SEEN HIM? Man Wanted For Questioning In Vineland Homicide Investigation

Know him? Investigators seek help locating this man. Photo Credit: Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office

Cumberland County investigators seek the public's help in identifying the man photographed regarding a homicide that occurred in the City of Vineland on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

At 10:21 p.m., Vineland police responded to the 400 block of Landis Avenue for reported gunshots. Police found the victim, Russell Workman, 35, of Sewell, deceased from apparent gunshot wounds, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Chris Fixler of the Vineland Police Department at 856-460-0806 or Detective Harvey Calixto of the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office at 856-207-2999.

Anyone wishing to share information may do so anonymously through their computer, tablet or smartphone at ccpo.tips or vpd.tips.

to follow Daily Voice Cumberland Salem and receive free news updates.