WTOP
Harris’ widow on field in Pittsburgh as his No. 32 retired
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers retired Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris’ No. 32 during a bittersweet ceremony on Saturday night at halftime of their game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The long-planned honor came three days after Harris died at age 72 and one day...
WTOP
Gritty play shows Saints not ready to quit on tough season
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — It took until Week 16 before the New Orleans Saints finally managed to win two consecutive games this season. Doing so after falling behind 10-0 in freezing Cleveland weather offered evidence that the Saints haven’t quit on first-year coach Dennis Allen. It’s a silver...
WTOP
Wilks’ Panthers banking on run game to lead them to playoffs
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — When Steve Wilks took over as interim head coach of the Carolina Panthers in Week 6, he believed the only chance to be competitive was complete dedication to running the football given the strength of the offensive line and the instability at quarterback. Well, Wilks’...
WTOP
Hackett out as Broncos coach after Wilson’s awful game
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Nathaniel Hackett lost his job a day after the Denver Broncos showed more fight on the sideline and in the postgame handshake line than they did in their 51-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. With the embarrassing loss, the Broncos fell to 4-11 and...
WTOP
Tagovailoa out again with Dolphins’ playoff hopes teetering
MIAMI GRDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa is in the concussion protocol again, and the Miami Dolphins may not be able to weather his absence this time. Tagovailoa missed two games earlier this season after he was knocked out on a scary hit in Week 4 at Cincinnati. Miami lost that game and two that Tagovailoa missed. Then he came back and Miami won five straight, improving to 8-3 and moving into first place in the AFC East.
WTOP
Today in Sports History-Lemieux makes a remarkable comeback
1953 — The Detroit Lions edge the Cleveland Browns 17-16 for the NFL championship. Doak Walker’s extra point, following a 33-yard scoring pass, is the difference. 1959 — The Baltimore Colts beat the New York Giants 31-16 in the NFL championship. Three field goals by Pat Summerall give the Giants a 9-7 lead after three periods, but Baltimore’s defensive backfield makes three interceptions that result in scores.
WTOP
Pickett rising to the moment as the Steelers keep hope alive
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have spent most of the past two-plus months asking rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett to simply not lose games. His marching orders from coach Mike Tomlin and offensive coordinator Matt Canada were simple. Take care of the ball. Make the right read. Play it...
WTOP
Texans finally close out game in 19-14 win over Titans
HOUSTON (AP) — After coming oh-so close in their past two games, the Houston Texans finally got over the hump Saturday with a win over the Tennessee Titans to snap a nine-game skid. Houston (2-12-1) beat Tennessee 19-14 for its first victory since beating the Jacksonville Jaguars on Oct....
WTOP
Eberflus: Bears won’t consider sitting Fields rest of season
Matt Eberflus insisted the Chicago Bears won’t shut down quarterback Justin Fields for the remaining two games. Fields was hobbling at the end of Saturday’s 35-13 loss to the Buffalo Bills after someone stepped on his foot. His nonthrowing, left shoulder — the same one he separated last month — also bothered him during the game.
WTOP
Cardinals’ McSorley falls short in NFL starting debut
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trace McSorley had the unenviable task of facing Tom Brady in his first NFL start. Arizona’s young quarterback, like so many before him, could not match one of the best to ever play the game. Unable to lead the Cardinals to a score in...
WTOP
Miscues, missed chances cost Raiders in loss to Steelers
PITTSBURGH (AP) — No miracle ending this time. Just more of the same for the Las Vegas Raiders. Essentially gifted a victory by New England last Sunday on one of the most improbable walk-off touchdowns in NFL history, the Raiders couldn’t keep the momentum going in a 13-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday night that all but eliminated them from the playoffs.
WTOP
Minshew comes up just short of heroics as Eagles fill-in QB
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Gardner Minshew had a chance for a Hollywood ending. Instead, the Philadelphia Eagles will have to wait at least a few more days to clinch the top seed in the NFC. Filling in for injured starter Jalen Hurts, Minshew accounted for three touchdowns while throwing...
WTOP
Giants drop chance to clinch playoff spot in loss to Vikings
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — With the New York Giants putting together their first sustained drive at Minnesota, tight end Daniel Bellinger hauled in a 16-yard pass from quarterback Daniel Jones and tried to pick up extra yardage. Vikings rookie linebacker Brian Asamoah came from behind and chopped the ball out...
WTOP
NFL Inactive Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS at INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — LOS ANGELES CHARGERS: WR Michael Bandy, RB Sony Michel, OT Storm Norton, RB Isaiah Spiller, QB Easton Stick, S JT Woods. INDIANAPOLIS: C Wesley French, TE Kylen Granson, LB Cameron McGrone, CB Kenny Moore, QB Matt Ryan, DT Chris Williams.
WTOP
Sports on TV for Sunday, December 25
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) ESPNU — Diamond Head Classic: Seattle vs. George Washington, Seventh-Place Game, Honolulu. ESPNU — Diamond Head Classic: Iona vs. Pepperdine, Fifth-Place Game, Honolulu. 4:30 p.m. FOX — DePaul at Creighton. 6:30 p.m. ESPN2 — Diamond Head Classic: Utah St. vs. Washington St., Third-Place...
WTOP
Warriors’ Curry out 2 more weeks with left shoulder injury
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Reigning NBA Finals MVP Stephen Curry will miss at least two more weeks for Golden State as he recovers from a partial dislocation of the left shoulder he suffered Dec. 14 in a game at Indiana. The 34-year-old Curry, who is averaging 30.0 points, 6.6...
WTOP
Francis and No. 3 Houston host Tulsa
Houston Cougars (12-1) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (4-7) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tulsa -19.5; over/under is 130.5. BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Houston faces the Tulsa Golden Hurricane after Ja’Vier Francis scored 23 points in Houston’s 83-44 victory over the McNeese Cowboys. The Golden Hurricane are 3-2 on their home...
