ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Last-minute shopping in Greenville: Good for local businesses

By Sarah Gray Barr, Mekaela Muck
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u2bJx_0jrrLh1q00

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Last-minute shoppers are keeping our local stores busy.

With Christmas less than three days away, shoppers are out in full force. Employees at local stores in Greenville said they are seeing a steady stream of customers shopping last minute.

“Well the last couple of days, there’s been a robust of shoppers,” said Pam Carraway of Votre Boutique. “We’ve had men shopping, one man had 11 packages wrapped, and we’ve seen daughters shopping for their mothers. I don’t know if it’s for their dad or for them but we’ll take it.”

Some local stores are also seeing an increase in online shopping this year. More people are also choosing free in-store pickup over paying for delivery fees.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

How department store spending has changed in last three decades

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Long before there were e-commerce retailers with next-day shipping, buy-now-pay-later financing, and advertisers tracking every click, there were department stores with friendly human associates and layaway services. The U.S. Census Bureau defines department stores as retailers “that have separate departments for general lines of new merchandise, such as apparel, jewelry, home furnishings and […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

First responders stay ready even during holidays

While many are in the house spending the holidays with family and friends, the case is different for first responders who are working to make sure our communities are safe. While many are in the house spending the holidays with family and friends, the case is different for first responders who are working to make sure our communities are safe.
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Grifton Food Ministries helping those in need after Christmas

Grifton Food Ministries continued to spread the joy of giving after Christmas. Grifton Food Ministries helping those in need after …. Grifton Food Ministries continued to spread the joy of giving after Christmas. First responders stay ready even during holidays. While many are in the house spending the holidays with...
GRIFTON, NC
WNCT

9 On The Positive Side, Christmas special

This is our Christmas special, which highlights some of our favorite stories that are examples of what the holiday spirit is all about. This is our Christmas special, which highlights some of our favorite stories that are examples of what the holiday spirit is all about. Grifton Food Ministries helping...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Second annual Warm 4 the Winter Coat Drive in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – In the season of giving, people in Kinston came together to serve the homeless community on Saturday. The Make a Difference organization and Skee Monee held their second annual Warm 4 the Winter coat drive at the Friends of the Homeless shelter. Organizers said they collected hundreds of articles of clothing […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

9 On The Positive Side: 2022 Year in Review

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Welcome to the latest episode of “9 On The Positive Side.”. This weekly 30-minute show puts the positive news front and center. You can find the show each Saturday at 7:30 a.m. on WNCT and Sunday at noon on CW. This episode is our...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Mission Ministries in Grifton giving back on Christmas Eve

GRIFTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Residents in Grifton and the surrounding counties were leaving with carloads full of Christmas goodies this holiday season. Every year, Grifton Mission Ministries hands out food boxes, hot meals, toys and gifts to the needy in the community. Billy Tarlton, the site coordinator says there’s a biblical meaning behind giving back […]
GRIFTON, NC
WNCT

How to keep up with the latest on power outages

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Eastern North Carolina woke up to freezing temperatures and more power outages on Saturday. Temperatures were well below freezing overnight and stayed that way throughout the morning. Those conditions and some continued windy weather caused power lines to snap, trees to fall and power poles to break in half. After power […]
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WITN

One injured in Greenville after overnight shooting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating after finding a gunshot victim in a car overnight. Greenville police said officers responded to a shots fired call around 3:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Darden Drive. Calls to 911 said that there were multiple shots fired. Officers said they ended...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Greenville family looking for missing son, asking community for help

One Greenville family is looking for answers after their son, Khalil Jefferson, went missing in early December. Greenville family looking for missing son, asking …. One Greenville family is looking for answers after their son, Khalil Jefferson, went missing in early December. BBB offers tips for successful store returns after...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

‘Miracle Dog’ in Pitt County in need of adoption

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Kimberly Jones received a call from her daughter a few weeks ago that she had found a stray dog on the side of the road. The dog had cuts all over him, a huge scar and was bleeding. He couldn’t even stand due to exhaustion and anemia, so they took him […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Greenville police investigating after woman shot

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police are investigating after they said a woman was injured in a shots fired incident that happened Monday morning. Police responded to the 500 block of Darden Drive around 3:30 a.m. after receiving calls that indicated multiple shots were fired. Officers found a woman located in a parked vehicle near […]
GREENVILLE, NC
Queen City News

Man spreads Christmas cheer at North Carolina prison

NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) – A Goldsboro man helped spread Christmas cheer at a prison in Eastern North Carolina Tuesday morning.   Richard Taylor helped serve a meal to over 300 inmates and staff at Carteret Correctional Center. “Just someone taking the time to come in and give them that treat. Give them that hope that […]
GOLDSBORO, NC
WNCT

Bertie County family shows festive cheer with annual light display

WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) — One family in Windsor continues to bring Christmas cheer to their neighborhood with their annual light display. The Hoggard family has been displaying lights outside of their home for three decades. More than half a million lights are used in addition to hundreds of hand-made cut-outs. “Glowing, I guess that would […]
WINDSOR, NC
WITN

Down power lines close Lenoir County Road

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Lenoir County is facing road closures and power outages due to the winter weather. Both directions of NC-58 are closed in Lenoir County near Heath Road due to road obstruction. Powerlines were lying on the ground leaving residents without power Saturday morning. Duke customer, Susan...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Weather leads to power outages in ENC

Thousands in eastern North Carolina were without power Friday morning as strong winds battered the region. Duke Energy's outage map showed 3,000 customers in the New Bern area had reported a power outage. Dontario Hardy, Mayor of Kinston, tweeted out that the city was experiencing outages from downed power lines.
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Kinston police investigating suspicious death

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police say they are investigating a suspicious death that happened on Christmas. Police responded to the 2200 block of Riley Road at around 4:15 p.m. Sunday in reference to a person who was dead. Officers found a 59-year-old man, who was not named, who was dead. Officials say the cause […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Pirates arrive, begin preps for Birmingham Bowl

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WNCT) — The East Carolina University football team is in Birmingham, Ala., for Tuesday’s Birmingham Bowl with Coastal Carolina. The Pirates arrived around 3 p.m. with a police escort to the hotel. The team took a charter flight out of Kinston Friday afternoon and are now setting up what will be home base […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Arrests made after home break-in and van stolen

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies arrested two men in relation to a home break-in and stolen van. Joshua Waters and David Ross have been arrested after stealing a van and breaking into an Alphonso Waters Road home, according to Lenoir County Sheriff’s deputies. Deputies say “thanks to the...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WNCT

WNCT

40K+
Followers
28K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy