Cincinnati, OH

Fox 19

Hundreds enjoy free Christmas Day dinner in NKY

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - The Annual Free Christmas Day Celebration and Dinner marked its 35th year Sunday by feeding hundreds and handing out gifts at the Covington Scottish Rite building. Steve Schoenbaechler says he has been spending Christmas morning at the event, put on by the Sunday Morning Club, ever...
COVINGTON, KY
Fox 19

NKY family loses everything in Christmas Day fire

FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - A Florence mother, two of her children, and two dogs have no place to live after fire destroyed their mobile home on Christmas morning. “My son and his girlfriend were in the bedroom wrapping up our gifts. I had just put on Christmas Dinner. It was in the oven when the house caught fire,” Peggy Cain said.
FLORENCE, KY
WHIO Dayton

Deputy, K-9 take annual visit to the family that trained him years ago

Butler County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Davenport and his K-9 Radi took their annual visit to the family that paid for Radi’s training years ago. Each year around Christmas, Deputy Davenport and K-9 Radi make the trip to reunite with their ‘furever’ friends, Connie Brown, Ruth Brown and Wyatt Ellen Brown Popazivanov, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office social media page.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Dearborn County waitress surprised with $1,500 tip

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — A pair of best friends in Southeast Indiana have a holiday tradition of surprising a local waitress or waiter with a massive tip. Lawrenceburg residents Kati Elliott and Jessica Smart launched the initiative Good Tidings and Tips in 2019. Each year, they identify a Dearborn County...
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
Fox 19

Tips for Tri-State homeowners with burst and frozen pipes

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Across the Tri-state a lot of people are experiencing the downside of thawing from last week’s winter storm. Homeowners and business owners are walking into flooded homes following pipes that burst. Heating and air companies and local fire crews said they have been busy dealing with...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKYT 27

Mom stuck in car with kids for 24 hours on I-71

GALLATIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Beshear says the National Guard, Kentucky State Police, and local first responders have assisted road crews in trying to clear the interstate and conducting wellness checks on those stuck on I-71. “We’re coming from Akron, and we’re traveling down to Florida. I got here at noon yesterday,” said Nakita Patterson, who says she was traveling southbound on I-71 Friday morning. She was directed to exit the interstate, and she’s been stuck on highway 2850 in Verona ever since.
VERONA, KY
WLWT 5

Archives: Drivers struggle up snowy Ridge Road hill

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati drivers struggling to drive after winter weather: A tale as old as time. After winter weather came through the area in 1989, drivers in Oakley had a difficult time getting up the hill on Ridge Road. One driver WLWT's Jeff Hirsch spoke with said she had...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Christmas trees needed for fish habitats in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WXIX) - If you’re looking for a way to recycle your Christmas tree, you can give it to the Kentucky Department of Fishing and Wildlife Resources. The KDFWR will use the discarded trees to replenish existing fish habitat sites as well as the construction of new fish habitats.
KENTUCKY STATE
Fox 19

Tri-State homeowners go without heat after burst pipes

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Burst water pipes can be a homeowner’s worst nightmare. It’s one many are living through in the aftermath of last week’s winter storm. Temperatures haven’t yet risen above freezing in the Tri-State. Because water expands when it freezes, it can crack older cooper pipes as well as newer plastic pipes, meaning many are forced to bear the frigid weather without heat.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Great American Ball Park to host celebration of life for Tom Browning

UNION, Ky. (WXIX) - A celebration of life will be held at Great American Ball Park for the late Tom Browning. The celebration of life will start at 3 p.m. on Jan. 6 at GABP’s Bally Sports Club, Browning’s obituary reads. A public visitation for Browning’s friends will be held from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
CINCINNATI, OH

