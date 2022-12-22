Read full article on original website
Related
2 NC Democratic attorneys meet at appeals court over AG’s ad
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Representatives for two elected North Carolina Democratic government lawyers argued on Tuesday before an appeals court deciding whether potential prosecution of Attorney General Josh Stein or others over a 2020 campaign commercial should be blocked further while his lawsuit continues. In a 2-1 decision in...
abovethelaw.com
Texas Appeals Court Is FURIOUS That 'Civil Procedure' Won't Let Them Strike Down New Jersey Laws
See if you can plot this one out for your issue-spotter. Texas company files suit in Texas federal court against the state of New Jersey because New Jersey has a law against distributing blueprints for 3D printing guns in the state of New Jersey. Trial court in Texas dismisses the case based on the complete absence of even a colorable claim of jurisdiction.
Agriculture Online
Prop 12 enforcement will wait in California for Supreme Court ruling
A California state judge has extended his ban on enforcement of voter-approved Proposition 12 until July 1, to allow time for the Supreme Court to rule on the constitutionality of the animal welfare law. Justices heard arguments on the farm-group challenge of Prop 12 in October and a decision is expected by the end of June.
Action News Jax
Florida attorneys ask for go-ahead on controversial blocked ‘Stop Woke Act’
TALLAHASEE, Fla. — Attorneys for the state have asked a federal appeals court to put on hold a judge’s ruling that blocked a controversial new law restricting the way race-related concepts can be taught in universities. The attorneys Monday asked the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for...
Nation Remembers Wife of Late Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, Cecilia ‘Cissy’ Suyat Marshall, Dies at 94
The nation is remembering the wife of the late Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, 94-year-old Cecilia “Cissy” Suyat Marshall, who died on Nov. 22. Cecilia Suyat worked alongside her husband, civil rights leader Thurgood Marshall, at the NAACP. He became the high court’s first Black justice in 1967, followed by a career as a civil rights lawyer.
A federal judge declines Justice Department's request to hold Trump's team in contempt over classified documents
A federal judge Friday did not grant the Justice Department's request to hold the office of former President Donald Trump in contempt for failing to comply with a grand jury subpoena demanding the return of documents with classified markings, according to a source familiar with the matter. The decision was...
Florida Supreme Court approves DeSantis’ petition for COVID vaccine grand jury
The Florida supreme Court granted Gov. Ron DeSantis' petition for a grand jury to investigate COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers.
South Carolina Supreme Court Says Mark Meadows Efforts to Avoid Testifying in Georgia Grand Jury Election Probe Are ‘Manifestly Without Merit’
The South Carolina Supreme Court on Tuesday denied an effort by former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to avoid testifying before a grand jury investigating attempts by his former boss to subvert the 2020 presidential election. In a unanimous, two-page, per curiam opinion, the Palmetto State’s highest...
Washington Examiner
DOJ warns Supreme Court immigration case could allow states to sue over 'virtually any policy'
Justices on the Supreme Court appeared concerned Tuesday about the prospect of allowing states to sue the Biden administration over one of its immigration policies, and the Justice Department warned doing so could allow states to "sue the federal government about virtually any policy." The DOJ is seeking to overturn...
Legal experts: Trump attorneys may throw him under the bus after DOJ moves to hold them in contempt
The Justice Department is asking a federal judge to hold former President Donald Trump's legal team in contempt of court for failing to comply with a subpoena issued this summer ordering him to return all classified documents in his possession, sources told The Washington Post. U.S. District Court Judge Beryl...
Washington Examiner
Republican whose phone was seized by FBI will have Jan. 6 communications unsealed: Judge
Federal investigators gained access to email communications tied to a Republican congressman who had his phone seized by the FBI earlier this year, as well as an official from Donald Trump's Department of Justice and two of the former president's attorneys, according to court filings. Chief Judge Beryl Howell of...
White supremacist gang leader gets life in prison
A man identified by the U.S. Department of Justice as one of the nation’s highest-ranking members of the Aryan Circle white supremacist gang was sentenced this week to life in prison.
WWEEK
Oregon DOJ Asks U.S. Supreme Court to Put Frank Gable Back in Prison
The Oregon Department of Justice today filed a petition with the U.S. Supreme Court seeking the reversal or at least a review of a lower court’s order releasing Frank Gable, who was convicted of one of the most notorious crimes in Oregon history, only to be set free three years ago.
White House tells Supreme Court there is no longer ‘justification’ left for Title 42
The Biden administration argued to the Supreme Court Tuesday that the controversial Title 42 health policy had outlived its usefulness and should be allowed to expire as scheduled Wednesday. “The government recognizes that the end of the Title 42 orders will likely lead to disruption and a temporary increase in unlawful border crossings,” Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar wrote in response to Chief Justice John Roberts’ Monday order temporarily keeping the policy in place after 19 GOP-led states filed an “eleventh hour” emergency appeal. “The government in no way seeks to minimize the seriousness of that problem,” Prelogar added. “But the solution to...
CBS News
Trump does not plan to appeal dismissal of Mar-a-Lago special master to Supreme Court
MAR-A-LAGO, Fla. (CNN) -- Former President Donald Trump does not plan to appeal to the Supreme Court a lower court order that put an end to the special master review of documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago estate, a source familiar with the matter tells CNN. Last week, a federal appeals...
The Supreme Court Stonewalls In Defense Of Samuel Alito
The court acted as defense counsel in response to threats of congressional inquiries into its ethical lapses.
coloradopolitics.com
Tina Peters may not force judge to testify about courtroom recording incident, Supreme Court rules
The Colorado Supreme Court has swatted down an attempt by Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters to force the judge presiding over her criminal case to provide testimony about Peters' alleged misconduct — specifically, that she video-recorded court proceedings and lied about it. The sprawling controversy in Mesa...
WIBW
Kansas lawyers reinstated, disbarred, put on probation by Supreme Court
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas lawyers have been reinstated, disbarred and put on probation by the Kansas Supreme Court. In the case of Case No. 118,310: In the Matter of Curtis N. Holmes, the Kansas Supreme Court says it held that - contrary to findings of a hearing panel - Holmes had met his burden of proof to the degree necessary for reinstatement.
Con Law: How a Fake Document Could Help the Supreme Court Diminish our Democracy
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Three decades after the Constitution was drafted in Philadelphia, Secretary of State John Quincy Adams set about assembling the government’s official Journal of the Convention. Missing from the records was the proposal submitted by Charles Pinckney of South Carolina. So Adams wrote him to request a copy. Pinckney replied with an extraordinary document: a draft that so closely resembled the final Constitution that he would have to have been clairvoyant to have written it.
Comments / 0