Christina Hall and Husband Josh Celebrate 'Wonderful Christmas Eve' with All 3 of Her Kids
During a Christmas Eve celebration with her parents and sister, Christina Hall and husband Josh Hall enjoyed the festivities with all three of her children Christina Hall was surrounded by three generations of family this Christmas. The HGTV star, 39, shared photos Sunday from her Christmas Eve celebration with husband Josh Hall and her three children, including 3-year-old son Hudson London, as well as her parents. She shares Hudson with her second husband Ant Anstead. "Wonderful Christmas Eve with family and friends," she wrote with a photo of Josh,...
Diddy Shares First Look at His Newborn Daughter Love in Christmas Family Photo
Diddy announced the arrival of his daughter, Love Sean Combs, via Twitter on Dec. 10 Sean "Diddy" Combs' youngest daughter completed their Christmas family photo shoot. The hip-hop mogul, 53, shared photos with his children, minus his son Justin Dior, posing in matching pajama onesies on Sunday. The proud dad sweetly held his newborn, daughter Love, in his arm while surrounded by kids, Quincy, 31, King, 24, Chance, 16, and twins, D'Lila Star and Jessie James, both 16. "Merry Christmas from my family to yours! LOVE ❤️" he...
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Celebrate Their First Christmas as a Family of Four with Festive Photo
Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last month Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes are soaking up their first holiday as a family of four. Brittany, 27, shared photos from the family's holiday on Instagram Sunday, showing newborn son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III and daughter Sterling Skye, 22 months, celebrating the annual December holiday. In one post on her feed, Brittany shared a set of images of her family posing together in complementing...
Rebel Wilson Takes Baby Daughter Royce to Meet Santa Claus with Girlfriend Ramona Agruma
Rebel Wilson and girlfriend Ramona Agruma are reveling in being new parents. The couple is celebrating their first Christmas with baby Royce Lilian and they're commemorating the occasion in a major way — by taking the little tot to meet Santa. On Saturday, the Pitch Perfect actress, 42, posted...
Khloé Kardashian Gives Rare Glimpse at Baby Boy in Christmas Photos with Daughter True
Khloé Kardashian is celebrating her baby boy's first Christmas. The Kardashians star, 38, dazzled in a a red gown as she posed with daughter True Thompson, 4, and her 5-month-old son in front of a beautifully decorated Christmas tree. "Merry Christmas," Kardashian wrote in the Instagram caption of the carousel of gorgeous family photos.
Brooke Shields Shares Family Photos from Christmas with Her Two Daughters: 'My Heart Is Full'
Brooke Shields shares daughters Grier, 16, and Rowan, 19, with husband Chris Henchy Brooke Shields is spreading Christmas cheer with her family. On Sunday, the actress, 57, shared a series of photos on Instagram from her Christmas weekend celebration, featuring husband Chris Henchy and their two daughters Grier, 16, and Rowan, 19. In the festive snaps, Shields and her family enjoy a Christmas Eve dinner at The Polo Bar in New York City. In the first snap, the Pretty Baby star smiles at the dinner table alongside her daughters,...
Kelly Ripa Enjoys 'Favorite Holiday Tradition' Before Christmas with Mark Consuelos and Their Kids
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos posed in front of a Christmas tree with their three kids: Michael, 25, Lola, 21, and 19-year-old Joaquin Kelly Ripa is keeping her family holiday traditions alive. The Live with Kelly and Ryan host, 52, shared family photos in front of a Christmas tree on Saturday with husband Mark Consuelos and their three adult children: Michael, 25, Lola, 21, and 19-year-old Joaquin, 19. "Merry Christmas ♥️ the Consuelos family (dogs lasted for one photo, kids for two)," she captioned the photos, in which they were joined for one...
Halle Berry and Boyfriend Van Hunt Celebrate Christmas 'with Bed Hair and Hoodie'
Halle Berry and Van Hunt went public with their relationship in September 2020 Halle Berry and Van Hunt enjoyed a lazy day for Christmas. The Bruised actor/director, 56, shared a photo on Instagram Sunday showcasing her low-key Christmas celebration with her musician boyfriend, 52. The pair snapped a selfie with Berry's chic razor cut in her face, and Hunt comfortably rocking a black hoodie. She gave a nod to their appearance in the caption and wrote, "With bed hair and hoodie … We wish you all a very Merry Christmas...
Valerie Bertinelli Is Thankful for 'Support of My Family' on First Christmas Since Her Divorce
"There's nothing quite like spending time with the people who matter most, and I hope you all can do the same this holiday season," she wrote Valerie Bertinelli penned a thank you note to her loved ones over the holiday season. The Food Network star, 62, posted a lengthy note on Instagram next to a cartoon illustration of what appears to be a steampunk Santa Claus reflecting on the importance of spending the holiday with those who "matter the most." "Merry Christmas, everyone! 🎄 As we end another year,...
Mariah Carey Shares Sweet Photos from Christmas Eve Sleigh Ride with Twins Moroccan and Monroe
The singer and her 11-year-old twins went for a "surprise midnight sleigh ride" where they snapped photos in the snow with Santa Claus Mariah Carey is embracing the main event of her favorite season. On Sunday, the mom of two, 52, shared scenes from her Christmas Eve on Instagram, where she and twins Moroccan and Monroe, 11, enjoyed a "surprise midnight sleigh ride" with Santa Claus. In the sweet photos, Carey smiles while standing next to a black and red sleigh, where her two kids are nestled inside wearing...
