Northampton County, PA

Lehigh Valley weather: 1st excessive rainfall then ‘very cold wind chills expected’ spark advisories

By Kurt Bresswein
LehighValleyLive.com
LehighValleyLive.com
 4 days ago
LehighValleyLive.com

Speed, road restrictions lifted in Pa. as winter storm moves through into N.J. (UPDATE)

UPDATE: The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation about 3 p.m. Friday said it had lifted the speed limit and right-lane-only commercial vehicle restriction announced earlier in the day for a region encompassing the Lehigh Valley. PennDOT said it would continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Severe wind chill advisory in several counties

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The National Weather Service has issued a severe wind chill advisory in several counties throughout northeast and central Pennsylvania. The National Weather Service released the following wind chill warning in Pennsylvania: Wind chill warning now in effect until 1 p.m. est Saturday. What: Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

PJM lifts power conservation call prompted by weather

The region’s electrical grid operator ended its call to conserve energy on Sunday, saying the worst of the impact from storms and frigid temperatures has passed. PJM Interconnection - which oversees electrical transmission infrastructure for 65 million people in 13 states, including Pennsylvania - said Sunday that it no longer anticipates any issues serving peak power demand.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wtaj.com

Record snowfalls in Pennsylvania, which years had the most?

(WTAJ) — Winter is officially here and for Pennsylvania that typically means cold weather and snow are in the forecast. Data collected from the National Centers for Environmental Information shows how much snowfall is recorded in every state. Below are the highest recorded snowfalls from each county in our Central Pa. viewing area over a 24-hour span.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS New York

Cars stuck in frozen floodwaters in New Jersey

BERGEN COUNTY, N.J. -- Saturday's bitter cold led to an uncommon sight in New Jersey. Cars were stuck in frozen floodwaters after the winter storm. There's no getting them out now. The lot, shared by a hotel and shopping plaza in Edgewater, is frozen solid. "It was my bad day," said Adriatik Spahiu, from the Bronx. Spahiu's 2001 Mercedes is unusable after it got caught in the rain overnight Thursday. He found it with the trunk open, possibly because of a faulty sensor. "I tried to open the doors with the key because with the remote it couldn't be working. I don't know, the...
EDGEWATER, NJ
local21news.com

Thousands without power as winter weather moves through Central PA

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Power outages are being reported on Friday as winds are picking up and winter weather has hit Central Pennsylvania. Met-Ed and PPL are reporting numerous outages across the region. As of 6:30p.m. on Friday, Met-Ed is reporting that more than 32,000 people across PA have...
HARRISBURG, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley weather: Cold weather safety tips as temperature plunges for frigid Christmas weekend | Hypothermia, frozen pipes and more

It could be the coldest Christmas in decades. Are you ready?. The temperature in the Lehigh Valley is expected to plummet on Friday down to single digits and it will not rise back above freezing until next week. Strong, blustery wind on Friday and Saturday will increase the risk of power outages, amplifying the hazard for anyone caught unprepared.
New Jersey 101.5

NJ storm update: Thursday we get soaked, Friday we freeze

Mother Nature is going on the "naughty" list this year. A powerful storm system will impact New Jersey through one of the busiest travel periods of the year, leading up to Christmas. It is NOT a "snow storm" — but this will be a multiple high impact event. From rain and wind, to a brief hit of snow, to an arctic blast causing a flash freeze, to potential coastal flooding. This is going to be a nasty one. There will be significant travel headaches across New Jersey and beyond.
NJ.com

N.J. weather: When will the storm arrive? Latest forecast, timing of strong storm and possible ‘flash freeze’

UPDATE: Dangerous flash freeze could follow heavy rain, flooding, 60 mph winds. Latest forecast. New Jersey is bracing for a nasty December storm that will arrive on Thursday and linger into the middle of the day on Friday before the first big blast of Arctic air this season sweeps in and pushes temperatures down into the teens — possible creating a dangerous “flash freeze.”
WBRE

All-time snow records in northeast and central PA

(WBRE/WYOU) — With December 21 as the official start of winter, Eyewitness News has compiled a list of all-time records of snowfall in northeast and central Pennsylvania. The National Centers for Environmental Information collects snowfall calculations from each county inside the commonwealth. Below is a list encompassing each county’s largest single-day snowfalls since 1894. County Date […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
