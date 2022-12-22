ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blair County, PA

Vehicle crashes into river in Blair County

By Rian Bossler
 4 days ago

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A driver in Blair County was left cold and wet after their vehicle crashed into a river.

Emergency crews were sent to East Loop Road and Locke Mountain Road in Frankstown Township on Thursday, Dec. 22 after the vehicle ended up in the water along the roadway.

EMS at the scene said the driver was out of the vehicle and no passengers were inside. The condition of the driver and further details surrounding the accident are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates and download the WTAJ app to receive breaking news notifications .

ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

