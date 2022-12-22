Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Volunteers serve free Christmas Day meal for community in Covington
For over 30 years, Tom Hall and friends have been giving Santa a helping hand. On this Christmas Sunday morning, Tom and his Sunday Morning club shared the blessing of the season with many here in Covington who may not have had anywhere else to feel the joy and love of this day.
Fox 19
Community joins forces to help local man with rare form of cancer
A cancer care center in Mexico may be a Liberty Township man's last chance at life.
dayton.com
McCrabb: Owners of nearly 100-year-old Middletown home are ‘caregivers of history’
Dan and Fran Sack remember their first Christmas on Sycamore Terrace. Dan and Fran Sack are hoping for a warmer Christmas morning this year. In 1983, nearly 40 years ago, the Sacks moved into their Middletown home, and, after the thermostat malfunctioned, the furnace stopped working. So on Christmas morning,...
Fox 19
NKY family loses everything in Christmas Day fire
FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - A Florence mother, two of her children, and two dogs have no place to live after fire destroyed their mobile home on Christmas morning. “My son and his girlfriend were in the bedroom wrapping up our gifts. I had just put on Christmas Dinner. It was in the oven when the house caught fire,” Peggy Cain said.
WLWT 5
'Water issues' closing Cincinnati Children's Mason urgent care building
MASON, Ohio — Building A at the Cincinnati Children's Mason campus will be closed Monday and Tuesday due to a water issue, according to the hospital. The hospital says the issue is being caused by freezing temperatures and will cause the location's urgent care to be closed. According to...
Deputy, K-9 take annual visit to the family that trained him years ago
Butler County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Davenport and his K-9 Radi took their annual visit to the family that paid for Radi’s training years ago. Each year around Christmas, Deputy Davenport and K-9 Radi make the trip to reunite with their ‘furever’ friends, Connie Brown, Ruth Brown and Wyatt Ellen Brown Popazivanov, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office social media page.
WLWT 5
Dearborn County waitress surprised with $1,500 tip
LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — A pair of best friends in Southeast Indiana have a holiday tradition of surprising a local waitress or waiter with a massive tip. Lawrenceburg residents Kati Elliott and Jessica Smart launched the initiative Good Tidings and Tips in 2019. Each year, they identify a Dearborn County...
Fitton Center for Creative Arts flooded on Christmas Eve
Fitton Center for Creative Arts in Hamilton was flooded after a sprinkler activated on Christmas eve. Extent of damage is unknown.
Fox 19
Tips for Tri-State homeowners with burst and frozen pipes
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Across the Tri-state a lot of people are experiencing the downside of thawing from last week’s winter storm. Homeowners and business owners are walking into flooded homes following pipes that burst. Heating and air companies and local fire crews said they have been busy dealing with...
WKYT 27
Mom stuck in car with kids for 24 hours on I-71
GALLATIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Beshear says the National Guard, Kentucky State Police, and local first responders have assisted road crews in trying to clear the interstate and conducting wellness checks on those stuck on I-71. “We’re coming from Akron, and we’re traveling down to Florida. I got here at noon yesterday,” said Nakita Patterson, who says she was traveling southbound on I-71 Friday morning. She was directed to exit the interstate, and she’s been stuck on highway 2850 in Verona ever since.
WLWT 5
Archives: Drivers struggle up snowy Ridge Road hill
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati drivers struggling to drive after winter weather: A tale as old as time. After winter weather came through the area in 1989, drivers in Oakley had a difficult time getting up the hill on Ridge Road. One driver WLWT's Jeff Hirsch spoke with said she had...
Fox 19
Christmas trees needed for fish habitats in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WXIX) - If you’re looking for a way to recycle your Christmas tree, you can give it to the Kentucky Department of Fishing and Wildlife Resources. The KDFWR will use the discarded trees to replenish existing fish habitat sites as well as the construction of new fish habitats.
5 Most Haunted Cemetery In Ohio You Dare Not To Visit
Ohio is home to a number of haunted cemeteries, each with its own unique history and tales of ghosts and other supernatural phenomena. Here are the top five most haunted cemeteries in Ohio:
WLWT 5
Renowned local French chef dies Friday after battle with cancer
A renowned local French chef in Cincinnati has died on Friday at the age of 61. Chef Jean-Robert de Cavel died in his sleep today as a result of a 5-year battle with soft tissue cancer. de Cavel began his culinary life in France. He came to Cincinnati in 1993...
Fox 19
Tri-State homeowners go without heat after burst pipes
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Burst water pipes can be a homeowner’s worst nightmare. It’s one many are living through in the aftermath of last week’s winter storm. Temperatures haven’t yet risen above freezing in the Tri-State. Because water expands when it freezes, it can crack older cooper pipes as well as newer plastic pipes, meaning many are forced to bear the frigid weather without heat.
WLWT 5
Police responding to Queen City Avenue in Westwood for a reported assault with injuries
CINCINNATI — Police responding to Queen City Avenue in Westwood for a reported assault with injuries. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
Fox 19
Great American Ball Park to host celebration of life for Tom Browning
UNION, Ky. (WXIX) - A celebration of life will be held at Great American Ball Park for the late Tom Browning. The celebration of life will start at 3 p.m. on Jan. 6 at GABP’s Bally Sports Club, Browning’s obituary reads. A public visitation for Browning’s friends will be held from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
