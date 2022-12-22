ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Missing 11-Yr-Old’s Fam Reportedly Seen Setting Furniture Ablaze

By Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VTYpT_0jrrMePs00
FBI

A North Carolina family held a large bonfire in their backyard mere days after their 11-year-old daughter went missing on Nov. 21—and three weeks before they reported her disappearance to local authorities, neighbors told the Daily Mail . Madalina Cojocari’s mother Diana Cojocari, and stepfather, Christopher Palmiter, were arrested on Dec. 17 for failing to report the disappearance sooner, with investigators claiming Diana “hindered” the investigation. Neighbors recall the family throwing couch cushions and household items into the blaze, fueling it for days. “It's a gross feeling to know something like this happened in your neighborhood,” said an unidentified neighbor, who witnessed the police searching the yard earlier this week. “They took all kinds of samples from the fire pit area. I guess they were trying to figure out if they burned anything of substance there.” Federal agents are still searching for Madalina, who was last seen exiting a school bus at her usual stop.

Read it at Daily Mail

Comments / 39

Gina Partridge
4d ago

this poor child. wtf is wrong with people!!??? so friggen heartbreaking. she was so innocent! I pray the parents suffer the consequences. God bless you beautiful girl. go to the light.

Reply(3)
41
GuessWho
3d ago

You have to know that unfortunately she probably already dead, 9 out of 10 times the child is found dead. What was burning was the evidence of a crime committed.

Reply
10
muggs
4d ago

y in God's name won't the feds go to the town or city that the step dad left to, he prob took the little girl and buried her or something, did u see his face and eyes he did something to her

Reply(3)
10
Related
New York Post

Mom of missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari believes husband ‘put her family in danger’

The mother of missing North Carolina sixth-grader Madalina Cojocari told cops she “believed her husband put her family in danger” — and that he fled their home after a fight on the night she last saw her daughter, according to court documents. The starling accusations emerged Wednesday as police descended again to search the family’s home in Cornelius — where officers previously found an area blocked off with plywood, according to WCNC. It also came as the FBI and local cops released a handwritten statement from the 11-year-old schoolgirl’s family saying they were “devastated and absolutely heartbroken” and “desperate to find her.” “We...
CORNELIUS, NC
The Independent

Child who has been missing since May is found during rescue of second abducted five-year-old girl

North Carolina state highway patrol troopers pulled over a vehicle travelling north towards Virginia on I-85 with two girls inside, in a case of custodial interference. The highway patrol was informed of the possible abduction of a five-year-old girl in Rock Hill, South Carolina by the local police department on Monday. The Rock Hill Police Department added that officers responded shortly before 10.30am on Monday to an elementary school following reports that Jovan Orlando Bradshaw, 38, arrived at the school, taking with him a child not in accordance with a custody agreement. The girl is thought to be Mr...
ROCK HILL, SC
People

W. Va. Mom of Five Allegedly Beaten to Death by Her Newlywed Husband After Fighting on Thanksgiving

Police say Marissa Dawson died from 'major facial trauma' A 35-year-old man was arrested for the death of his wife after police say he admitted to killing her, according to a criminal complaint reviewed by PEOPLE. At about 9 a.m. Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, Alderson Police responded to a call for an unresponsive woman. They discovered Marissa Dawson who was deceased and "sustained major facial trauma," police stated in the complaint. "[I]t appeared the subject was thrown through the residence and striking what appeared to be...
ALDERSON, WV
Upworthy

11-year-old girl stops potential kidnapping attempt using family's 'code word' system

Editor's note: This article was originally published on October 19, 2021. It has since been updated. Arizona police praised a family's clever way of teaching their daughter what to do when approached by strangers after the nifty trick saved the child from a potential kidnapping attempt. In a warning posted to Facebook after the child's narrow escape, the Pinal County Sheriff's Office revealed that a deputy responded to a home in the North Pecan Creek neighborhood to investigate an attempted luring. "At 3:45 p.m., an 11-year-old girl was walking with a friend near a park in the neighborhood when a man, driving a white SUV, pulled up next to them. The man told the girl that her [brother was] in a serious accident and she needed to go with him," the post read.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
The Independent

‘Sleepover’ killer admits murdering partner, three children and raping girl as she lay dying

A quadruple killer has admitted to murdering his pregnant partner, her two children and one of their friends during a sleepover where he also raped one of the dying girls. Damien Bendallpleaded guilty to the murder of 35-year-old Terri Harris and her children 11-year-old Lacey Bennett and 13-year-old John Paul Bennett, as well as Lacey’s 11-year-old friend Connie Gent, last year. A court heard how the 32-year-old raped Lacey as she lay dying from head wounds he inflicted with a hammer at the house in Killamarsh near Sheffield.Prosecutor Louis Mably KC said he carried out “brutal, vicious and cruel...
Law & Crime

‘A Twisted Sense of Punishment’: Maine Mom Who Viciously Beat 3-Year-Old Son to Death Will Spend Decades Behind Bars

