Wisconsin State

CBS 58

Below zero wind chills continue through Christmas weekend

Wind chills aren't quite as cold as they were on Friday morning, but it currently feels like -15° to -25° for most of southeast Wisconsin. Wind chills will remain between -15° and -30° today through 10am Christmas morning as winds continue to gust between 25-40 mph. A Wind Chill Advisory has been issued for this stretch for all of southeast Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Thawing out from the deep freeze along with a few bouts of precip this week

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Old Man Winter in addition to Santa Claus came to town this holiday weekend. Actually, the -7 degree temperature we had Friday morning made it feel like we were in the North Pole instead of southeast Wisconsin. At least now temperatures are starting to turn the corner. In fact, we could even see temps near 20 on Monday. But wait. How about near 50 by Thursday and Friday? Obviously, milder Pacific air will make its way here along with increased rain chances late in the week into the weekend. This means a wet end to the year and beginning of another one.
MILWAUKEE, WI
seehafernews.com

Cold Weather Tips From Wisconsin Public Service

With frigid weather in this weekend’s forecast, Wisconsin Public Service in Green Bay offers some winter tips to keep yourself and your family safe and warm. Only use newer models with features like automatic shut-off. Keep it at least 6 feet away from flammable materials like drapes or blankets, plug heaters into the wall, not into extension cords or power strips and place space heaters on a flat surface away from children and pets.
GREEN BAY, WI
b93radio.com

Winter Storm Warning Downgraded to Winter Weather Advisory, Wind Chill Reaches -38

As the monster storm – described by some meteorologists as a “once-in-a-generation” storm – has morphed and evolved, its effects have changed and shifted, and the National Weather Service has now downgraded the former Winter Storm Warning to a Winter Weather Advisory for Sheboygan County and most of southern Wisconsin, to be in effect until 9 a.m. on Saturday.
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Winter storm brings high winds to Wisconsin

DE PERE, Wis. — For the second time on a little more than a week Hank Zirbel was plowing snow after a large winter storm. “This one has a little more punch just with the wind a little bit of snow,” he said. “But if it doesn’t get any windier than this, we’re good.”
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

Weather officials: Blizzard threat increases for central Wisconsin

The threat for a blizzard in the Wausau and central Wisconsin area is increasing as a major winter storm sweeps through the area. The U.S. National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning that remains in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday. Up to 7 inches of snow with strong winds gusting as high as 45 mph Thursday into Friday night will result in widespread blowing and drifting. Portions of central, east central, north central and northeast Wisconsin will feel the impacts, with travel conditions worsening through Friday night.
WAUSAU, WI
nbc15.com

It doesn’t need to be snowing hard to have a blizzard

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Blizzard warnings reached western Wisconsin on Thursday afternoon. The National Weather Service issued the alerts around noon for areas surrounding Eau Claire and the Dells. That means white out conditions are possible Friday morning and into Christmas Eve. Counterintuitively, the warnings mainly cover the period after...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
nbc15.com

Winter storm begins tonight

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Arctic air will settle in overnight ahead of a major winter storm that will impact us through the end of the week. First Alert Days have been issued for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday for a combination of heavy snow, gusty winds, and dangerously cold temperatures. At this point, it looks like 3 to 7 inches of snow will be common across southern Wisconsin with local totals north of Madison approaching 8 inches.
MADISON, WI
WSAW

First Alert Weather Day: Whiteout conditions & dangerously cold temps/wind chills

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Our First Alert Weather Day continues for the rest of Friday into late Friday night as we’re expected to see the worst part of the winter storm. This won’t be because of snow accumulations, but because of strong winds howling throughout the day. This will cause widespread blowing, drifting snow, and bitterly cold wind chills. Visibilities could drop near or at zero at times with whiteout conditions. Travel conditions are not recommended Friday across much of the Midwest to due blizzard or blizzard-like conditions.
ADAMS COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Snowmobile clubs face challenges after opening trails for the season

TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WSAW) - “It’s going to be a challenging year,” says Gary Hilgendorf, a groomer with the Knight Owls Snowmobile Club. Of the 20,000 miles of snowmobile trails in Wisconsin, the Knight Owls Snowmobile Club maintain 120 miles. After opening their trails just days ago, they’re already facing significant challenges thanks to mother nature.
WISCONSIN STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Can I turn left on red in Wisconsin? It depends

(WTVO) — Most drivers know that certain stoplights allow them to turn right on red, but they may not know that they can turn left on red too, sometimes. While Wisconsin drivers can turn left on red at stop lights, it is only in certain situations, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The state says […]
WISCONSIN STATE

