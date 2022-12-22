Missing 11-Yr-Old’s Fam Reportedly Seen Setting Furniture Ablaze

A woman was arrested at the Charleston International Airport on Wednesday after allegedly attacking her husband, airport police said. Paula Barbour, 55, had just landed in South Carolina for a vacation when she spotted “several indecent photos” on her husband’s phone, according to WCBD-TV. After she confronted him, an argument escalated into physical violence, police said. Investigators obtained surveillance footage that showed Barbour kicking her husband in the legs and attempting to strike him in the face, grabbing his cell phone and tossing it away. After officers with the Charleston County Aviation Authority arrived on the scene and separated the two, Barbour said “she just wanted to get away from the victim and fly back home,” an incident report obtained by WCSC-TV stated. Barbour was arrested after admitting to hitting her husband, and was charged with one count of third-degree domestic violence. The victim confirmed a timeline of events to investigators, but denied Barbour had kicked him, WCSC reported.Read it at WCSC-TV

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 4 DAYS AGO