Bob Saget's Widow Kelly Rizzo Marks First Christmas Ahead of Full House Star's Death Anniversary
Bob Saget died unexpectedly of apparent head trauma on Jan. 9, leaving behind wife Kelly Rizzo and his three daughters Kelly Rizzo is getting through her first holiday season without husband Bob Saget. The Full House star's widow, 43, shared a post on Instagram Saturday, when she reflected on her first Christmas without Saget after his death earlier this year. "Cherish every single moment. I certainly didn't think that our first Christmas together (in the same city) last year would be our last. (It was the first year...
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Spend First Christmas in New Home: 'Love Christmassing with You'
The couple celebrated the holiday with Zooey’s two children Charlie Wolf and Elsie Otter after moving into their new home together Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are spending their fourth Christmas together — but in a very special new setting. The couple celebrated the holidays in their newly renovated Los Angeles home, Park House, with Deschanel's two children, Charlie Wolf, 5, and Elsie Otter, 7 (whom she shares with ex-husband Jacob Pechenik). "Christmas photo dump!" Deschanel, 42, wrote on Instagram, sharing a glimpse at the new abode with photos...
Kate Hudson Reveals the 'Fun, Silly' Holiday Tradition That Leaves Her Family 'Screaming'
The actress shares her favorite holiday traditions while staying fueled up with her Barry's x INBLOOM partnership After spending much of December traveling for work, Kate Hudson is looking forward to spending the holidays at home with her family while making new memories with their silly traditions. "[A] Fujikawa tradition is we put a gift card in a big thing, a huge ball wrapped with newspaper and there are things within it" the 43-year-old, who's engaged to Danny Fujikawa, tells PEOPLE. "We do a song, we pass the ball around really fast,...
Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell Bring Their Kids to Serve Meals to the Homeless Ahead of Christmas
Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell gave back to the homeless in Los Angeles on Friday with their two older children — daughter Powerful Queen, 2, and son Golden Sagon, 5½ Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell are teaching their kids about giving back this holiday season. The pair stepped out to volunteer their time at the Los Angeles Mission's annual Christmas Feed-the-Homeless event on Friday. Joined by daughter Powerful Queen, 2, and son Golden Sagon, 5½, the Wild N'Out host, 42, and the journalist, 35, helped serve meals and took a...
Reese Witherspoon Shares Photo with Husband Jim Toth and Her 3 Kids as They Celebrate Christmas
The actress is mom to sons Deacon, 19, and Tennessee, 10, plus daughter Ava, 23 Reese Witherspoon appeared to have a cozy Christmas with her family. The actress, 46, shared family moments from her holiday on her Instagram on Christmas morning, including some festive photos of her kids and other family members. In one carousel, the Legally Blonde actress showcased pics of her brood, which includes son Deacon Phillippe, 19, and daughter Ava Phillippe, 23 — whom she shares with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe — and son Tennessee James, 10,...
Jamie Chung Shares Christmas Photos of Her Twins, Teases 'What Did I Get the Boys?'
Chung and Greenberg welcomed twin boys in October of last year Jamie Chung gave her twins quite the gift for their second Christmas. The Dexter: New Blood actress, 39, shared some photos and a video to Instagram of her adorable 1-year-olds who were dressed in Rudolph onesies — celebrating the holiday by their tiny Christmas tree. In the first photo, Chung hugs one twin to her chest while she looks at the other sitting by the tree. A stuffed sloth and wrapped presents can be seen in the background. In...
Naomi Campbell Shares Rare Glimpse of Baby in Matching Holiday PJ Family Picture
The supermodel and actress announced that she had welcomed her daughter in May 2021 Naomi Campbell is rocking the Christmas PJ's with her baby girl! On Sunday, the supermodel and actress, 52, posted a photo of her holiday get-together, with all of her guests wearing matching red plaid pajamas. "Merry Christmas To All. Grateful & Blessed #unconditionallove ❤️🎄❤️🎄❤️" she captioned the shot. In the photo, Campbell holds her 1½-year-old daughter, with the little one's face covered with a filtered red heart. RELATED: Everything New Mom Naomi Campbell Said About Wanting Kids...
Michelle Obama Shares Sweet Kiss with Husband Barack Under the Mistletoe in Festive Christmas Photo
Michelle and Barack Obama celebrated their 30th anniversary back in October Michelle Obama is celebrating Christmas with her love by her side. The former first lady, 58, shared a photo on Instagram Sunday of herself and husband Barack Obama to mark the holiday. In the snapshot, Barack, 61, can be seen planting a sweet kiss on his wife's cheek while mistletoe hangs above them. "From our family to yours, wishing you all a wonderful Christmas filled with happiness, light, and joy! 🎄," Michelle wrote in her caption. She added: "As...
Bono's Daughter Eve Hewson Responds to 'Nepotism Baby' List: 'Pretty Devastated I'm Not Featured'
The Bad Sisters star joked on Twitter that she'd been left out of the ongoing discourse about the success children of celebrities There's one "nepotism baby" who's feeling a little left out: Bono's daughter, Eve Hewson. The actress, 31, tweeted some cheeky responses to the ongoing "nepo baby" conversation prompted by New York magazine's recent cover story. Evidently, the U2 frontman's daughter had yet to see her name pop-up in the discourse. "Actually pretty devastated i'm not featured in the nepo baby article like haven't they seen my hit...
Mandy Moore Shares Photos from Christmas Celebration with Sons Gus and Ozzie: 'Very Grateful'
The actress and husband Taylor Goldsmith share sons Gus, 22 months, and Ozzie, 9 weeks Mandy Moore is enjoying her first Christmas as a family of four. The This Is Us star, 38, shared photos from her family's holiday festivities on Sunday, featuring her two little boys, Gus, 22 months, and newborn Ozzie, 9 weeks, who she shares with husband Taylor Goldsmith. In the sweet photos, Moore cradles Ozzie while Goldsmith holds Gus, and the family of four smiles in front of their Christmas tree together. A second photo shows...
