Rabies alert issued for Nassau County after raccoon tests positive in Yulee area

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Nassau County has issued a rabies alert Yulee.

A racoon tested positive on Dec. 20, 2022 and health officials want to get the word out to residents and visitors.

Anyone in Nassau County should be aware that rabies is present among the wild animal population. Domestic animals that are not vaccinated are at risk.

In a statement released by Florida Health, the public is being asked to maintain a heightened level of awareness. These alerts are designed to increase awareness to the public.

This rabies alert is active for 60 days and includes all areas within Nassau County.

All wildlife should be avoided including raccoons, bats, foxes, skunks, otters, bobcats, and coyotes.

Rabies is a disease of the nervous system and is fatal to warm blooded animals and humans. The only treatment for human exposure to rabies is rabies specific immune globulin and rabies immunization.

According to Florida Health, the public should follow these precautions:

Keep rabies vaccinations up to date for all pets and at-risk livestock.

Do not allow your pets to run free. Follow leash laws by keeping pets and livestock secured on your property. If your pet or livestock are bitten by a wild animal, seek veterinary assistance for the animal immediately and contact Nassau Animal Services at 904-53-6150.

Support animal control in efforts to reduce feral and stray animal populations.

Spay or neuter your pets to help reduce the number of unwanted pets that may not be properly cared for or regularly vaccinated.

Do not handle, feed, or unintentionally attract wild animals with outdoor food sources such as uncovered trash or litter.

