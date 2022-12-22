Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Woman Killed By Vehicle Doing Donuts at Street Takeover in South LA
A 24-year-old woman was fatally injured when she was struck by a vehicle doing “donuts” during a street takeover in the Hyde Park community of South Los Angeles on Christmas night, authorities said Monday. The woman was standing at the northeast corner of Crenshaw Boulevard and Florence Avenue...
mynewsla.com
Police Seek Help Finding Blue Sedan, Driver Who Killed Woman
Authorities sought the public’s help Monday finding a blue sedan and its driver that fatally struck a 62-year-old mother who was dropping off toys at a Los Angeles shelter on Christmas Eve. The victim was identified as Trina Newman-Townsend of Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s...
mynewsla.com
Coroner Identifies Woman Killed in South LA By Hit-And-Run Motorist
Officials Sunday released the name of a 62-year-old woman who was struck and killed by a hit-and-run vehicle in the Broadway-Manchester area of Los Angeles. The woman was identified as Trina Newman-Townsend of Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office. The crash was reported at 3:27...
mynewsla.com
One Year Ago Today (December 25, 2021)…LAPD Task Force Arrests Four Men on Murder, Robbery Charges
One Year Ago Today (December 25, 2021)…Three men face murder and robbery charges and a fourth faces a robbery charge in connection with a spate of follow-home robberies that have plagued the city in recent weeks, police announced. A Los Angeles Police Department task force on follow-home robberies, with...
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Killed in South LA by Hit-and-Run Motorist
A pedestrian was fatally struck Saturday in the Broadway-Manchester area of Los Angeles by a vehicle before the driver fled the scene. The crash was reported at 3:27 p.m. at Broadway and 88th Street, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Matthew Cruz. The pedestrian was pronounced dead a the...
mynewsla.com
Truck Crashes into Garage of Granada Hills House
A large truck crashed into the garage area of a single-story house in Granada Hills and the driver fled the scene, authorities said. The crash was reported at 9:06 p.m. Saturday in the 11300 block of North Woodley Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department’s Brian Humphrey. There...
mynewsla.com
Man Fatally Wounded During Stabbing Attack Near East Los Angeles
A man, approximately 30 to 35 years old, was fatally wounded Sunday morning during a stabbing attack in unincorporated Los Angeles County near East Los Angeles, authorities said. Deputies were dispatched about 1:15 a.m. to the 4300 block of Union Pacific Avenue, regarding an assault call, found the victim suffering...
mynewsla.com
Man Shot to Death at Palmdale Apartment Complex
A man was shot to death outside an apartment in a Palmdale complex, authorities said Monday. The shooting was reported at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of East Avenue Q, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The 30-35-year-old...
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Solo Crash in Santa Ana
A man was killed after his car slammed into a center divider in Orange and was split in half, according to authorities and media reports. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 10:20 p.m. to the southbound Garden Grove (55) Freeway and Katella Avenue where they learned the driver of a gray sedan, later described as a 2019 Porsche 911 GTS, lost control of the car and struck the center divider before hitting the right side of the freeway wall, a CHP spokesman said.
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Harbor Freeway Crash
A man died Saturday evening when a white van and tanker truck collided on the Harbor (110) Freeway in the Vermont-Slauson area of South Los Angeles. The crash was reported at 7:09 p.m. on the southbound Harbor Freeway at Gage Avenue, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Stephen Brandt, who said the victim was a man in his mid-40s.
mynewsla.com
Man Shot to Death in His Car on Street Hawthorne
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s homicide detectives are assisting police with the investigation into the shooting death of a man in Hawthorne, authorities said Sunday. Hawthorne police responded to the 11500 block of York Avenue at 7:29 p.m. Saturday regarding a gunshots fired call. They found the man, believed to...
mynewsla.com
Body Found In San Juan Capistrano Believed To Be Missing Woman, 94
Search and rescue teams found a woman’s body in San Juan Capistrano Monday, near the area where a 94-year-old was reported missing last week. Although authorities are waiting for official identification from the corner’s office, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department released a statement on social media that investigators believe the deceased person is Shirley “Jean” Airth, who had been reported missing.
mynewsla.com
Man Stabbed to Death by Relative in Compton
A man was stabbed to death by a relative in Compton on Christmas night, authorities said Monday. Deputies summoned to the 100 block of North Culver Avenue minutes after 10 p.m. Sunday found the victim, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. The 20-25-year-old man suffered stab wounds to his...
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Struck by Car, Killed, in Riverside
A 34-year-old man died after he was struck by a car while walking in a Riverside street, authorities said Monday. The crash occurred about 11 p.m. Sunday on Tyler Avenue just south of Hole Avenue, according to Riverside police Sgt. James Elliott. A 25-year-old Riverside resident was driving a 2001...
mynewsla.com
Man Shot During Argument in Long Beach
An argument between two men in Long Beach escalated into a shooting, leaving one man hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the lower body while the other man fled the scene, authorities said Sunday. Officers were dispatched at about 9:40 p.m. Saturday to the 1700 block of Chestnut Avenue regarding...
mynewsla.com
1 Person Killed, 3 Others Hurt In Oasis Crash
One person was killed and three others were hurt in a crash between big rig and a vehicle in Oasis, authorities said. The crash was reported about 2 p.m. at Highway 86 and Johnson Street, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Officials said a passenger vehicle and a semi-truck...
mynewsla.com
Vehicle Hits Electric Vault in Menifee, Knocking Out Power for Some
A vehicle crashed into an electrical vault in Menifee Monday, knocking out power for 15 to 20 residences for approximately 24 hours, authorities said. The crash was reported at 10:08 a.m. in the 27600 block of Tate Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Southern California Edison was called...
mynewsla.com
Man Assaulted By Two Suspects While Working on Vehicle in Long Beach
A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries when he was attacked by two suspects while working on a vehicle in Long Beach, authorities said Saturday. The victim told officers that he fled the location and heard gunfire while leaving. Officers located evidence, including shell casings, that a shooting had occurred at the scene of the attack, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
mynewsla.com
Elderly Woman in Westminster Thwarts Robbery Attempt With Pepper Spray
An elderly woman taking a Christmas morning stroll in Westminster thwarted an attempted robbery of her purse by squirting the armed perpetrator with pepper spray, authorities said Monday. “Luckily, the suspect did not shoot the victim and instead fled the scene on his bicycle,” said Sgt. Alan Aoki of the...
mynewsla.com
Three People Suffer Smoke Inhalation in Buena Park House Fire
Three people were rushed to a hospital Monday after suffering smoke inhalation in a residential fire in Buena Park. The conditions of the two adults and one teenager were not immediately known. Firefighters dispatched at 9:36 a.m. to a single-story home in the 8300 block of Beethoven Drive had the...
