An alleged Google Pixel roadmap details devices through 2025

An anonymous source has apparently spilled Google's plan for devices in 2023, 2024, and 2025.

The company's Pixel Fold and a rumored Pixel 7a may come simultaneously at some point during the next I/O event in April or May.

Plans for a Pixel 8a seem rocky as it hinges on the success of the 7a, while the Pixel 9 series may mirror Apple's marketing strategy.

2025 could see the release of four Pixel smartphones, including a clamshell foldable.

A recent leak has taken excitement and turned it on its axis as it details the potential plan for Google in the foreseeable future.

The leaks have come via an unnamed source of Android Authority . The information that the person has brought forth deals with Google's plans for releasing new devices in 2023 and through 2025.

The alleged roadmap begins in 2023 as we are all anticipating Google to release its new foldable phone at some point, the Pixel Fold . Recent leaks have shown us high-quality renders of the phone that show how close its design language is to the Pixel 7 series. With the device's suspected unfolded size to be around 158.7 x 139.7 x 5.7mm, Google's first foldable could feel more like an Oppo Find N as opposed to a Galaxy Z Fold 4 .

Of course, 2023 is also when we expect the Pixel Tablet. Google's first tablet may end up becoming an integral part of consumers' homes and will likely be positioned as a smart home hub, complete with a magnetic charging dock.

The anonymous source has apparently said there is another phone to come with the foldable device, codename " lynx ," which we know refers to the rumored Pixel 7a . The price being floated right now is around $449, which could indicate Google is looking to keep the new small phone's price similar to its soon-to-be past-gen variant.

The source suggested that both phones may launch simultaneously alongside Google's next I/O event in April or May, which matches what we've heard regarding the Pixel foldable's potential launch date .

It's rumored but also anticipated that the latter half of the year will hold the company's next flagship phone series, the Pixel 8 . The source's information suggests the devices could utilize a new Tensor G3 chip, with the Pixel 8 possibly featuring a smaller display. The Pixel 8 Pro may allegedly remain the same in comparison to the Pixel 7 Pro .

Switching strategies

Google's 2024 plans begin a little rocky as it may see the year as one for a new smaller phone release with a potential Pixel 8a. Right now, Android Authority's source claims this device bears the codename "akita," and that Google could remove this device's plans off the table entirely if the Pixel 7a does not perform well. Otherwise, if it does do well, consumers may see a $499 price range for the proposed model.

Furthermore, later on in the year will most likely host another Google event toward the fall as we may look at the Pixel 9 series. However, this time, Google may launch three different models of varying sizes, including models with 6.3-inch and 6.7-inch displays and a smaller third model. The source claims that Google is interested in mirroring Apple's marketing strategy with devices like the iPhone 14 lineup.

AA has learned that the codenames for these phones include "caiman" and "komodo," while the Tensor G4 chip that may power them is known as "redondo."

Additionally, the tipster suggested that Google may look to 2024 to release another foldable device but may see how consumers engage with its upcoming first edition before continuing.

Looking further ahead

We're far off into the future now, as the source stops at 2025 for Google's plans. It appears as if that year could be a reflective one for the company. It's claimed that Google will look at how it's faired in both 2023 and 2024 before making any rash decisions moving forward. The Alphabet-owned company is rumored to be playing with releasing yet another foldable in 2025. However, the success, or possibly lack thereof, of its first model in 2023 will inform that decision. This could have a clamshell form factor akin to the Galaxy Z Flip 4 .

Google may release as many as four Pixel smartphones in 2025, with or without a foldable.

Of course, we should take this roadmap with a grain of salt. Some details match up with what we've heard regarding Google's plans for 2023, but 2024 and beyond seem to hinge a lot on the success of previous launches, and AA's source seems to suggest that plans are still fairly up in the air. Still, this may give us an idea of what to look forward to from Google as it really pushes its Pixel lineup.

