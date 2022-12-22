ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Eight underage girls - alleged members of polygamist cult - found hiding in Airbnb after escape

Eight underage girls, who were rescued from an alleged polygamist cult, were found hiding in an Airbnb after escaping from group homes.Officials say that the girls had been removed from the homes of Arizona cult leader Samuel Bateman last September and placed in the custody of the Arizona Department of Child Safety.The girls, who are aged between 11 and 16, vanished from their new homes outside Phoenix last Sunday, according to The Salt Lake Tribune.Authorities found them four days later at the Airbnb in Spokane, Washington, with a cult member called Moretta Rose Johnson, whom they tracked via a credit...
SPOKANE, WA
The Independent

Five state troopers charged with killing Black man after pulling him from car and beating him

Five Louisiana police officers have been charged with the death of a Black man three years after pulling him from a car and beating him. Forty-nine-year-old Ronald Greene’s death on 10 May 2019 was initially blamed on a car crash by six Louisiana State troopers, before an investigation by the Associated Press uncovered bodycam footage that showed Greene being punched, stunned and pepper sprayed. The incident unfolded following a high-speed chase outside Monroe. Greene was unarmed at the time of the attack. Kory York, John Clary, Dakota DeMoss, John Peters and Christopher Harpin have now been charged with counts...
LOUISIANA STATE
Vice

This Couple Died by Suicide After the DEA Shut Down Their Pain Doctor

It was a Tuesday in early November when federal agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration paid a visit to the office of Dr. David Bockoff, a chronic pain specialist in Beverly Hills. It wasn’t a Hollywood-style raid—there were no shots fired or flash-bang grenades deployed—but the agents left behind a slip of paper that, according to those close to the doctor’s patients, had consequences just as deadly as any shootout.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Mexican police find 660 pounds of fentanyl in coconuts

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Prosecutors in Mexico say police found 660 pounds (300 kilograms) of fentanyl pills packed into coconuts. The coconuts were found in a truck traveling on a highway in the northern border state of Sonora. Prosecutors said the truck was detected Thursday on a road that runs along the Gulf of California, The post Mexican police find 660 pounds of fentanyl in coconuts appeared first on KION546.
ARIZONA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Teen Mastermind Behind Missouri Jailbreak Later Called Guards to Gloat: Docs

A teenage escape artist who jumped 30 feet out of a Missouri juvenile detention center window and bolted—a day after allegedly having arranged a similar escape for three fellow inmates—later called guards to boast about it, according to court records obtained by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Azavian Royal, 17, was charged Friday as an adult with felony counts of escape from confinement and first-degree property damage after the May 29 escape. During his preening phone call to guards at the St. Louis County Juvenile Detention Center a few days later, Royal took credit for the act, further claiming he’d helped mastermind a May 28 jailbreak in which three other 17-year-olds attacked an employee, stole his keys, and escaped out a broken window, police said. Royal was also charged in an armed robbery at a local Family Dollar that took place roughly a week later. According to charging documents, after entering in a black mask, Royal told the clerk, “C’mon girl. This is St. Louis. You know what this is.” He and another teen then held her at gunpoint, leaving with $167.Read it at St. Louis Post-Dispatch
MISSOURI STATE
RadarOnline

Aw Crap! Woman Accused Of Leaving 50LBS Of Human Waste Outside Fire Station, Refused To Pick It Up

The wife of an assistant fire chief in Texas left 50 pounds of human waste in front of the fire station, Radar has learned.Mindy Janette Stephens was arrested last week in Texas. She was charged with one count of illegal dumping of more than five pounds but less than 500 pounds.Police in Electra, Texas, watched the fire station’s security camera on Dec. 1 when he saw someone putting something outside the front door. The officer then went to the station to check it out.There, he found three 5-gallon buckets of human waste, according to a probable cause affidavit.The officer also...
ELECTRA, TX
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Gender-fluid US nuclear official charged with felony for stealing woman’s $2.3K suitcase

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WTVO) — The Biden administration’s “gender-fluid” senior US nuclear official has been placed on leave after being charged with a felony for stealing a woman’s suitcase at an airport. According to The Hill, Sam Brinton, 35, the Biden administration’s deputy assistant secretary for spent fuel and waste disposal for the U.S. Department of […]
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
International Business Times

3 People Found Dead In Colorado Residence; Suspect In Custody

A 21-year-old man was arrested and charged with first-degree murder after three people were found dead at a house in Aurora, Colorado. Police responded to a welfare check call at a home in the 1500 block of South Evanston Street in the Willow Park neighborhood in Aurora on Saturday evening. Responding officers said they didn't find anything suspicious at the scene on arrival that would have suggested a forced entry, so eventually left the home, KKTV reported.
AURORA, CO
