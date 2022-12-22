We want to introduce you to a musician, Sona Jobarteh, who introduced us to the beautiful sound and story of a centuries-old instrument, the kora. It's a string instrument from West Africa. Part of a musical tradition that dates back to a 13th-century empire, and has been passed down strictly from father to son, man to man in a special set of families ever since. As Lesley Stahl reported this fall, Sona Jobarteh was born into one of those families, called griots. The daughter of a Gambian father and a British mother. After hundreds of years of men, she is the first woman to master the kora. In her performances around the world -- and in her work off-stage -- she says she is keeping the tradition alive, through the very act of breaking it.

