID-19 vaccines, DeSantis argued that the grand jury was necessary to protect Floridians.

"Some representations by the pharmaceutical manufacturers even suggested that the vaccines would help end the pandemic," his petition argued . "Florida law prohibits fraudulent practices, including the dissemination of false or misleading advertisements of a drug and the use of any representation or suggestion in any advertisement relating to a drug that an application of a drug is effective when it is not."

DeSantis's office cited the alleged risks of coagulation disorders, acute cardiac injuries, and Bell’s palsy posed by the vaccines. Some medical professionals, such as outgoing Dr. Anthony Fauci, cast aspersions on DeSantis's bid for a grand jury.

"COVID-19 vaccines produced by Pfizer and Moderna have received FDA approval for pediatric and adult patients and continue to be marketed as safe and effective, even though the vaccines do not prevent transmission and adverse events have been minimized and disregarded by the Biden Administration and Big Pharma," a press release from DeSantis's office calling for the grand jury said.

DeSantis also announced the formation of the Public Health Integrity Committee to scrutinize federal health recommendations, and vowed to continue "surveillance into sudden deaths of individuals that received the COVID-19 vaccine in Florida."

The move came weeks after former President Donald Trump debuted his 2024 campaign . Trump has rankled some corners of his base by backing the vaccine , giving DeSantis a potential political opening.

