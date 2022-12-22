ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

Lizzo opens the doors of her new home to "CBS Sunday Morning"

A decade after being forced to sleep in her car, superstar singer Lizzo has bought her first home ever and has opened the doors for "CBS Sunday Morning." In her first network TV interview in her home, Lizzo tells correspondent Tracy Smith owning a home is a milestone for her.
CBS News

The story of "Amazing Grace"

Sung an estimated 10 million times each year, "Amazing Grace" marks its 250th anniversary this New Year's Day. It was born not of American Black spirituals as some believe, but across the Atlantic, in the tiny English market town of Olney, some 60 miles north of London, with lyrics older than the Declaration of Independence.
CBS News

Lizzo moved to tears by Christmas message from flutist James Galway

Music artist Lizzo broke down in tears after receiving a personal Christmas message from world-renowned flutist James Galway. The "Tempo" singer shared in an Instagram story a clip of the 83-year-old Galway playing the well-known "We Wish You A Merry Christmas" on his flute before wishing Lizzo a merry Christmas and describing himself as her "number one fan."
CBS News

Lizzo at home

For years, Grammy-winning superstar Lizzo dreamed of waking up in her own home on Christmas morning. Today, that dream came true. Her new place, in one of the swankier neighborhoods in Los Angeles, is the first house she's ever owned. Just ten years ago, she was sleeping in her car.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS News

Sona Jobarteh: Expanding the unique musical tradition of West Africa's kora

We want to introduce you to a musician, Sona Jobarteh, who introduced us to the beautiful sound and story of a centuries-old instrument, the kora. It's a string instrument from West Africa. Part of a musical tradition that dates back to a 13th-century empire, and has been passed down strictly from father to son, man to man in a special set of families ever since. As Lesley Stahl reported this fall, Sona Jobarteh was born into one of those families, called griots. The daughter of a Gambian father and a British mother. After hundreds of years of men, she is the first woman to master the kora. In her performances around the world -- and in her work off-stage -- she says she is keeping the tradition alive, through the very act of breaking it.
CBS News

Andrea Bocelli and family perform "The Greatest Gift"

It's become a "Sunday Morning" holiday tradition: A performance by the Young People's Chorus of New York City. This year they are joined by the great Andrea Bocelli and his children, Matteo and Virginia, who sing "The Greatest Gift." Recorded inside the Oculus at New York's World Trade Center.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS News

CBS News

