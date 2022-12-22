ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Counties with the longest life expectancy in Illinois

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RUTce_0jrrILhL00
IvoShandor // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the longest life expectancy in Illinois

Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of the population. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as shifting lifestyle choices including healthier diets and a reduction in rates of smoking and alcohol consumption.

While no one single factor determines the overall health of an entire community, certain socioeconomic and environmental factors such as access to health care, clean air, clean water, and affordable housing, contribute significantly to the general health and wellbeing of the entire population.

Using 2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, Stacker identified counties with the longest life expectancy in Illinois. Life expectancy measures the average number of years from birth a person can expect to live, and is calculated based on the number of deaths in a given time period and the average number of people at risk of dying during that period. Counties with unreliable or insufficient data were excluded from the analysis. Mortality data came from the National Vital Statistics System.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lYlWm_0jrrILhL00
Canva

#27. Wabash County

- Average life expectancy: 78.6 years (same as statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #51
--- Length of life rank: #48
--- Quality of life rank: #60

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sSerI_0jrrILhL00
Canva

#27. Cook County

- Average life expectancy: 78.6 years (same as statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #41
--- Length of life rank: #43
--- Quality of life rank: #36

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YNjsn_0jrrILhL00
Canva

#26. DeKalb County

- Average life expectancy: 78.7 years (0.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #23
--- Length of life rank: #27
--- Quality of life rank: #22

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37QNex_0jrrILhL00
Canva

#24. Crawford County

- Average life expectancy: 78.9 years (0.3 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #19
--- Length of life rank: #11
--- Quality of life rank: #51

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xdFGW_0jrrILhL00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Brown County

- Average life expectancy: 78.9 years (0.3 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #12
--- Length of life rank: #4
--- Quality of life rank: #35

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L0llb_0jrrILhL00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Pope County

- Average life expectancy: 79.1 years (0.5 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #84
--- Length of life rank: #53
--- Quality of life rank: #99

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rfmxH_0jrrILhL00
ProfDEH // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Woodford County

- Average life expectancy: 79.1 years (0.5 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #9
--- Length of life rank: #24
--- Quality of life rank: #4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C8hgX_0jrrILhL00
Dual Freq // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Douglas County

- Average life expectancy: 79.2 years (0.6 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #29
--- Length of life rank: #22
--- Quality of life rank: #34

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZJpoO_0jrrILhL00
Teemu008 from Palatine, Illinois // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Will County

- Average life expectancy: 79.2 years (0.6 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #10
--- Length of life rank: #13
--- Quality of life rank: #8

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L9Z0R_0jrrILhL00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Shelby County

- Average life expectancy: 79.3 years (0.7 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #33
--- Length of life rank: #26
--- Quality of life rank: #41

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UABoB_0jrrILhL00
Teemu008 from Palatine, Illinois // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Boone County

- Average life expectancy: 79.3 years (0.7 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #16
--- Length of life rank: #18
--- Quality of life rank: #19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DtEeY_0jrrILhL00
Michael from Palatine, Illinois // Wikimedia Commons

#16. McLean County

- Average life expectancy: 79.4 years (0.8 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #15
--- Length of life rank: #14
--- Quality of life rank: #15

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e1HeZ_0jrrILhL00
Mrostrichman // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Washington County

- Average life expectancy: 79.4 years (0.8 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #13
--- Length of life rank: #15
--- Quality of life rank: #11

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QdBOn_0jrrILhL00
MattHucke // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Cumberland County

- Average life expectancy: 79.7 years (1.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #32
--- Length of life rank: #12
--- Quality of life rank: #67

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qTD12_0jrrILhL00
Matt Turner // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Menard County

- Average life expectancy: 79.9 years (1.3 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #26
--- Length of life rank: #20
--- Quality of life rank: #32

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JUjqV_0jrrILhL00
Dual Freq // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Piatt County

- Average life expectancy: 80 years (1.4 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #4
--- Length of life rank: #7
--- Quality of life rank: #5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u8fiu_0jrrILhL00
Beyond My Ken // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Champaign County

- Average life expectancy: 80.1 years (1.5 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #22
--- Length of life rank: #16
--- Quality of life rank: #29

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kjlb5_0jrrILhL00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Clinton County

- Average life expectancy: 80.2 years (1.6 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #8
--- Length of life rank: #8
--- Quality of life rank: #14

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s5h76_0jrrILhL00
Carldaniel // Wikimedia Commons

#10. McHenry County

- Average life expectancy: 80.3 years (1.7 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #3
--- Length of life rank: #9
--- Quality of life rank: #3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Clsvp_0jrrILhL00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Calhoun County

- Average life expectancy: 80.4 years (1.8 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #47
--- Length of life rank: #53
--- Quality of life rank: #39

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2znPUH_0jrrILhL00
Canva

#8. Jo Daviess County

- Average life expectancy: 80.5 years (1.9 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #17
--- Length of life rank: #23
--- Quality of life rank: #18

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GRQ2E_0jrrILhL00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Monroe County

- Average life expectancy: 80.7 years (2.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #6
--- Length of life rank: #6
--- Quality of life rank: #7

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HtR7c_0jrrILhL00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Putnam County

- Average life expectancy: 80.8 years (2.2 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #36
--- Length of life rank: #53
--- Quality of life rank: #17

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ly92Q_0jrrILhL00
Canva

#4. Kane County

- Average life expectancy: 81 years (2.4 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #7
--- Length of life rank: #10
--- Quality of life rank: #12

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32AYbk_0jrrILhL00
edward P. steinburg desnged // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Lake County

- Average life expectancy: 81 years (2.4 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #5
--- Length of life rank: #5
--- Quality of life rank: #6

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hIW2i_0jrrILhL00
Canva

#2. Jasper County

- Average life expectancy: 81.2 years (2.6 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #11
--- Length of life rank: #2
--- Quality of life rank: #44

IvoShandor // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Kendall County

- Average life expectancy: 81.2 years (2.6 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #2
--- Length of life rank: #1
--- Quality of life rank: #2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YlYwQ_0jrrILhL00
Neatpete86 // Wikimedia Commons

#1. DuPage County

- Average life expectancy: 81.9 years (3.3 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #1
--- Length of life rank: #3
--- Quality of life rank: #1

