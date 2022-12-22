Read full article on original website
State Police Investigate Theft of Pistol from Crawford County Garage
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the theft of a gun from a garage in Crawford County. It happened at a residence on Mercer Pike in Greenwood Township sometime during the evening of Dec. 15. A Beretta M9 92FS .22 caliber rimfire pistol was taken, according to troopers. Anyone with information...
3 Arrested for DUI During Enforcement in Warren County
Pennsylvania State Police in Warren County arrested three drivers for driving under the influence (DUI). They were taken into custody between 10 p.m. Dec. 17 and 3 a.m. Dec. 18 after a DUI checkpoint was changed to a roving DUI patrol because of the weather. Troopers did not disclose the...
Fire and police log: Christmas weekend runs
Franklin Fire Company’s first responders answered 18 calls on Christmas Weekend/. While most people spent the holiday weekend with friends and family, volunteers from the Franklin Fire Company were steady running calls. Members responded to 1 shed fire, 2 chimney fires, 1 smoke inside, 1 elevator rescue, 1 wires...
Richford Arms’ residents react to losing heat during holiday weekend
One local apartment complex now has heat, after leaving tenants in the cold the last couple of days. A maintenance worker with Richford Arms on State Street said that the heat is back on in the building for all the tenants, as a number of residents were not happy with the situation. Daniel Summerlin, a […]
Westbound Lanes of I-80 in Clarion, Venango County Closed as Vehicle, Speed Restrictions Updated on Interstates
VENANGO CO., Pa. – The westbound lanes of Interstate 80 in Venango and Clarion Counties are closed due to multiple crashes. (Photo courtesy of Emlenton Volunteer Fire Department.) In addition, due to the severity of the storm, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has temporarily reduced speeds and updated...
Community efforts return lost dog to Mercer humane agent
One family in Hermitage is grateful to have their dog home for the holidays.
Wanted Franklin Man Who Led State Police on High-Speed Pursuit Held for Court
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A wanted Franklin man who led state police on a high-speed pursuit was recently held for court. According to court documents, during a preliminary hearing in Venango County Central Court on December 21, 46-year-old Jeffery Lynn Denny, of Franklin, was held for court. The...
Franklin Teen Allegedly Assaults Victim, Pushes Her on Top of Baby During Domestic Dispute
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin teen is facing child endangerment and assault charges following a domestic dispute that occurred in Franklin last week. Court documents indicate the City of Franklin Police Department filed the following criminal charges against 19-year-old Matthew Cory Abrams, of Franklin, on Monday, December 19, in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office:
Two-car Crash on Allegheny Blvd. Near Giant Eagle
SUGARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT)— Emergency personnel responded to a multi-vehicle crash with heavy damage near Giant Eagle on Allegheny Blvd. today. According to Venango County 9-1-1, the call came in at 2:16 p.m. The caller reported two vehicles involved in a crash at the stoplight at the intersection of Allegheny Blvd. and the entrance to the Giant Eagle/Rural King shopping center.
Local township opens its manmade ice rink
After sub-zero temperatures, Shenango Township in Mercer County was able to finally open up its manmade ice rink.
4 killed in pileup on turnpike, state patrol confirms
The crashes happened along I-80 eastbound between Route 53 and State Route 4 in Sandusky County.
Red Roof Plus and Suites in Erie Focuses on Hospitality: Giving You the Business
John Sanza has a long history of sitting behind a hotel lobby desk in downtown Erie. "I started in 1972 as a senior at Gannon, trying to earn some money to pay for my honeymoon," said Sanza. He worked the desk for more than 30 years while it was a...
State Police in Girard to Use DUI Checkpoints, Roving Patrols over Holiday Weekend
Pennsylvania State Police in Girard announced they will use DUI checkpoints and roving patrols over the holiday weekend to deter driving under the influence. Troopers are asking anyone who plans on drinking alcohol not to get behind the wheel and designate a sober driver. They are also reminding people the...
Residents Speak out over Heating Issues at Richford Arms
For the past three days, Richford Arms resident Daniel Summerlin has been without heat. "The thermostat is of absolutely no use," said Summerlin. "I can't even get LIHEAP because they say it's free heat in the building." Summerlin isn't alone. "During the middle of the night, there was cold air...
Upper Room Day Shelter reports overwhelming numbers
The Upper Room Day Shelter is reporting that the bitterly cold temperatures are overwhelming the number of people that should be staying in the shelter. There are two rooms at the day shelter that can each hold about 30 people at a time. The problem is, over the bitter holiday weekend, more than three times […]
Local east side church opens their doors to people affected by dangerous temperatures
A number of homeless shelters and overflow shelters are busy helping people stay warm during this harsh winter weather. The Church of Nativity Community Center on German street was very busy Friday night as Our Neighbor’s Place has set up an overflow shelter to provide a safe warm place to sleep. “Tonight, it was especially […]
Pet of the Day 12/26/22
Tank came back to us because his owner was no longer in a position to care for him. He is three years old, and the most affectionate little guy! Tank loves to jump up in your lap to be held, and give kisses of course! He also enjoys playing next to the other dogs in our outdoor runs and curling up in a soft bed for a nap. Tank would like to meet any other dogs in the home prior to adoption. Tank is more than ready to find his forever home, if that is yours, apply today! Visit Tank at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
Oil City Man Accused of Selling Vehicle Without Owner’s Permission
CORNPLANTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man is facing felony theft charges for reportedly selling a vehicle that did not belong to him. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 57-year-old Ronald Anthony Harkless in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office on Tuesday, December 20.
The First Amish Man Convicted of Murder: Edward Gingerich
The First Amish Man Convicted of Murder: Edward GingerichPhoto byNikki Young/Canva. Edward Gingerich was an Amish man from Rockdale Township, Crawford County, Pennsylvania, who was convicted of manslaughter in the 1993 death of his wife, Katie. He was the first Amish person to be convicted of homicide, and his story highlights the need for better mental health awareness and treatment amongst the Amish.
Mandatory Evacuation Order Issued For Chautauqua County Shoreline
SUNSET BAY, NY (WNY News Now) — A mandatory evacuation order has been issued for some shoreline communities along Lake Erie in northern Chautauqua County. Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel and County Sheriff James Quattrone issued the order, as well as a local state of emergency for communities north of Route 5, around 12:30 p.m. on Friday as a major blizzard engulfes the region.
