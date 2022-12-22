Read full article on original website
Woman gets 17 years in prison in deadly street racing crash she blamed on victim; tears flowed in courtroom
Tears flowed on both sides of a Jefferson County courtroom Monday as a 24-year-old Birmingham woman learned her fate for a street racing crash that killed an innocent Jefferson County grandmother. Carmesia Flannigan, 24, was convicted in October of a reduced charge of reckless manslaughter in the March 21, 2021,...
Prison inmates placed bets on how long Whitey Bulger would survive after being transferred, a watchdog report found. The notorious gangster was beaten to death in less than 24 hours.
A Justice Department report found that prison staff who worked at Hazelton spoke publicly about Bulger's upcoming arrival in front of inmates.
Eight underage girls - alleged members of polygamist cult - found hiding in Airbnb after escape
Eight underage girls, who were rescued from an alleged polygamist cult, were found hiding in an Airbnb after escaping from group homes.Officials say that the girls had been removed from the homes of Arizona cult leader Samuel Bateman last September and placed in the custody of the Arizona Department of Child Safety.The girls, who are aged between 11 and 16, vanished from their new homes outside Phoenix last Sunday, according to The Salt Lake Tribune.Authorities found them four days later at the Airbnb in Spokane, Washington, with a cult member called Moretta Rose Johnson, whom they tracked via a credit...
Man Planning Mass Shooting Arrested After Ex-Girlfriend Alerts Cops: Police
Officers in Las Vegas found explosives and a grenade launcher at the home of former Marine Jeremy Schumacher.
Cop thought body camera was off while kicking man in the face — but it was on, feds say
The Louisiana officer chose to “abuse an arrestee when he thought he wasn’t being watched,” U.S. Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke said.
Man on Death Row for 25 Years Shot Dead at Funeral After Being Freed: Cops
Christopher Williams, 62, who had been wrongfully convicted of four murders, was released in February 2021 and had been working to reconnect with his family.
Five state troopers charged with killing Black man after pulling him from car and beating him
Five Louisiana police officers have been charged with the death of a Black man three years after pulling him from a car and beating him. Forty-nine-year-old Ronald Greene’s death on 10 May 2019 was initially blamed on a car crash by six Louisiana State troopers, before an investigation by the Associated Press uncovered bodycam footage that showed Greene being punched, stunned and pepper sprayed. The incident unfolded following a high-speed chase outside Monroe. Greene was unarmed at the time of the attack. Kory York, John Clary, Dakota DeMoss, John Peters and Christopher Harpin have now been charged with counts...
Officer working at Walmart runs woman’s plates to follow her on Instagram, police say
“It was clear to me that he got my name by running my plate,” the 21-year-old woman said.
This Couple Died by Suicide After the DEA Shut Down Their Pain Doctor
It was a Tuesday in early November when federal agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration paid a visit to the office of Dr. David Bockoff, a chronic pain specialist in Beverly Hills. It wasn’t a Hollywood-style raid—there were no shots fired or flash-bang grenades deployed—but the agents left behind a slip of paper that, according to those close to the doctor’s patients, had consequences just as deadly as any shootout.
Law enforcement gun is 'the most dangerous pistol sold in the United States'
Another lawsuit filed against gun manufacturer Sig Sauer alleges a handgun popular among the military and law enforcement is defective and dangerous.
Florida Officer Shoots and Kills Man Mid-Sentence for Refusing To Drop an Axe
Newly released body-camera footage appears to show an unidentified Jacksonville, Florida, Sheriff's Office law-enforcement officer shooting and killing a man holding an axe after refusing an order to put it down and attempting to talk to the officer. The shooting happened in Jacksonville last April. According to First Coast News,...
Mexican police find 660 pounds of fentanyl in coconuts
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Prosecutors in Mexico say police found 660 pounds (300 kilograms) of fentanyl pills packed into coconuts. The coconuts were found in a truck traveling on a highway in the northern border state of Sonora. Prosecutors said the truck was detected Thursday on a road that runs along the Gulf of California, The post Mexican police find 660 pounds of fentanyl in coconuts appeared first on KION546.
Teen Mastermind Behind Missouri Jailbreak Later Called Guards to Gloat: Docs
A teenage escape artist who jumped 30 feet out of a Missouri juvenile detention center window and bolted—a day after allegedly having arranged a similar escape for three fellow inmates—later called guards to boast about it, according to court records obtained by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Azavian Royal, 17, was charged Friday as an adult with felony counts of escape from confinement and first-degree property damage after the May 29 escape. During his preening phone call to guards at the St. Louis County Juvenile Detention Center a few days later, Royal took credit for the act, further claiming he’d helped mastermind a May 28 jailbreak in which three other 17-year-olds attacked an employee, stole his keys, and escaped out a broken window, police said. Royal was also charged in an armed robbery at a local Family Dollar that took place roughly a week later. According to charging documents, after entering in a black mask, Royal told the clerk, “C’mon girl. This is St. Louis. You know what this is.” He and another teen then held her at gunpoint, leaving with $167.Read it at St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Aw Crap! Woman Accused Of Leaving 50LBS Of Human Waste Outside Fire Station, Refused To Pick It Up
The wife of an assistant fire chief in Texas left 50 pounds of human waste in front of the fire station, Radar has learned.Mindy Janette Stephens was arrested last week in Texas. She was charged with one count of illegal dumping of more than five pounds but less than 500 pounds.Police in Electra, Texas, watched the fire station’s security camera on Dec. 1 when he saw someone putting something outside the front door. The officer then went to the station to check it out.There, he found three 5-gallon buckets of human waste, according to a probable cause affidavit.The officer also...
Gender-fluid US nuclear official charged with felony for stealing woman’s $2.3K suitcase
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WTVO) — The Biden administration’s “gender-fluid” senior US nuclear official has been placed on leave after being charged with a felony for stealing a woman’s suitcase at an airport. According to The Hill, Sam Brinton, 35, the Biden administration’s deputy assistant secretary for spent fuel and waste disposal for the U.S. Department of […]
Manager told 13-year-old she’d get killed if she refused to work at business, feds say
Many migrants, including the girl, were forced to work at the Virginia laundry facility, prosecutors say.
4 armed suspects claiming to be FBI agents break into DC home, steal nearly $20K in property
Four armed suspects broke into a Washington, D.C., residence, claimed to be FBI agents, and stole approximately $20,000 worth of property, police said.
Man sentenced for trafficking meth, cocaine, heroin and guns out of home where 4 kids live
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A man operating a drug trafficking operation from an Alpharetta home has been sentenced to 25 years in prison. Giovani Orozco Ramirez, 31, put large quantities of methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, and firearms within reach of his four young children, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Idaho murders: FBI profiler says suspect could go to victims' funerals to take 'pleasure' in crimes
The perpetrator of the University of Idaho slayings could attend the victims' memorials to derive enjoyment from thinking that they "got away with the crime," a former FBI agent says.