A 36-year-old mother in Maine will spend several decades behind bars for the horrific murder of her 3-year-old son. Superior Justice Robert Murray on Tuesday sentenced Jessica Trefethen, also known as Jessica Williams, to 47 years in prison for the depraved indifference murder of young Maddox Williams, authorities confirmed to Law&Crime.
WALDO COUNTY, ME
TheDailyBeast

‘Indecent Photos’ on Husband’s Phone Lead to Airport Brawl: Cops

A woman was arrested at the Charleston International Airport on Wednesday after allegedly attacking her husband, airport police said. Paula Barbour, 55, had just landed in South Carolina for a vacation when she spotted “several indecent photos” on her husband’s phone, according to WCBD-TV. After she confronted him, an argument escalated into physical violence, police said. Investigators obtained surveillance footage that showed Barbour kicking her husband in the legs and attempting to strike him in the face, grabbing his cell phone and tossing it away. After officers with the Charleston County Aviation Authority arrived on the scene and separated the two, Barbour said “she just wanted to get away from the victim and fly back home,” an incident report obtained by WCSC-TV stated. Barbour was arrested after admitting to hitting her husband, and was charged with one count of third-degree domestic violence. The victim confirmed a timeline of events to investigators, but denied Barbour had kicked him, WCSC reported.Read it at WCSC-TV
CHARLESTON, SC
TheDailyBeast

Former Fox News Regular Arrested for Extorting Her Mom

Cathy Areu, a former Fox News regular dubbed the “Liberal Sherpa,” was arrested in Miami on Friday for allegedly kidnapping and financially extorting her mother. Investigators allege she stole more than $224,000 from her elderly mother, including proceeds from her reverse mortgage, and opened credit cards in her name. A warrant for her arrest went out in June, but authorities believe she had been evading arrest, even sneaking off to Mexico, according to a Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office press release. She’s also accused of involuntarily placing her mother in an assisted living facility “in an attempt to gain control over her mother’s financial assets,” according to the press release. Areu was a regular unpaid guest on Fox News; a bio still up on the network’s site says she provides “liberal analysis” and hosts the podcast “Liberal Sherpa.” She sued the network in 2020 over harassment claims, which a judge later dismissed.Read it at Miami Herald
MIAMI, FL
New York Post

Shooter who killed two Mississippi cops IDed as 43-year-old mom and veterinarian

The Mississippi woman who shot to death two cops in a hotel parking lot was identified Thursday as a 43-year-old veterinarian and mother — and she pulled the trigger in front of her young daughter, police said Thursday. Amy Brogdon Anderson, of Ocean Springs, is accused of opening fire while sitting with her 10-year-old daughter in her SUV outside Motel 6 in Bay St. Louis after police called child protective services at 4:30 a.m. Thursday, according wlox.com. Anderson — who had no criminal history and was reportedly well-liked in the community — had spent 30 minutes speaking to Sgt. Steven Robin, 34,...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
thesource.com

26-Year Old Mother of Two Dead After BBL Surgery

In October, 26-year-old Jaynisha “Jayla” Williams and her mother, Latoshia Leggett, traveled to Best U Now cosmetic surgery center in Plantation, Florida so the young woman could receive a breast augmentation and a Brazilian butt lift. As reported by her mother, Wiliams never woke up from the surgery.
PLANTATION, FL
94.3 Lite FM

30 Women Have Been Found Murdered on the Texas Killing Fields

Have you ever driven down to Houston or Galveston and been on a very popular stretch of Texas interstate known as "I-45 The Highway of Hell" somewhere near League City? If the answer is yes, then you may have passed a very popular field for dumping the murdered bodies of over 30 young attractive females from ages 10 to 25 years old.
LEAGUE CITY, TX
TheDailyBeast

Aspiring Model Living in NYC Homeless Shelter Stabbed to Death by Roommate

A model living in a Manhattan shelter was allegedly stabbed to death by her roommate after they got in a fight over her playing loud music. Victoria Goode was 27 years old and was an aspiring runway model, her older brother told the New York Daily News. She was planning to go home to Oklahoma for Christmas, her brother said. Goode had appeared in a photo shoot for Vogue Mexico in September, but had been struggling for work, leading her to stay in shelters in hopes the city would help her find permanent housing, her brother said. She had been fearful of her roommate, Charmaine Crossman, for some time, her brother added. Crossman ran away after the alleged stabbing, but ultimately surrendered to police Tuesday. She’s been charged with murder.Read it at New York Daily News
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Chilling video captures baby-faced teen, 18, stroll out of building after allegedly killing 16-year-old girlfriend

Chilling video captures the moment a baby-faced teen casually strolls out of a Harlem building Sunday night — after allegedly fatally stabbing his 16-year-old girlfriend inside. The eerie footage, which was taken from a nearby deli where the pair fought hours before the slaying, shows suspected killer Zyaire Crumbley, 18, wearing all black as he walks out of the building on Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard near West 136th Street. The teen, wearing a balaclava over his head, appears to walk nonchalantly off, although at one point looking behind him, before the footage cuts out.  Crumbley — who police sources say already has six robbery busts under his belt — was accused by cops Monday of having stabbed girlfriend Saniyah...
MANHATTAN, NY
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
135K+
Followers
37K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy