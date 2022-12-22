ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, IN

Richmond woman pulled over for license plate violation, arrested for dealing cocaine

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MDVpB_0jrrJJpG00

A Richmond woman has been arrested for dealing cocaine following a traffic stop on Wednesday.

Just before 6 p.m. on Dec. 21st., Trooper Clayton Fox with the Indiana State Police Pendleton District initiated a traffic stop near North 21st St. and Glen Court on a 2008 Dodge Charger for a license plate violation, according to a media release by Indiana State Police.

Once Trooper Fox began speaking to the driver of the vehicle, identified as Jessica M. Corner, 40, of Richmond, he immediately detected a marijuana odor coming from the vehicle, as well as other indicators of criminal activity, police said.

Trooper Josh Bayly and Trooper Avery Weisbrodt responded to the scene to assist Fox, police reported. Probable cause to search the vehicle was established.

The occupants of the vehicle were detained as troopers conducted the search of the vehicle and the occupants, police said.

During the search of the vehicle, Trooper Fox found approximately one ounce of cocaine, approximately 27 grams of crack-cocaine and approximately 1 gram of marijuana, police reported.

Corner was arrested and preliminarily charged on one count of dealing cocaine, one count of possession of cocaine, one count of possession of marijuana and one count of possession of paraphernalia, police reported.

“All subjects are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law,” police said in the media release.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 19

Man charged in shooting of wife and Tri-State sheriff’s deputy during bomb cyclone

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - Authorities have identified the suspect who allegedly shot a Tri-State sheriff’s deputy and a civilian on Friday. Gregory Guilfoyle, 31, of Brookville, allegedly shot his own wife and then took the woman’s young daughter out into the bomb cyclone/flash freeze that dropped temperatures a record 39 degrees in a matter of hours overnight into Friday morning.
BROOKVILLE, IN
wdrb.com

Police arrest Indiana woman who walked away from horrific crash on I-65

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 33-year-old Indiana woman who police say was speeding and impaired walked away from a horrific crash on Christmas Eve. According to a news release from Indiana State Police, Rebeca Claus of Shelbyville, Ind., was driving at a "high rate of speed" when she crashed into the into the I-65 scale house located just north of the Lowell exit, which is south of Crown Point and Gary.
SHELBYVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Police: Indiana deputy returns fire at man out with child

CEDAR GROVE, Ind. (AP) — A man who was walking with a small child outside in the bitter cold early Friday shot at a southeastern Indiana sheriff’s deputy who returned fire and wounded him, state police said. At least one bullet struck the Franklin County deputy’s body armor, protecting him from injury, state police Sgt. […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IN
Portsmouth Daily Times

Four arrested on drug charges

Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman and Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer announce that a man and woman from Dayton, Ohio along with a man and woman from Portsmouth, Ohio were arrested on drug charges after an investigation conducted by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force. At approximately 8:17 p.m. on...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WHIO Dayton

SWAT on scene of standoff for seven hours; Man taken into custody

After a seven hour SWAT standoff in Yellow Springs, a man was peacefully taken into custody to be evaluated, according to the Yellow Springs Village Manager, Josue Salmeron. The initial call to dispatch came in around 2:26 p.m. Saturday afternoon for a welfare check at the 100 block of Brookside Drive, Salmeron told News Center 7′s Brandon Lewis on scene.
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH
WHIO Dayton

‘Fully involved’ fire burns Warren Co. ‘family home’

FRANKLIN — Multiple crews responded to a “fully involved” house fire Monday overnight. Franklin, Clearcreek, and Middletown Fires responded to a mutual aid request to put out a residential fire in the 600 block of Spring Avenue at approximately 3:00 a.m., Franklin City Dispatch told News Center 7.
FRANKLIN, OH
WDTN

$38,000 worth of drugs, including meth, seized in Ohio bust

LUCASVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – Two vehicles were pulled over simultaneously, resulting in four arrests on drug charges after an investigation conducted by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force. Just after 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, task force officers along with the Ohio State Highway Patrol conducted two traffic stops on State Route 104 in Lucasville. The Scioto […]
LUCASVILLE, OH
WLWT 5

Police close westbound I-275 in Springdale after a crash

SPRINGDALE, Ohio — Police have closed westbound I-275 in Springdale after vehicles crashed due to ice and snow build-ups. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. No injuries have been reported with this incident. There is no timetable for when the interstate...
SPRINGDALE, OH
fox29.com

2 Mercer County teens arrested after shooting, killing man they intended to rob, police say

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, N.J. - Two Mercer County teens have been arrested and charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man in the Hopewell Valley Nature Preserve. Officials say a 16-year-old from Pennington and a 17-year-old from Hopewell were taken into custody Friday afternoon and are charged with murder, felony murder, robbery and weapons offenses.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
WTHR

Woman seriously injured in Anderson shooting

ANDERSON, Ind. — Authorities in Anderson are investigating a Christmas Eve shooting that left a woman injured. Police were called to a local hospital emergency room Saturday afternoon where the victim had arrived with a gunshot wound. A department spokesperson said the woman was in serious but stable condition.
ANDERSON, IN
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
105K+
Followers
147K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy