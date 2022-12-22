ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police Raid Home Of Accused Phillipsburg Drug Dealer

By Mac Bullock
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I00IE_0jrrLxuE00
Police said they recovered heroin, crack, and meth while raiding the Phillipsburg home of accused drug dealer John J. Russell. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)/Inset: Phillipsburg Police Facebook

An accused drug dealer is sitting in a Warren County jail cell after police said they found meth, crack, and heroin while raiding his Phillipsburg home, officials announced.

A team of local police, county detectives, and state troopers executed search warrants at a property on the 400 block of Marshall Street and on a 2022 Chevrolet, County Prosecutor James Pfeiffer said in a statement.

In addition to the drugs, investigators claimed they recovered drug paraphernalia and a .38 caliber handgun loaded with hollow-point bullets during the search.

Thirty-nine-year-old John J. Russell is now charged with several drug trafficking felonies, weapons offenses for the gun and the hollow-point ammo, and one count of obstruction, according to the prosecutor.

The raid followed a three-week investigation by various law enforcement agencies, he added.

Comments / 6

Delphi
4d ago

No worries, he'll be out the Next day. Soft on crime...Is the democratic way...The criminal win and the Law Abiding Citizen lose...That's just how it goes in the democratic world...🤷‍♀️

Reply(2)
6
 

