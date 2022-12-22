Lehigh Valley weather: 1st excessive rainfall then ‘very cold wind chills expected’ spark advisories

Read full article on original website
The Lehigh Valley’s last significant Dec. 25 snowfall was a nightmare of a white Christmas | Historical headlines
It’s been 20 years since the Lehigh Valley last saw a significant snowfall on Christmas Day. When half a foot fell locally on Dec. 25, 2002, it was no winter wonderland for holiday travelers. An Express-Times report the following day — headline: “White Christmas dream turns into travel nightmare...
Lehigh Valley weather: Christmas Eve sets records. Christmas Day won’t.
By the standard of average temperature, Christmas Eve 2022 was the coldest Dec. 24 on record in the Lehigh Valley. The previous record low average temperature in the past 100 years for the date around here was 9.5 degrees in 1983. Saturday’s average temperature at Lehigh Valley International Airport was 8 degrees, the National Weather Service reports.
Lehigh Valley weather: Flash freeze to slam into late morning rain and ‘everything ices’ (UPDATE)
UPDATE2: The temperature dropped from 42 to 33 degrees between 10:51 and 11:51 a.m. Friday at Lehigh Valley International Airport, the National Weather Service showed. Snow was seen as far east as Greenwich Township, New Jersey. It was snowing heavily and windy at 12:15 p.m. in Easton. UPDATE: A winter...
NJ weather: Timeline of rain/snow, flash freeze, dangerous cold
Friday is the big "holiday getaway" day, as the Christmas weekend inches closer. It is also going to be a tumultuous weather day, with rapidly changing conditions from morning through afternoon. The big story is the arrival of an arctic cold front, sending temperatures plummeting, from the 50s into the...
Speed, road restrictions lifted in Pa. as winter storm moves through into N.J. (UPDATE)
UPDATE: The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation about 3 p.m. Friday said it had lifted the speed limit and right-lane-only commercial vehicle restriction announced earlier in the day for a region encompassing the Lehigh Valley. PennDOT said it would continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.
Lights on the Parkway, LV Zoo light show canceled amid dangerous cold
An icy afternoon Friday heralding the arrival of dangerously cold temperatures caused two holiday attractions to postpone celebrations in the Lehigh Valley. Allentown’s Lights on the Parkway and Lehigh Valley Zoo’s Winter Lights Spectacular both announced their events will be closed Friday, Dec. 23, due to expected weather conditions.
Severe wind chill advisory in several counties
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The National Weather Service has issued a severe wind chill advisory in several counties throughout northeast and central Pennsylvania. The National Weather Service released the following wind chill warning in Pennsylvania: Wind chill warning now in effect until 1 p.m. est Saturday. What: Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as […]
PJM lifts power conservation call prompted by weather
The region’s electrical grid operator ended its call to conserve energy on Sunday, saying the worst of the impact from storms and frigid temperatures has passed. PJM Interconnection - which oversees electrical transmission infrastructure for 65 million people in 13 states, including Pennsylvania - said Sunday that it no longer anticipates any issues serving peak power demand.
Flooding in New Jersey from Friday’s pre-Christmas winter storm
Communities across New Jersey are dealing with flooding. As rain and snow falls, New Jersey is bracing for arctic cold. ❄ Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow is mapping out the holiday weekend weather for NJ. Severe winter weather descending on much of the country early Friday rolled into New Jersey in...
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh County brewery, with tasty brews and scenic views, leading in two categories of statewide contest
LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A Lehigh County brewery is looking to welcome the new year with a bang. Rising River Brewing Co., established in 2021 at 1955 Willow Lane in Lower Macungie Township, has been nominated in two categories - "best new brewery" and "best destination brewery" - in Breweries in PA's third annual Readers' Choice Awards.
