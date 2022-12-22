Read full article on original website
How to dispose of Christmas trees in the QCA
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Throughout the Quad Cities area, there are multiple ways to dispose of natural Christmas trees, as clean-up is coming after the holiday season. Rock Island: The City of Rock Island will offer a free Christmas tree collection from January 9 through January 20, 2023. Christmas trees should be placed at the normal garbage set-out point on residents’ garbage collection day. Christmas ornaments, lights, and stands must be removed from the tree. Trees must be placed at least three feet away from garbage carts to guarantee collection of both the Christmas trees and the garbage carts. Separate trucks will pick up Christmas trees.
Fire Santa and Mrs. Claus visit Genesis Hospital
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - For those who had to spend Christmas in the hospital, the Davenport Fire Department delivered a special surprise. A Davenport fire truck dropped off Fire Santa and Mrs. Claus so they could deliver gifts to kids at Genesis. One family in the birth center welcomed a...
Winter fun after winter storms
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The winter storm last week brought many events to a halt, but as we begin to warm up from the bitter cold many are lacing up their ice skates for some good family fun. Today was the grand opening to Frozen Landing in Bettendorf. This ice...
Rock Island UnityPoint Health to temporarily close main entrance
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - UnityPoint Health patients and visitors are being asked to use the Heart Center entrance after a sprinkler malfunction early Monday morning. The hospitals main entrance is temporarily closed as crews work to clean up after water damage. The Heart Center entrance is clearly marked, just...
The Quad Cities and the Economy: A recap of 2022
QUAD CITIES, IA and Ill. (KWQC) - 2022 has been a year of ups and downs or the local economy. Quad Cities business leaders have worked to end the year on a high note. A few noteworthy moments this year for the Quad Cities: Davenport received a $9.6 million dollars for the Main Street Landing project and the Figge Art Museum and Rock Island receiving $3 million dollars to revitalize it’s downtown.
FIRST ALERT DAY until Noon Monday 12/26
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -- A FIRST ALERT DAY in effect from 8 PM this evening until 12 Noon Monday for Snow and slippery roads. We’ve got a good sized clipper sweeping into the region this evening, bringing some light and fluffy accumulations of snow to the QCA. The main issues of concern will be the timing of this system overnight into early Monday, and any impacts it may have on the morning commute or any holiday travel. Roads may become slick, along with brief visibility issues during the period.
Crews respond to a Davenport fire Saturday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - No injuries were reported Saturday after a structure fire in Davenport, according to a press release. Officials say Davenport Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 5500 block of N. Marquette St at 12:42 p.m., with five fire apparatus, one incident command vehicle, and a total of 16 personnel.
Man reported missing in Princeton
PRINCETON, Ill. (KWQC) - Princeton Police and Illinois State Police have reported a man missing, according to a press release. John Atkinson is a 92-year-old caucasian male, about 175 pounds, and police say he has a condition that puts him in danger. Officials say Atkinson was last seen at 6...
Pedestrian dead after crash in rural Fulton
WHITESIDE CO., Ill. (KWQC) - One woman is dead Sunday after a single-vehicle crash in rural Fulton, according to Whiteside County Sheriff. Officials say deputies responded to the crash at 6 p.m. on Illinois Route 84, south of Covell Road. A female pedestrian found on scene was transported to a nearby hospital and later pronounced dead.
East Moline man sentanced to federal prison for possession of firearm
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - An East Moline man was sentenced Wednesday to nine years in federal prison for felon in possession of a firearm. Devin Michael Lovgren, 28, must serve three years of supervised release once he completes his sentence. There is no parole in the federal system. He...
