inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department investigated the following incident:. 6:14 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, 3000 block East US 30, Warsaw. Report of battery. Officers with the North Webster Police Department investigated the following incident:. 1:52 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23, 100 block East Epworth Forest Road, North Webster....
Times-Union Newspaper
Dallas Aaron Alsman
Dallas Aaron Alsman, 75, South Whitley, died in Pierceton on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. He was born Aug. 26, 1947, in Hammond, to Ann Reiley Alsman and Aaron Alsman. On June 14, 1969, he married Judy Ann Webster; she survives. Dallas’ life will be celebrated with a funeral service at...
WANE-TV
Vandalism: Churubusco Police Department seeks information
CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (WANE) – The Churubusco Police Department is seeking more information on a vandalism that happened at Brevin’s Downtown Eatery, according their Facebook page. The incident happened on Sunday evening. Workers tell WANE 15 that when they got in, they found something that looked like oil covering...
Times-Union Newspaper
Florence J. Schultz
Florence J. Schultz, of Winona Lake, passed away at Grace Village on Christmas Day at the age of 100. Born in Crown Point, Ind., on March 11, 1922, she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Clara Luebcke. After graduating from Merrillville High School, she worked as a secretary for Chicago Title and Trust and was a lifelong farmer’s wife. On June 8, 1947, she married the love of her life, Wilbur Schultz, who preceded her in passing in 2002.
95.3 MNC
Two arrests after chase from Elkhart to Cass County
Two people are in custody in Cass County, Michigan, after fleeing from police in a stolen vehicle in Elkhart. Just before 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, 911 dispatch received a call regarding a vehicle stolen in the 100 block of S Main Street. An Elkhart Police Department officer arrived shortly afterward.
hometownnewsnow.com
Arrest Made in Infant Murder
(Walkerton, IN) - A Walkerton man has been arrested for allegedly murdering a 3-month-old baby in Fulton County last summer. Back in July, first responders were called to a residence southeast of Rochester on a report of a child not breathing. Following the baby’s death, an autopsy revealed blunt force trauma to the head as the cause. Amphetamine and methamphetamine were also allegedly found in the child’s system.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Indiana
Just south of the Great Lakes region, and just west enough to be considered a part of the Midwest, Indiana is home to nearly seven million people. Native Americans were the first to occupy the land that we today call Indiana. Indeed, the state was named after the vast numbers of people already living there. Today, Indianapolis is the largest city, with several other important urban areas dotted throughout the state. Indiana’s climate is generally classified as humid, with the northern half of the state being humid continental. The southern half, however, is considered humid subtropical. But, just where can you find the coldest place in Indiana?
inkfreenews.com
Travel Statuses Updated For Northern Indiana
WARSAW — Multiple counties in Northern Indiana are currently under travel advisories, watches, or warnings due to the ongoing winter storm. A Travel Warning is in effect for Wabash County. According to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security website, during a warning, individuals are directed to refrain from all travel; comply with necessary emergency measures; cooperate with public officials and disaster services forces in executing emergency operation plans; and obey and comply with the lawful directions of properly identified officers.
Times-Union Newspaper
Carl Freel
Carl Freel, 79, of Syracuse, passed away on Dec. 22, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. He was born on Dec. 14, 1943, in Huntington, Ind., to Charles and Rosemary Houston Freel. He was a 1962 graduate of Union High School. On April 9, 1966, he married Sue Firestone, who preceded him in 2021.
WNDU
2 arrested after stolen vehicle pursuit spans from Elkhart to Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Two people are behind bars in Cass County after a two-state pursuit in a stolen vehicle early Thursday afternoon. According to the Elkhart Police Department, the chase started just before 12:30 p.m. in the 100 block of South Main Street in Elkhart. The pursuit went...
abc57.com
Two people arrested after allegedly leading chase from Elkhart into Michigan
ELKHART, Ind. - Two people were arrested in Michigan after allegedly leading police on a chase from Elkhart in a stolen vehicle, according to the Elkhart Police Department. At 12:24 p.m. Thursday afternoon, dispatch received a call about a vehicle being stolen in the 100 block of S. Main St.
wfft.com
Police arrest man accused of robbing Fort Wayne IHOP with axe, knife
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Police have arrested a man accused of robbing a Fort Wayne IHOP on Christmas Eve with an axe and a knife. Officers responded to an armed robbery call at 12:54 p.m. Saturday at the IHOP on 4403 Coldwater Road. A caller told dispatchers that a...
abc57.com
Multiple children injured in two-vehicle crash
HOWARD TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries on M51 Highway near Maple Street on Saturday around 6:10 p.m., according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Investigators determined that a Niles woman and her daughter were driving south on M51 in a Kia Optima at the...
WNDU
Children hospitalized following Cass Co. crash
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Children were taken to the hospital following a two-car crash in Cass County on Christmas Eve. Deputies responded to the crash on M-51 near Maple Street in Howard Township shortly after 6 p.m. A Niles woman and her daughter were headed south on the highway when the woman lost control of her vehicle.
WANE-TV
Traffic flowing again on U.S. 30 after crash
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A crash disrupted traffic on U.S. 30 in extreme eastern Whitley County near the Allen County line for several hours Thursday morning. Traffic. INDOT Northeast tweeted that the crash involving a semi and another took place between County Line Road and Butt Road in Allen County. No word on whether anyone was hurt.
WOWO News
One dead in US 30 crash
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — Man dies in semi-tractor and vehicle crash at US 30 and Webster Rd in New Haven on Wednesday. Allen County Coroner’s Office reported that the driver of the vehicle was identified as John Spanos, 65, of Swedesboro, New Jersey. His cause of death...
WANE-TV
Glenbrook Dodge flagpole snaps, piece lands on car
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Glenbrook Dodge flagpole snapped Friday afternoon, causing damage in the process. A portion of the flag pole snapped, and the end of the fallen piece landed on a yellow Dodge Charger. Glenbrook Dodge later posted a response on its Facebook page regarding the...
WISH-TV
Whitley County: Too cold to plow snow
COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WISH) — Whitley County officials on Friday morning pulled their snowplowing trucks off the roads because it’s too cold. A Facebook post from the Whitley County Highway Department said, “It’s a tough call, but with the sustained 30mph wind, we aren’t making progress at all and -35 degree wind temps are just ridiculous.”
abc57.com
South Bend Police reporting whiteout conditions on Mayflower, Jackson
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Police Department is reporting whiteout conditions on Mayflower and Jackson roads Friday night. Police are requesting residents to avoid unnecessary travel.
abc57.com
Minor injuries in crash between passenger vehicle, semi on U.S. 131
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - Michigan State Police are investigating a crash between a semi and a passenger vehicle on U.S. 131 Friday that resulted in minor injuries. State troopers were called to U.S. 131 near Dickinson Road in White Pigeon for the incident. According to the investigation, a 52-year-old...
