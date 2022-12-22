DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Throughout the Quad Cities area, there are multiple ways to dispose of natural Christmas trees, as clean-up is coming after the holiday season. Rock Island: The City of Rock Island will offer a free Christmas tree collection from January 9 through January 20, 2023. Christmas trees should be placed at the normal garbage set-out point on residents’ garbage collection day. Christmas ornaments, lights, and stands must be removed from the tree. Trees must be placed at least three feet away from garbage carts to guarantee collection of both the Christmas trees and the garbage carts. Separate trucks will pick up Christmas trees.

