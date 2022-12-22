Read full article on original website
WSAW
First Alert Weather: Pulling out of the “Deep Freeze” before the New Year arrives
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As our prolonged period of colder weather continues to slowly move out, expect wind chills and temps to steadily improve throughout the next few days, with below normal temps being replaced by above normal temps by Wednesday. Warmer weather returns for the beginning of this week...
CBS 58
Below zero wind chills continue through Christmas weekend
Wind chills aren't quite as cold as they were on Friday morning, but it currently feels like -15° to -25° for most of southeast Wisconsin. Wind chills will remain between -15° and -30° today through 10am Christmas morning as winds continue to gust between 25-40 mph. A Wind Chill Advisory has been issued for this stretch for all of southeast Wisconsin.
CBS 58
Thawing out from the deep freeze along with a few bouts of precip this week
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Old Man Winter in addition to Santa Claus came to town this holiday weekend. Actually, the -7 degree temperature we had Friday morning made it feel like we were in the North Pole instead of southeast Wisconsin. At least now temperatures are starting to turn the corner. In fact, we could even see temps near 20 on Monday. But wait. How about near 50 by Thursday and Friday? Obviously, milder Pacific air will make its way here along with increased rain chances late in the week into the weekend. This means a wet end to the year and beginning of another one.
seehafernews.com
Cold Weather Tips From Wisconsin Public Service
With frigid weather in this weekend’s forecast, Wisconsin Public Service in Green Bay offers some winter tips to keep yourself and your family safe and warm. Only use newer models with features like automatic shut-off. Keep it at least 6 feet away from flammable materials like drapes or blankets, plug heaters into the wall, not into extension cords or power strips and place space heaters on a flat surface away from children and pets.
b93radio.com
Winter Storm Warning Downgraded to Winter Weather Advisory, Wind Chill Reaches -38
As the monster storm – described by some meteorologists as a “once-in-a-generation” storm – has morphed and evolved, its effects have changed and shifted, and the National Weather Service has now downgraded the former Winter Storm Warning to a Winter Weather Advisory for Sheboygan County and most of southern Wisconsin, to be in effect until 9 a.m. on Saturday.
spectrumnews1.com
Winter storm brings high winds to Wisconsin
DE PERE, Wis. — For the second time on a little more than a week Hank Zirbel was plowing snow after a large winter storm. “This one has a little more punch just with the wind a little bit of snow,” he said. “But if it doesn’t get any windier than this, we’re good.”
Road conditions worsen as winter storm moves through Northeast Wisconsin
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)-Strong winds, bitter cold temperatures, and snow made travel difficult on Thursday as a winter storm rolled through Northeast Wisconsin. Thursday morning, the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department issued a tow ban on Highways 41 and 441. “We want to make sure that all lanes are clear, so if a tow truck is […]
Weather officials: Blizzard threat increases for central Wisconsin
The threat for a blizzard in the Wausau and central Wisconsin area is increasing as a major winter storm sweeps through the area. The U.S. National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning that remains in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday. Up to 7 inches of snow with strong winds gusting as high as 45 mph Thursday into Friday night will result in widespread blowing and drifting. Portions of central, east central, north central and northeast Wisconsin will feel the impacts, with travel conditions worsening through Friday night.
wxpr.org
‘Don’t underestimate this storm’ Wisconsin DOT warns against traveling Friday as some schools close
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is urging people to use extreme caution with this incoming storm. Meanwhile, some schools have closed for Thursday, with a complete list at the end of this story. The National Weather Service is forecasting strong winds and blowing snow to pick up Thursday evening through...
Family struggles with multiple utility issues as temperatures plunge in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wisc. - A family in Madison, Wisconsin, has faced multiple utility issues over the past week, including water damage, heating problems, and difficulties in resolving them.
Winter Storm Warning continues for SE Wisconsin until Saturday morning
A Winter Storm Warning goes into effect for all of SE Wisconsin at 9 a.m. The warning will continue until Saturday morning at 9 a.m.
fox47.com
Numerous crashes, slide-offs reported across area as winter storm moves in
MADISON, Wis. — First responders across southern Wisconsin have been busy responding to numerous crashes and slide-offs as a winter storm brings heavy winds, bitter cold and snow to the region. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, crews statewide responded to 102 motorist assist calls between 7 a.m....
nbc15.com
It doesn’t need to be snowing hard to have a blizzard
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Blizzard warnings reached western Wisconsin on Thursday afternoon. The National Weather Service issued the alerts around noon for areas surrounding Eau Claire and the Dells. That means white out conditions are possible Friday morning and into Christmas Eve. Counterintuitively, the warnings mainly cover the period after...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin State Trooper struck by pick-up truck during severe winter weather
JUNEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper sustained non-life-threatening injuries when his cruiser was struck by a pick-up truck that lost control during severe winter weather. In a Facebook post by the Wisconsin State Patrol, it states that the incident happened around 12:10 a.m. on Christmas...
nbc15.com
Winter storm begins tonight
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Arctic air will settle in overnight ahead of a major winter storm that will impact us through the end of the week. First Alert Days have been issued for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday for a combination of heavy snow, gusty winds, and dangerously cold temperatures. At this point, it looks like 3 to 7 inches of snow will be common across southern Wisconsin with local totals north of Madison approaching 8 inches.
WSAW
First Alert Weather Day: Whiteout conditions & dangerously cold temps/wind chills
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Our First Alert Weather Day continues for the rest of Friday into late Friday night as we’re expected to see the worst part of the winter storm. This won’t be because of snow accumulations, but because of strong winds howling throughout the day. This will cause widespread blowing, drifting snow, and bitterly cold wind chills. Visibilities could drop near or at zero at times with whiteout conditions. Travel conditions are not recommended Friday across much of the Midwest to due blizzard or blizzard-like conditions.
WSAW
Snowmobile clubs face challenges after opening trails for the season
TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WSAW) - “It’s going to be a challenging year,” says Gary Hilgendorf, a groomer with the Knight Owls Snowmobile Club. Of the 20,000 miles of snowmobile trails in Wisconsin, the Knight Owls Snowmobile Club maintain 120 miles. After opening their trails just days ago, they’re already facing significant challenges thanks to mother nature.
Can I turn left on red in Wisconsin? It depends
(WTVO) — Most drivers know that certain stoplights allow them to turn right on red, but they may not know that they can turn left on red too, sometimes. While Wisconsin drivers can turn left on red at stop lights, it is only in certain situations, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The state says […]
wearegreenbay.com
How frequent are white Christmases in northeast Wisconsin? When was the last one?
(WFRV) – As the snow continues to fall late Thursday and temperatures begin to drop, it is almost without question that northeast Wisconsin will experience a white Christmas this year!. While it seems like Christmas just isn’t the same without snow on the ground, history tells us that having...
In Central Illinois, the worst is still expected from revised forecast
The National Weather Service in Lincoln has adjusted the forecast snow total down to 2 or 3 inches. But the outcome, says warning coordination meteorologist Ed Shimon, won’t be different in any significant way from the earlier forecast.
