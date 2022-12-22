ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Logpoint Predicts CISOs Will Face “Daunting” Challenges in 2023 Amidst New Cybersecurity Legislation

By Omar Faridi
crowdfundinsider.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
crowdfundinsider.com

Cowbell, Provider of Cyber Insurance to SMEs, Launches Cybersecurity Advisory Board

Cowbell, the provider of cyber insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), recently announced the launch of its Cybersecurity Advisory Board (CSAB). Expertise on the CSAB “includes CISOs, cybersecurity visionaries, former military officers, writers, public speakers, and attorneys.” The creation of the board accelerates Cowbell’s mission “to strengthen cyber resilience in the SME market through cross-industry innovation between cyber insurance and cybersecurity.”
crowdfundinsider.com

Top 10 Fintech Predictions for 2023

I started these predictions series back in 2016. Looking at the Fintech landscape today, it seems like ages ago. Plaid had just raised their $44 million series B from Goldman Sachs. LendingClub’s $3 million loan doc alternation was the scandal of the year. It was the same year that Mike Cagney resigned from SoFi and Coinbase added Ether (ETH) to their exchange for retail clients. According to KPMG’s The Pulse of Fintech 2016, it was a year of reset, valuation, investments, and M&A activities were all falling relative to years prior.
crowdfundinsider.com

Nageen Kommu, CEO at Digitap, Says Significance of Data Analytics in Fintech Operations Is Rising

Nageen Kommu, CEO at Digitap recently commented on the anticipated trends for the Fintech segment in 2023. In an update shared with CI, Nageen Kommu noted that the Indian Fintech market currently stands “as the third largest Fintech ecosystem in the world and is well aligned to reach $1 trillion by 2030.” There are some “remarkable” trends to anticipate for 2023.
crowdfundinsider.com

AI, Machine Learning Increasingly Being Used by Firms to Maximize Data Utility: Verdantix Report

83% of firms will increase spending “on operational excellence initiatives in 2023,” according to an update from Verdantix. AI [artificial intelligence] and machine learning are “increasingly being used by industrial firms to maximise data utility.”. The report from Verdantix also mentioned that “the global skills shortage combined...
crowdfundinsider.com

Nubank Adds More Digital Currencies to Nubank Cripto Experience

In yet another step towards democratizing access to the world of cryptocurrencies in Latin America, Nubank (NYSE: NU) announced two more digital currencies as part of the Nubank Cripto experience, currently “available to more than 67 million of customers in Brazil.”. Launched in May “with Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum...
crowdfundinsider.com

APAC Deal Activity Declines by 5.6% YoY During Jan to Nov 2022: Report

Deal activity (mergers & acquisitions [M&A], private equity, and venture financing deals) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region “continues to bear the brunt of the ongoing global geopolitical issues and volatile market conditions on the back of rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in some of the key markets such as China,” according to an update from GlobalData.
crowdfundinsider.com

ASEAN Survey: Digitalization Advances Financial Inclusion for Women, Micro Business Owners

The World Economic Forum has launched the ASEAN Digital Generation Report 2022, the sixth edition of the report since 2017. This year’s report “examines digital financial services, gaps in access and where businesses, governments, and civil society organizations need to improve financial inclusion.”. The report builds on insights...
crowdfundinsider.com

Quantbase Introduces Investment Platform with Alpaca Broker API

Quantbase has introduced an investment platform with Alpaca Broker API. Som Mohapatra, CIO and Co-founder at Quantbase, explains that the business is a YC-backed investment company that “helps makes it simple for financial companies and individuals with an audience to turn their investment research/data into an investable strategy.”. As...
crowdfundinsider.com

Brazil’s C6 Bank Enables Sending, Receiving Euros Abroad

Customers who have a Global Account with C6 Bank with a balance in euros have a new feature that “allows them to make international transfers in foreign currency.”. The option, which was already available in the Global Dollar Account offered by C6 Bank, serves those customers “who wish, for example, to send money to their children abroad, receive salary from a foreign company, receive rent for their own property located abroad, pay for courses, among other needs.”
crowdfundinsider.com

Business Management Platform MYOB Partners with Amaka to Introduce Inventory Synchronization Capabilities

Business management platform MYOB has partnered with Amaka in order “to roll out added inventory synchronisation capabilities for their existing Shopify + MYOB Business integration.”. The inventory sync “allows MYOB Business users to maximize the functionality of MYOB’s recently released inventory management solution.”. Pedram Afshar, CEO at...
crowdfundinsider.com

UK’s Recognise Bank Secures £25M Investment

The latest funding comes from the bank’s largest investor and will be “used to increase loan book and develop new products for SMEs.”. Digital SME lender and savings provider Recognise Bank has conditionally “raised a further £25 million in investment from its group’s largest shareholder.” The fresh investment will be used “to support Recognise’s commercial lending and to fund the continued development of new products and technology for SMEs.”
crowdfundinsider.com

Flyhomes, Creator of Seamless Home Buying, Selling Experiences, Expands Leadership Team

Flyhomes, creator of the world’s “best” home buying and selling experience, has announced the appointment of Andrea Collins as Chief Marketing Officer and Dan Richards as Executive Vice President of Mortgage. Collins and Richards “bring experience working at premier technology companies, including Microsoft, Hippo, SoFi and Travelocity.”...
crowdfundinsider.com

Strata Identity, HYPR to Accelerate Elimination of Passwords

Strata Identity, the Identity Orchestration Company, and HYPR, the Passwordless CompanyTM, announced a partnership that “enables phishing-resistant MFA to be added to any modern, legacy, or custom application without rewriting the source code.”. This unique capability is “made possible via an abstraction layer that decouples identity and authentication from...
crowdfundinsider.com

LendInvest Comments on What 2022 Meant for Institutional Real Estate Investment

Keren Einhorn, Fund Manager at LendInvest (LSE: LINV), notes that as we started the year it felt like we were “putting the lockdowns and major impacts of the Covid pandemic behind us, and that 2022 could be the first straightforward year in a while.”. Keren Einhorn points out that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy