ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
erienewsnow.com

3 Arrested for DUI During Enforcement in Warren County

Pennsylvania State Police in Warren County arrested three drivers for driving under the influence (DUI). They were taken into custody between 10 p.m. Dec. 17 and 3 a.m. Dec. 18 after a DUI checkpoint was changed to a roving DUI patrol because of the weather. Troopers did not disclose the...
Franklin County Free Press

Fire and police log: Christmas weekend runs

Franklin Fire Company’s first responders answered 18 calls on Christmas Weekend/. While most people spent the holiday weekend with friends and family, volunteers from the Franklin Fire Company were steady running calls. Members responded to 1 shed fire, 2 chimney fires, 1 smoke inside, 1 elevator rescue, 1 wires...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
explore venango

Westbound Lanes of I-80 in Clarion, Venango County Closed as Vehicle, Speed Restrictions Updated on Interstates

VENANGO CO., Pa. – The westbound lanes of Interstate 80 in Venango and Clarion Counties are closed due to multiple crashes. (Photo courtesy of Emlenton Volunteer Fire Department.) In addition, due to the severity of the storm, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has temporarily reduced speeds and updated...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Franklin Teen Allegedly Assaults Victim, Pushes Her on Top of Baby During Domestic Dispute

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin teen is facing child endangerment and assault charges following a domestic dispute that occurred in Franklin last week. Court documents indicate the City of Franklin Police Department filed the following criminal charges against 19-year-old Matthew Cory Abrams, of Franklin, on Monday, December 19, in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office:
FRANKLIN, PA
explore venango

Two-car Crash on Allegheny Blvd. Near Giant Eagle

SUGARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT)— Emergency personnel responded to a multi-vehicle crash with heavy damage near Giant Eagle on Allegheny Blvd. today. According to Venango County 9-1-1, the call came in at 2:16 p.m. The caller reported two vehicles involved in a crash at the stoplight at the intersection of Allegheny Blvd. and the entrance to the Giant Eagle/Rural King shopping center.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Residents Speak out over Heating Issues at Richford Arms

For the past three days, Richford Arms resident Daniel Summerlin has been without heat. "The thermostat is of absolutely no use," said Summerlin. "I can't even get LIHEAP because they say it's free heat in the building." Summerlin isn't alone. "During the middle of the night, there was cold air...
YourErie

Upper Room Day Shelter reports overwhelming numbers

The Upper Room Day Shelter is reporting that the bitterly cold temperatures are overwhelming the number of people that should be staying in the shelter. There are two rooms at the day shelter that can each hold about 30 people at a time. The problem is, over the bitter holiday weekend, more than three times […]
ERIE, PA
venangoextra.com

Pet of the Day 12/26/22

Tank came back to us because his owner was no longer in a position to care for him. He is three years old, and the most affectionate little guy! Tank loves to jump up in your lap to be held, and give kisses of course! He also enjoys playing next to the other dogs in our outdoor runs and curling up in a soft bed for a nap. Tank would like to meet any other dogs in the home prior to adoption. Tank is more than ready to find his forever home, if that is yours, apply today! Visit Tank at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Oil City Man Accused of Selling Vehicle Without Owner’s Permission

CORNPLANTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man is facing felony theft charges for reportedly selling a vehicle that did not belong to him. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 57-year-old Ronald Anthony Harkless in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office on Tuesday, December 20.
OIL CITY, PA
Nik

The First Amish Man Convicted of Murder: Edward Gingerich

The First Amish Man Convicted of Murder: Edward GingerichPhoto byNikki Young/Canva. Edward Gingerich was an Amish man from Rockdale Township, Crawford County, Pennsylvania, who was convicted of manslaughter in the 1993 death of his wife, Katie. He was the first Amish person to be convicted of homicide, and his story highlights the need for better mental health awareness and treatment amongst the Amish.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Mandatory Evacuation Order Issued For Chautauqua County Shoreline

SUNSET BAY, NY (WNY News Now) — A mandatory evacuation order has been issued for some shoreline communities along Lake Erie in northern Chautauqua County. Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel and County Sheriff James Quattrone issued the order, as well as a local state of emergency for communities north of Route 5, around 12:30 p.m. on Friday as a major blizzard engulfes the region.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy