Autopsy shows Bengals' coach Adam Zimmer died of 'chronic ethanol use disorder'
The Bengals were struck with tragedy in October when assistant coach Adam Zimmer passed away. The 38-year-old had been hired to come back to Cincinnati earlier this year to work as an offensive analyst. The son of longtime Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, Adam had been in Minnesota since 2014 prior to that.
Could Jets move on from Zach Wilson this offseason?
According to Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer, the Jets can be expected to move on from the former No. 2 overall pick this offseason (video link). That would represent a disastrous end to his tenure in the Big Apple given his draft stock, but not much of a surprise considering his struggles in 2022 in particular. Wilson made his second consecutive start on Thursday, a game in which he totaled 92 scoreless passing yards on 9-of-18 passing with an interception.
Latest on Ravens QB Lamar Jackson
Baltimore was able to clinch a playoff berth today following their win over the Falcons, combined with a loss by the Patriots, but many are focused more on the team’s long-term future. More specifically, many are still glued to the ever-evolving situation concerning quarterback Lamar Jackson, who is currently playing out the final year of his rookie contract.
Sean Payton, Vic Fangio looking to 'join forces in 2023'
[RELATED: Sean Payton Discusses Potential NFL Return]. Payton has been working as a television analyst since he stepped away from his Saints head coaching gig at the end of the 2021 campaign. Once the 2022 campaign ends, Payton is expected to attract interest from between five and seven organizations, sources told Schefter.
Bill O'Brien emerging as 'strong option' to be Patriots next OC
This isn’t the first time we’ve heard O’Brien’s name connected to the gig. He was mentioned as a potential option when Josh McDaniels left New England for Las Vegas, but Bill Belichick ultimately didn’t want to steal O’Brien from good friend Nick Saban. O’Brien has served as Alabama’s offensive coordinator for the past two seasons. Rapoport notes that the coach gave Saban a two-year commitment when he joined the program, and no extension has materialized. This has left an NFL return as a “real thought” for O’Brien.
49ers aiming to have Deebo Samuel, Elijah Mitchell at practice this week
Kyle Shanahan offered a rare 49ers news development Monday: the team did not suffer a notable injury during its most recent game. In fact, the 49ers are hoping to have two of their key cogs back at practice soon. Deebo Samuel has progressed to the point the team hopes he...
Panthers expected to pursue QB addition this offseason
The 2022 season has seen plenty of turbulence for the Panthers with a coaching change taking place and the team being wrought with uncertainty at the quarterback position. The encouraging play from the team under interim head coach Steve Wilks is unlikely to change their aggressiveness in finding a long-term signal-caller in the coming offseason, though.
Buccaneers T Josh Wells suffers season-ending knee injury
Swing tackle Josh Wells suffered a torn patellar tendon in his left knee and is out for the year, reports Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times (on Twitter). He was carted off the field after just 16 snaps yesterday, and was quickly ruled out by the team. That invited speculation that a major injury had occurred, and today’s news confirms that Tampa’s o-line has been dealt another blow.
CFL QB Nathan Rourke working out for various NFL teams
The free agency tour has continued for Canadian Football League quarterback Nathan Rourke. The 24-year-old’s BC Lions were knocked out of the CFL playoffs a little over a month ago and Rourke has been in communication with NFL teams ever since. Rourke played three years of college ball at...
Eagles CB Avonte Maddox facing extended absence
The Eagles used one of their IR activations on Maddox earlier this month, and the fifth-year corner played in three games upon returning. Maddox underwent an MRI on Monday and is out indefinitely, per NFL.com. He could go back on IR and return, but the 13-2 team has other players ahead in its IR queue.
Cardinals could give Kliff Kingsbury one more year despite deteriorating relationship with Kyler Murray?
The Cardinals are about to miss the playoffs for the third time in four seasons under Kliff Kingsbury, leading to natural questions about the head coach’s future in Arizona. Multiple team sources told ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Josh Weinfuss that they could see a path where owner Michael Bidwill will give his head coach another year at the helm, “due in part to injuries ravaging the roster and a personnel department in flux.”
NFL suspends Broncos’ Randy Gregory, Rams’ Oday Aboushi
Sunday marked a new rock bottom for the Broncos in terms of on-field performance, but their loss to the Rams also saw an altercation take place after the game between Denver edge rusher Randy Gregory and Los Angeles offensive lineman Oday Aboushi (video link). It has resulted in discipline from the league.
Cowboys LB Leighton Vander Esch expected to return this season
The veteran exited Dallas’ loss to Jacksonville last Sunday, leading to concerns about another potential neck injury. That issue cost him significant time in 2019, but the diagnosis is more encouraging this time around. Vander Esch is dealing with a shoulder stinger, and his neck is entirely unaffected (Twitter link via Ian Rapoport of NFL Network).
Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett could return in Week 17
Head coach Pete Carroll provided an encouraging update on the situation, adding that the veteran could be recovered in time to suit up for Week 17 (Twitter link via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times). That comes as little surprise given the fact that Lockett’s choice with respect to the procedure he underwent was made with the intention of coming back in time to close out the campaign.
Bengals RT La’el Collins out for season
The 29-year-old was feared to have suffered a significant knee injury based on how he left the game yesterday. After initial testing, however, it was believed that his ACL was intact. That would have left open the possibility for a return later in the season, with his kneecap thought to be the primary cause for concern. Instead, his season is now over, and Conway adds that a seven-month recovery timetable is expected.
