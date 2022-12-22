Logpoint Predicts CISOs Will Face “Daunting” Challenges in 2023 Amidst New Cybersecurity Legislation

Read full article on original website
Cowbell, Provider of Cyber Insurance to SMEs, Launches Cybersecurity Advisory Board
Cowbell, the provider of cyber insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), recently announced the launch of its Cybersecurity Advisory Board (CSAB). Expertise on the CSAB “includes CISOs, cybersecurity visionaries, former military officers, writers, public speakers, and attorneys.” The creation of the board accelerates Cowbell’s mission “to strengthen cyber resilience in the SME market through cross-industry innovation between cyber insurance and cybersecurity.”
Top 10 Fintech Predictions for 2023
I started these predictions series back in 2016. Looking at the Fintech landscape today, it seems like ages ago. Plaid had just raised their $44 million series B from Goldman Sachs. LendingClub’s $3 million loan doc alternation was the scandal of the year. It was the same year that Mike Cagney resigned from SoFi and Coinbase added Ether (ETH) to their exchange for retail clients. According to KPMG’s The Pulse of Fintech 2016, it was a year of reset, valuation, investments, and M&A activities were all falling relative to years prior.
Nageen Kommu, CEO at Digitap, Says Significance of Data Analytics in Fintech Operations Is Rising
Nageen Kommu, CEO at Digitap recently commented on the anticipated trends for the Fintech segment in 2023. In an update shared with CI, Nageen Kommu noted that the Indian Fintech market currently stands “as the third largest Fintech ecosystem in the world and is well aligned to reach $1 trillion by 2030.” There are some “remarkable” trends to anticipate for 2023.
Fintech MODIFI Survey Reveals that Most Exporters Have Challenges with Cashflow, Unable to Easily Acquire Financing
About 84% of exporters know about invoice factoring as it’s “one of the most common facilities offered by a trade finance company,” according to an update shared with CI. When exporters think about financing their business, “the two most common terms that come to mind are business...
AI, Machine Learning Increasingly Being Used by Firms to Maximize Data Utility: Verdantix Report
83% of firms will increase spending “on operational excellence initiatives in 2023,” according to an update from Verdantix. AI [artificial intelligence] and machine learning are “increasingly being used by industrial firms to maximise data utility.”. The report from Verdantix also mentioned that “the global skills shortage combined...
Nubank Adds More Digital Currencies to Nubank Cripto Experience
In yet another step towards democratizing access to the world of cryptocurrencies in Latin America, Nubank (NYSE: NU) announced two more digital currencies as part of the Nubank Cripto experience, currently “available to more than 67 million of customers in Brazil.”. Launched in May “with Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum...
APAC Deal Activity Declines by 5.6% YoY During Jan to Nov 2022: Report
Deal activity (mergers & acquisitions [M&A], private equity, and venture financing deals) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region “continues to bear the brunt of the ongoing global geopolitical issues and volatile market conditions on the back of rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in some of the key markets such as China,” according to an update from GlobalData.
ASEAN Survey: Digitalization Advances Financial Inclusion for Women, Micro Business Owners
The World Economic Forum has launched the ASEAN Digital Generation Report 2022, the sixth edition of the report since 2017. This year’s report “examines digital financial services, gaps in access and where businesses, governments, and civil society organizations need to improve financial inclusion.”. The report builds on insights...
Fagura, which Aims to Build a Digital Banking Platform, Acquires €745,319 via Seedrs
Fagura, which aims to build the first digital bank in CEE “for anyone to borrow, invest and transfer money easily,” has secured 186% (€747,076) of its €400,006 target (at the time of writing) via Seedrs from 268 investors, with the crowdfunding campaign closing soon. Located in...
Quantbase Introduces Investment Platform with Alpaca Broker API
Quantbase has introduced an investment platform with Alpaca Broker API. Som Mohapatra, CIO and Co-founder at Quantbase, explains that the business is a YC-backed investment company that “helps makes it simple for financial companies and individuals with an audience to turn their investment research/data into an investable strategy.”. As...
Blockchain Platform VeChain Aims to Unveil New Developments in 2023, Announces New Contest
The team at VeChain notes that as we bid goodbye to 2022 and begin settling in for winter (well, half of the world, anyway), what better way to warm our souls than to tap into the “collective wit” and “creativity” of the “VeFam” with a VeChain Anthem contest.
Brazil’s C6 Bank Enables Sending, Receiving Euros Abroad
Customers who have a Global Account with C6 Bank with a balance in euros have a new feature that “allows them to make international transfers in foreign currency.”. The option, which was already available in the Global Dollar Account offered by C6 Bank, serves those customers “who wish, for example, to send money to their children abroad, receive salary from a foreign company, receive rent for their own property located abroad, pay for courses, among other needs.”
Business Management Platform MYOB Partners with Amaka to Introduce Inventory Synchronization Capabilities
Business management platform MYOB has partnered with Amaka in order “to roll out added inventory synchronisation capabilities for their existing Shopify + MYOB Business integration.”. The inventory sync “allows MYOB Business users to maximize the functionality of MYOB’s recently released inventory management solution.”. Pedram Afshar, CEO at...
UK’s Recognise Bank Secures £25M Investment
The latest funding comes from the bank’s largest investor and will be “used to increase loan book and develop new products for SMEs.”. Digital SME lender and savings provider Recognise Bank has conditionally “raised a further £25 million in investment from its group’s largest shareholder.” The fresh investment will be used “to support Recognise’s commercial lending and to fund the continued development of new products and technology for SMEs.”
Flyhomes, Creator of Seamless Home Buying, Selling Experiences, Expands Leadership Team
Flyhomes, creator of the world’s “best” home buying and selling experience, has announced the appointment of Andrea Collins as Chief Marketing Officer and Dan Richards as Executive Vice President of Mortgage. Collins and Richards “bring experience working at premier technology companies, including Microsoft, Hippo, SoFi and Travelocity.”...
Strata Identity, HYPR to Accelerate Elimination of Passwords
Strata Identity, the Identity Orchestration Company, and HYPR, the Passwordless CompanyTM, announced a partnership that “enables phishing-resistant MFA to be added to any modern, legacy, or custom application without rewriting the source code.”. This unique capability is “made possible via an abstraction layer that decouples identity and authentication from...
LendInvest Comments on What 2022 Meant for Institutional Real Estate Investment
Keren Einhorn, Fund Manager at LendInvest (LSE: LINV), notes that as we started the year it felt like we were “putting the lockdowns and major impacts of the Covid pandemic behind us, and that 2022 could be the first straightforward year in a while.”. Keren Einhorn points out that...
Credit Score Solutions Provider SavvyMoney, Alkami have Reportedly Signed 100 Banks, Credit Unions as Clients
SavvyMoney, the provider of innovative credit score solutions, and Alkami, the provider of cloud-based digital banking solutions for banks and credit unions in the U.S., recently signed their 100th shared customer, a key milestone in their expanding partnership. Since its launch in 2019, the number of Alkami digital banking clients...
