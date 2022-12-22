ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Counties with the longest life expectancy in New York

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XoFOC_0jrrIJvt00
Canva

Counties with the longest life expectancy in New York

Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of the population. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as shifting lifestyle choices including healthier diets and a reduction in rates of smoking and alcohol consumption.

While no one single factor determines the overall health of an entire community, certain socioeconomic and environmental factors such as access to health care, clean air, clean water, and affordable housing, contribute significantly to the general health and wellbeing of the entire population.

Using 2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, Stacker identified counties with the longest life expectancy in New York. Life expectancy measures the average number of years from birth a person can expect to live, and is calculated based on the number of deaths in a given time period and the average number of people at risk of dying during that period. Counties with unreliable or insufficient data were excluded from the analysis. Mortality data came from the National Vital Statistics System.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AVcxe_0jrrIJvt00
Daniel Case // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Columbia County

- Average life expectancy: 80.4 years (0.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #13
--- Length of life rank: #22
--- Quality of life rank: #8

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GJQVJ_0jrrIJvt00
Victor Moussa // Shutterstock

#10. Brooklyn

- Average life expectancy: 80.7 years (0.4 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #20
--- Length of life rank: #11
--- Quality of life rank: #45

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EVdfG_0jrrIJvt00
Colgate University // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Madison County

- Average life expectancy: 80.8 years (0.5 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #9
--- Length of life rank: #9
--- Quality of life rank: #23

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A7UTs_0jrrIJvt00
PhotoItaliaStudio // Shutterstock

#7. Saratoga County

- Average life expectancy: 81.3 years (1.0 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #3
--- Length of life rank: #6
--- Quality of life rank: #1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41L6Yl_0jrrIJvt00
Lewis Liu // Shutterstock

#7. Tompkins County

- Average life expectancy: 81.3 years (1.0 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #2
--- Length of life rank: #5
--- Quality of life rank: #3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d9wq9_0jrrIJvt00
Felix Lipov // Shutterstock

#6. Rockland County

- Average life expectancy: 81.4 years (1.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #7
--- Length of life rank: #7
--- Quality of life rank: #4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jyvRE_0jrrIJvt00
Bjoertvedt // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Queens

- Average life expectancy: 81.8 years (1.5 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #12
--- Length of life rank: #8
--- Quality of life rank: #40

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FE4ST_0jrrIJvt00
littlenySTOCK // Shutterstock

#4. Nassau County

- Average life expectancy: 81.9 years (1.6 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #4
--- Length of life rank: #3
--- Quality of life rank: #6

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20LdtQ_0jrrIJvt00
James Kirkikis // Shutterstock

#3. Putnam County

- Average life expectancy: 82.2 years (1.9 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #1
--- Length of life rank: #2
--- Quality of life rank: #2

Canva

#2. Westchester County

- Average life expectancy: 82.4 years (2.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #6
--- Length of life rank: #4
--- Quality of life rank: #9

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y2Tdv_0jrrIJvt00
pisaphotography // Shutterstock

#1. Manhattan

- Average life expectancy: 83.7 years (3.4 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #5
--- Length of life rank: #1
--- Quality of life rank: #12

