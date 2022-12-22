ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, FL

Rabies alert issued for Nassau County after raccoon tests positive in Yulee area

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e2QxI_0jrrL1Eh00

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Nassau County has issued a rabies alert Yulee.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

A racoon tested positive on Dec. 20, 2022 and health officials want to get the word out to residents and visitors.

Anyone in Nassau County should be aware that rabies is present among the wild animal population. Domestic animals that are not vaccinated are at risk.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

In a statement released by Florida Health, the public is being asked to maintain a heightened level of awareness. These alerts are designed to increase awareness to the public.

This rabies alert is active for 60 days and includes all areas within Nassau County.

All wildlife should be avoided including raccoons, bats, foxes, skunks, otters, bobcats, and coyotes.

Rabies is a disease of the nervous system and is fatal to warm blooded animals and humans. The only treatment for human exposure to rabies is rabies specific immune globulin and rabies immunization.

According to Florida Health, the public should follow these precautions:

  • Keep rabies vaccinations up to date for all pets and at-risk livestock.
  • Do not allow your pets to run free. Follow leash laws by keeping pets and livestock secured on your property. If your pet or livestock are bitten by a wild animal, seek veterinary assistance for the animal immediately and contact Nassau Animal Services at 904-53-6150.
  • Support animal control in efforts to reduce feral and stray animal populations.
  • Spay or neuter your pets to help reduce the number of unwanted pets that may not be properly cared for or regularly vaccinated.
  • Do not handle, feed, or unintentionally attract wild animals with outdoor food sources such as uncovered trash or litter.

Attached below is the full health official rabies alert:

For more information click here.

Comments / 1

Related
News4Jax.com

Rabid raccoon prompts rabies alert for area in Nassau County

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health in Nassau County issued a rabies alert for the Yulee area on Thursday. The warning was prompted by a rabid raccoon that tested positive and will remain in place for 60 days — until Feb. 20, the Florida Department of Health said.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
ESPN 690

Department of health issues rabies alert for Nassau County

Nassau County FL — The Florida Department of Health is issuing a rabies alert for the Yulee area and for Nassau County. The alert will be in place for 60 days after a raccoon tested positive for rabies on December 20th. The DOH says during the alert you should remain aware since rabies is present in wild animals and domestic animals are at risk of getting it if they are not vaccinated. We’re told you and your pets should avoid contact with wildlife especially raccoons, bats, foxes skunks, otters, bobcats, and coyotes. The Department of Health says you should never feed or attract wild animals and never bring them into your home.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

2 hospitalized following apartment fire in Orange Park

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – Two people were hospitalized Monday night following an apartment fire in Orange Park, according to a spokesperson for Clay County Fire Rescue. The fire was reported at a home on Bentwood Lane. The spokesperson could not specify the condition of the two patients who were hospitalized.
ORANGE PARK, FL
10NEWS

Police: Woman left missing teen at Clay County location without intention to return

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — A woman is accused of dropping off a teen in Clay County and driving away without the intention of picking them back up, authorities said. Tiffany Mejia, 40, was charged with tampering with evidence, interference with child custody and multiple felony drug offenses after she told law enforcement that she took the missing teen to the outside of an area in an unknown home, the Gainesville Police Department said in a Facebook post.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Three arrested after missing child found safe

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Three people have been arrested in connection with the disappearance of 13-year-old Ean Stephens on December 22: his grandfather, his step-grandmother, and a neighbor, who allegedly offered to help Ean find a new home and be adopted. Ean was found unharmed in Clay County yesterday. According...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Multiple pedestrians struck on Lem Turner

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue is investigating a pedestrian-involved crash on the 9100 block of Lem Turner Road. Three people were hit and taken to the hospital, and one person has serious injuries, according to JFRD. It happened around 10:00 p.m. on Saturday night. News4Jax will...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

FHP busts human smuggling scheme in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol arrested a couple smuggling 10 illegal immigrants into Lake City on Tuesday. According to the arrest report, at approximately 9:55 a.m., a patrol trooper conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 75 near mile marker 426 when he noticed a window tint violation on a Kia Sedona bearing a Tennessee license plate.
LAKE CITY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy