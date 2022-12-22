ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SEEN HIM? Man Wanted For Questioning In Vineland Homicide Investigation

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
Know him? Investigators seek help locating this man. Photo Credit: Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office

Cumberland County investigators seek the public's help in identifying the man photographed regarding a homicide that occurred in the City of Vineland on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

At 10:21 p.m., Vineland police responded to the 400 block of Landis Avenue for reported gunshots. Police found the victim, Russell Workman, 35, of Sewell, deceased from apparent gunshot wounds, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Chris Fixler of the Vineland Police Department at 856-460-0806 or Detective Harvey Calixto of the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office at 856-207-2999.

Anyone wishing to share information may do so anonymously through their computer, tablet or smartphone at ccpo.tips or vpd.tips.

Kim Nic Stef
4d ago

Is it just me or how the heck is anyone supposed to know what this person looks like when it’s as pixilated as this photo is?? Good luck with that!

