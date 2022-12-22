Richmond woman pulled over for license plate violation, arrested for dealing cocaine

A Richmond woman has been arrested for dealing cocaine following a traffic stop on Wednesday.

Just before 6 p.m. on Dec. 21st., Trooper Clayton Fox with the Indiana State Police Pendleton District initiated a traffic stop near North 21st St. and Glen Court on a 2008 Dodge Charger for a license plate violation, according to a media release by Indiana State Police.

Once Trooper Fox began speaking to the driver of the vehicle, identified as Jessica M. Corner, 40, of Richmond, he immediately detected a marijuana odor coming from the vehicle, as well as other indicators of criminal activity, police said.

Trooper Josh Bayly and Trooper Avery Weisbrodt responded to the scene to assist Fox, police reported. Probable cause to search the vehicle was established.

The occupants of the vehicle were detained as troopers conducted the search of the vehicle and the occupants, police said.

During the search of the vehicle, Trooper Fox found approximately one ounce of cocaine, approximately 27 grams of crack-cocaine and approximately 1 gram of marijuana, police reported.

Corner was arrested and preliminarily charged on one count of dealing cocaine, one count of possession of cocaine, one count of possession of marijuana and one count of possession of paraphernalia, police reported.

“All subjects are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law,” police said in the media release.

©2022 Cox Media Group