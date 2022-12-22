ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Travis Ferguson
3d ago

Fact: such abnormal books and material as those criticized shouldn't be in a K-12 school setting, period! It is not nor should it be a school's business or responsibility to teach children about sexual issues, especially unnatural ones like those mention. Let the parents do their own job.

7
Bryan McNabb
3d ago

what's unbelievable is that the states attorney General would own a construction co with contract in Louisiana petro Chem plants and use illegal immigrants labor force

7
Brad Nation
3d ago

He's right. the teachers and administrations that are allowing that crap to happen need to be removed and never allowed to teach again.

5
