IvoShandor // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the longest life expectancy in Illinois

Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of the population. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as shifting lifestyle choices including healthier diets and a reduction in rates of smoking and alcohol consumption.

While no one single factor determines the overall health of an entire community, certain socioeconomic and environmental factors such as access to health care, clean air, clean water, and affordable housing, contribute significantly to the general health and wellbeing of the entire population.

Using 2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, Stacker identified counties with the longest life expectancy in Illinois. Life expectancy measures the average number of years from birth a person can expect to live, and is calculated based on the number of deaths in a given time period and the average number of people at risk of dying during that period. Counties with unreliable or insufficient data were excluded from the analysis. Mortality data came from the National Vital Statistics System.

Canva

#27. Wabash County

- Average life expectancy: 78.6 years (same as statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #51

--- Length of life rank: #48

--- Quality of life rank: #60

Canva

#27. Cook County

- Average life expectancy: 78.6 years (same as statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #41

--- Length of life rank: #43

--- Quality of life rank: #36

Canva

#26. DeKalb County

- Average life expectancy: 78.7 years (0.1 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #23

--- Length of life rank: #27

--- Quality of life rank: #22

Canva

#24. Crawford County

- Average life expectancy: 78.9 years (0.3 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #19

--- Length of life rank: #11

--- Quality of life rank: #51

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Brown County

- Average life expectancy: 78.9 years (0.3 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #12

--- Length of life rank: #4

--- Quality of life rank: #35

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Pope County

- Average life expectancy: 79.1 years (0.5 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #84

--- Length of life rank: #53

--- Quality of life rank: #99

ProfDEH // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Woodford County

- Average life expectancy: 79.1 years (0.5 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #9

--- Length of life rank: #24

--- Quality of life rank: #4

Dual Freq // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Douglas County

- Average life expectancy: 79.2 years (0.6 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #29

--- Length of life rank: #22

--- Quality of life rank: #34

Teemu008 from Palatine, Illinois // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Will County

- Average life expectancy: 79.2 years (0.6 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #10

--- Length of life rank: #13

--- Quality of life rank: #8

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Shelby County

- Average life expectancy: 79.3 years (0.7 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #33

--- Length of life rank: #26

--- Quality of life rank: #41

Teemu008 from Palatine, Illinois // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Boone County

- Average life expectancy: 79.3 years (0.7 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #16

--- Length of life rank: #18

--- Quality of life rank: #19

Michael from Palatine, Illinois // Wikimedia Commons

#16. McLean County

- Average life expectancy: 79.4 years (0.8 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #15

--- Length of life rank: #14

--- Quality of life rank: #15

Mrostrichman // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Washington County

- Average life expectancy: 79.4 years (0.8 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #13

--- Length of life rank: #15

--- Quality of life rank: #11

MattHucke // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Cumberland County

- Average life expectancy: 79.7 years (1.1 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #32

--- Length of life rank: #12

--- Quality of life rank: #67

Matt Turner // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Menard County

- Average life expectancy: 79.9 years (1.3 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #26

--- Length of life rank: #20

--- Quality of life rank: #32

Dual Freq // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Piatt County

- Average life expectancy: 80 years (1.4 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #4

--- Length of life rank: #7

--- Quality of life rank: #5

Beyond My Ken // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Champaign County

- Average life expectancy: 80.1 years (1.5 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #22

--- Length of life rank: #16

--- Quality of life rank: #29

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Clinton County

- Average life expectancy: 80.2 years (1.6 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #8

--- Length of life rank: #8

--- Quality of life rank: #14

Carldaniel // Wikimedia Commons

#10. McHenry County

- Average life expectancy: 80.3 years (1.7 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #3

--- Length of life rank: #9

--- Quality of life rank: #3

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Calhoun County

- Average life expectancy: 80.4 years (1.8 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #47

--- Length of life rank: #53

--- Quality of life rank: #39

Canva

#8. Jo Daviess County

- Average life expectancy: 80.5 years (1.9 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #17

--- Length of life rank: #23

--- Quality of life rank: #18

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Monroe County

- Average life expectancy: 80.7 years (2.1 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #6

--- Length of life rank: #6

--- Quality of life rank: #7

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Putnam County

- Average life expectancy: 80.8 years (2.2 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #36

--- Length of life rank: #53

--- Quality of life rank: #17

Canva

#4. Kane County

- Average life expectancy: 81 years (2.4 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #7

--- Length of life rank: #10

--- Quality of life rank: #12

edward P. steinburg desnged // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Lake County

- Average life expectancy: 81 years (2.4 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #5

--- Length of life rank: #5

--- Quality of life rank: #6

Canva

#2. Jasper County

- Average life expectancy: 81.2 years (2.6 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #11

--- Length of life rank: #2

--- Quality of life rank: #44

IvoShandor // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Kendall County

- Average life expectancy: 81.2 years (2.6 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #2

--- Length of life rank: #1

--- Quality of life rank: #2

Neatpete86 // Wikimedia Commons

#1. DuPage County

- Average life expectancy: 81.9 years (3.3 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #1

--- Length of life rank: #3

--- Quality of life rank: #1