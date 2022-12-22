Tank came back to us because his owner was no longer in a position to care for him. He is three years old, and the most affectionate little guy! Tank loves to jump up in your lap to be held, and give kisses of course! He also enjoys playing next to the other dogs in our outdoor runs and curling up in a soft bed for a nap. Tank would like to meet any other dogs in the home prior to adoption. Tank is more than ready to find his forever home, if that is yours, apply today! Visit Tank at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.

VENANGO COUNTY, PA ・ 15 HOURS AGO