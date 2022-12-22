Kglavin // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the longest life expectancy in California

Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of the population. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as shifting lifestyle choices including healthier diets and a reduction in rates of smoking and alcohol consumption.

While no one single factor determines the overall health of an entire community, certain socioeconomic and environmental factors such as access to health care, clean air, clean water, and affordable housing, contribute significantly to the general health and wellbeing of the entire population.

Using 2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, Stacker identified counties with the longest life expectancy in California. Life expectancy measures the average number of years from birth a person can expect to live, and is calculated based on the number of deaths in a given time period and the average number of people at risk of dying during that period. Counties with unreliable or insufficient data were excluded from the analysis. Mortality data came from the National Vital Statistics System.

#22. Sierra County

- Average life expectancy: 81 years (same as statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #50

--- Length of life rank: #29

--- Quality of life rank: #58

#21. Los Angeles County

- Average life expectancy: 81.3 years (0.3 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #24

--- Length of life rank: #21

--- Quality of life rank: #33

#20. Yolo County

- Average life expectancy: 81.4 years (0.4 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #12

--- Length of life rank: #10

--- Quality of life rank: #15

#19. Santa Barbara County

- Average life expectancy: 81.7 years (0.7 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #19

--- Length of life rank: #20

--- Quality of life rank: #20

#17. San Diego County

- Average life expectancy: 81.8 years (0.8 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #15

--- Length of life rank: #12

--- Quality of life rank: #17

#17. San Luis Obispo County

- Average life expectancy: 81.8 years (0.8 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #13

--- Length of life rank: #16

--- Quality of life rank: #10

#15. San Benito County

- Average life expectancy: 81.9 years (0.9 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #18

--- Length of life rank: #17

--- Quality of life rank: #21

#15. El Dorado County

- Average life expectancy: 81.9 years (0.9 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #17

--- Length of life rank: #19

--- Quality of life rank: #16

#14. Sonoma County

- Average life expectancy: 82 years (1.0 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #8

--- Length of life rank: #15

--- Quality of life rank: #7

#13. Napa County

- Average life expectancy: 82.1 years (1.1 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #5

--- Length of life rank: #7

--- Quality of life rank: #4

#11. Monterey County

- Average life expectancy: 82.2 years (1.2 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #21

--- Length of life rank: #18

--- Quality of life rank: #26

#11. Contra Costa County

- Average life expectancy: 82.2 years (1.2 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #14

--- Length of life rank: #13

--- Quality of life rank: #14

#9. Ventura County

- Average life expectancy: 82.3 years (1.3 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #9

--- Length of life rank: #9

--- Quality of life rank: #12

#9. Placer County

- Average life expectancy: 82.3 years (1.3 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #4

--- Length of life rank: #6

--- Quality of life rank: #2

#8. Santa Cruz County

- Average life expectancy: 82.7 years (1.7 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #11

--- Length of life rank: #14

--- Quality of life rank: #11

#6. Alameda County

- Average life expectancy: 82.8 years (1.8 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #10

--- Length of life rank: #8

--- Quality of life rank: #13

#6. Orange County

- Average life expectancy: 82.8 years (1.8 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #6

--- Length of life rank: #5

--- Quality of life rank: #9

#5. San Francisco

- Average life expectancy: 83.7 years (2.7 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #7

--- Length of life rank: #11

--- Quality of life rank: #6

#4. Santa Clara County

- Average life expectancy: 84.7 years (3.7 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #3

--- Length of life rank: #4

--- Quality of life rank: #5

#3. San Mateo County

- Average life expectancy: 84.9 years (3.9 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #2

--- Length of life rank: #2

--- Quality of life rank: #3

#2. Marin County

- Average life expectancy: 85.2 years (4.2 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #1

--- Length of life rank: #3

--- Quality of life rank: #1

#1. Mono County

- Average life expectancy: 103.3 years (22.3 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #16

--- Length of life rank: #1

--- Quality of life rank: #34