Lehigh Valley weather: Flood watch issued due to possible ‘excessive rainfall’
Ahead of a powerful storm system forecast to the hit the Lehigh Valley and surrounding region, the National Weather Service on Wednesday afternoon issued a flood watch for eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey. “Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations,”...
wtaj.com
Record snowfalls in Pennsylvania, which years had the most?
(WTAJ) — Winter is officially here and for Pennsylvania that typically means cold weather and snow are in the forecast. Data collected from the National Centers for Environmental Information shows how much snowfall is recorded in every state. Below are the highest recorded snowfalls from each county in our Central Pa. viewing area over a 24-hour span.
Cars stuck in frozen floodwaters in New Jersey
BERGEN COUNTY, N.J. -- Saturday's bitter cold led to an uncommon sight in New Jersey. Cars were stuck in frozen floodwaters after the winter storm. There's no getting them out now. The lot, shared by a hotel and shopping plaza in Edgewater, is frozen solid. "It was my bad day," said Adriatik Spahiu, from the Bronx. Spahiu's 2001 Mercedes is unusable after it got caught in the rain overnight Thursday. He found it with the trunk open, possibly because of a faulty sensor. "I tried to open the doors with the key because with the remote it couldn't be working. I don't know, the...
N.J. weather: Dangerous flash freeze could follow heavy rain, flooding, 60 mph winds. Latest forecast.
UPDATE: With possible flash freeze looming, forecaster advises drivers to ‘stay home’. A powerful storm packing a hazardous mix of heavy rain, flooding and wind gusts up to 60 mph will hit New Jersey today followed by the potential for a dangerous flash freeze Friday as temperatures plummet to the coldest temperatures in four years.
Several area school districts shut due to impending severe weather
While a number of school districts in the Lehigh Valley and northwest New Jersey are closed Friday due to holiday break, many others have shut due to the weather. Rain is expected to turn to snow later in the morning as an arctic front passes through the region and temperatures drop from the mid 50s into the teens, forecasts show.
local21news.com
Thousands without power as winter weather moves through Central PA
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Power outages are being reported on Friday as winds are picking up and winter weather has hit Central Pennsylvania. Met-Ed and PPL are reporting numerous outages across the region. As of 6:30p.m. on Friday, Met-Ed is reporting that more than 32,000 people across PA have...
Lehigh Valley weather: Cold weather safety tips as temperature plunges for frigid Christmas weekend | Hypothermia, frozen pipes and more
It could be the coldest Christmas in decades. Are you ready?. The temperature in the Lehigh Valley is expected to plummet on Friday down to single digits and it will not rise back above freezing until next week. Strong, blustery wind on Friday and Saturday will increase the risk of power outages, amplifying the hazard for anyone caught unprepared.
NJ storm update: Thursday we get soaked, Friday we freeze
Mother Nature is going on the "naughty" list this year. A powerful storm system will impact New Jersey through one of the busiest travel periods of the year, leading up to Christmas. It is NOT a "snow storm" — but this will be a multiple high impact event. From rain and wind, to a brief hit of snow, to an arctic blast causing a flash freeze, to potential coastal flooding. This is going to be a nasty one. There will be significant travel headaches across New Jersey and beyond.
N.J. weather: When will the storm arrive? Latest forecast, timing of strong storm and possible ‘flash freeze’
UPDATE: Dangerous flash freeze could follow heavy rain, flooding, 60 mph winds. Latest forecast. New Jersey is bracing for a nasty December storm that will arrive on Thursday and linger into the middle of the day on Friday before the first big blast of Arctic air this season sweeps in and pushes temperatures down into the teens — possible creating a dangerous “flash freeze.”
All-time snow records in northeast and central PA
(WBRE/WYOU) — With December 21 as the official start of winter, Eyewitness News has compiled a list of all-time records of snowfall in northeast and central Pennsylvania. The National Centers for Environmental Information collects snowfall calculations from each county inside the commonwealth. Below is a list encompassing each county’s largest single-day snowfalls since 1894. County Date […]
