ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton, GA

Springer Opera House music director to sing at St. Nicholas Episcopal Church on Christmas

By Cole Trahan
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46qhsD_0jrrLnKC00

HAMILTON, Ga. ( WRBL ) — Are you looking for something fun to do this Christmas? How about attending a concert? Debbie Anderson, the music director at the Springer Opera House, will be singing at St. Nicholas Episcopal Church on Christmas Day. You are invited to attend the service regardless of where you usually go to church. It is recommended that you dress comfortably.

“Their organist and choir master asked me to do it,” Debbie said. “And his name is Kevin Anderson. He happens to be my nephew.”

Kevin said he probably invited his aunt to sing about two or three weeks ago.

“I was trying to figure out what hymns I wanted to pick for Christmas day since we’re having a Christmas day service instead of Christmas Eve,” he said. “And I thought, I found this one hymn that had this wonderful descant, and I was like, ‘It would be great if someone could sing that.’ And then, I was like, ‘My aunt can sing that.’”

Kevin said his aunt is an extremely good singer and that it’s a joy to work with her.

“Her caliber is just, to me, it’s unmatched,” he said. “I mean, she’s just got a professionalism, a quality that’s, you know, incredible.”

He said people at St. Nicholas are excited to hear Debbie sing.

“They’re like, ‘Debbie?’” he said. “And I’m like, ‘Yeah.’ They’re like, ‘Oh my gosh!’ I mean, it was just like, their eyes just lit up.”

Debbie said she will probably sing about seven songs, including “O Holy Night,” “The Wexford Carol,” “Bring a Torch, Jeanette, Isabella,” “Ding Dong Merrily on High,” “Christmas Lullaby” and others.

She has been singing professionally for over forty years. She is now a cantor and soloist at St. Thomas Episcopal Church and cantorial soloist and musical director at Temple Israel, where Kevin is the accompanist.

St. Nicholas Episcopal Church is located at 69 Mobley Rd. in Hamilton. Pre-service music will start at 10:45 a.m. on Christmas, and the church service will start at 11 a.m. If you cannot attend the service in person, it will be streamed on the church’s Facebook page.

Canon John Thompson-Quartey from the Atlanta Episcopal diocese will be at the service.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRBL News 3

Michael Fluellen Recreation Center to hold Kwanzaa activities, feast

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Today is the first day of Kwanzaa, an annual holiday centered around African family and social values, according to Britannica. If you would like to celebrate Kwanzaa with your children, you may want to take them to the Michael Fluellen Recreation Center, located at 2824 Eighth Street in Columbus, starting tomorrow. […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Chanukah celebrated with menorah lighting in downtown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A small crowd gathered on a section of Broadway in Columbus Wednesday evening to celebrate Chanukah, also spelled Hanukkah. The main part of the event was the lighting of a 12-foot menorah. Attendees were treated to donuts, dreidel cookies, hot latkes and applesauce. Chayala Markovits is married to Rabbi Chaim Markovits. […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

‘I wanted to keep it going and continue my grandmother’s legacy’: 20-year-old holds annual ‘Keep Columbus Warm’ event

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – 20-year-old Josiah Robinson gathered community members at the Frank D. Chester Recreation Center for the 5th annual “Keep Columbus Warm” event on Thursday. It is an event that distributes warm clothing items like coats, hats and socks to underserved individuals in the Fountain City. Robinson said he was inspired by his […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Historic Columbus installs exhibit about Dr. John Pemberton, Coca-Cola inventor, in historic YMCA building

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Historic Columbus has installed an exhibit about Dr. John Pemberton, the pharmacist remembered for inventing Coca-Cola, in the main lobby at the historic YMCA building at 118 East 11th Street in Columbus. Justin Krieg, director of planning and programs for Historic Columbus, said the building is now used by the Convention […]
COLUMBUS, GA
wrbl.com

Man wins lottery and is reunited with his family in Hogansville

HOGANSVILLE, Ga. (WRBL) – 66-year-old Julius Evans won the American Medical Response (AMR) “Home for the Holidays” program. The program provides transportation to wheelchair and bed-bound seniors who are living in assisted living centers and nursing facilities to their families for Christmas. The individuals are selected through a lottery based system.
HOGANSVILLE, GA
WRBL News 3

Popular downtown Columbus restaurant reopens after renovations

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — There’s a new look to a popular luxury restaurant located downtown Columbus. Hotel Indigo’s Eighteen85 Rooftop Bar closed down on Sept. 13 for about six weeks to make some improvements as part of their remodeling project. Many of the upgrades paid tribute to the rich history in Columbus. The upgrades– which […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus restaurants open on Christmas day 2022

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Christmas 2022 is right around the corner. Here’s a look at some of the nearby restaurants open on the 25th. Lemongrass Thai & Sushi 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.2435 Wynnton Rd, Columbus, GA 31906 Chef Lee’s Peking Restaurant 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. 6100 Bradley Park Dr, Columbus, GA 31904 Taste Of […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Frigid air to remain through Christmas

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Cold Arctic air has settled in and will stay put for the next 48-72 hours as temperatures will struggle to get near freezing on Christmas Eve. Frigid and sunny conditions will continue to last through Christmas Day with afternoon high temperatures expected to get above freezing, but not likely out of […]
COLUMBUS, GA
Opelika-Auburn News

2 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $236,900

Home for the Holidays incentive happening now! With a preferred lender receive 1% of the purchase price plus an additional 1% of the loan amount. This home is eligible for an additional $5,000 cash towards closing! The village you've been waiting for is here! Built by Holland Homes LLC, the community features single story homes & selection of duplexes, all drawing from Holland Homes' signature cottage & farmhouse style. The covered front porch welcomes you into the sizable living area. The large living area extends into open concept kitchen & dining room. The kitchen features a long island, plenty of counter space & luxurious appliances. Along with custom wooden cabinets & granite countertops throughout, there is ample room for storage with pantry & closets in each bedroom. Down the hall is a large bedroom featuring a walk-in closet & private bath. Off the kitchen is another bedroom with a bathroom across the hall. Neighborhood amenities include a pool & pavilion. Move-in ready now!
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

HCSD Mobile Learning Lab schedule released for January 2023

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — The Harris County School District (HCSD) has announced the January schedule for its award-winning Mobile Learning Lab in a press release. The Mobile Learning Lab will be open from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the days listed at the following locations: Tuesday, Jan. 10 Thursday, Jan. 12 Tuesday, Jan. 17 […]
HARRIS COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

18-year-old shot to death on Christmas Eve, victim identified

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim in a deadly Christmas Eve shooting that occurred on 29th Street in Columbus. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan identified the victim as 18-year-old Zayveion Aimir Walton. Bryan says the cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds. Walton was shot to death at […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

38K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy