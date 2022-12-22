ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Counties with the longest life expectancy in North Carolina

Bz3rk // Wikimedia Commons

Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of the population. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as shifting lifestyle choices including healthier diets and a reduction in rates of smoking and alcohol consumption.

While no one single factor determines the overall health of an entire community, certain socioeconomic and environmental factors such as access to health care, clean air, clean water, and affordable housing, contribute significantly to the general health and wellbeing of the entire population.

Using 2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, Stacker identified counties with the longest life expectancy in North Carolina. Life expectancy measures the average number of years from birth a person can expect to live, and is calculated based on the number of deaths in a given time period and the average number of people at risk of dying during that period. Counties with unreliable or insufficient data were excluded from the analysis. Mortality data came from the National Vital Statistics System.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xsFM2_0jrrIHAR00
EbonyEaton // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Granville County

- Average life expectancy: 77.7 years (same as statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #34
--- Length of life rank: #25
--- Quality of life rank: #48

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MHV46_0jrrIHAR00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#29. Forsyth County

- Average life expectancy: 77.7 years (same as statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #33
--- Length of life rank: #27
--- Quality of life rank: #40

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IOswA_0jrrIHAR00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Johnston County

- Average life expectancy: 77.7 years (same as statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #20
--- Length of life rank: #17
--- Quality of life rank: #23

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EpD5d_0jrrIHAR00
Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Duplin County

- Average life expectancy: 77.8 years (0.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #75
--- Length of life rank: #56
--- Quality of life rank: #82

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sUpwQ_0jrrIHAR00
Canva

#27. Guilford County

- Average life expectancy: 77.8 years (0.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #31
--- Length of life rank: #29
--- Quality of life rank: #29

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s9gth_0jrrIHAR00
Shapard Wolf // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Yancey County

- Average life expectancy: 77.9 years (0.2 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #24
--- Length of life rank: #16
--- Quality of life rank: #46

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nA2N7_0jrrIHAR00
Travis K. Witt // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Iredell County

- Average life expectancy: 77.9 years (0.2 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #15
--- Length of life rank: #15
--- Quality of life rank: #17

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Uu9oz_0jrrIHAR00
AbeEzekowitz // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Jackson County

- Average life expectancy: 78 years (0.3 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #41
--- Length of life rank: #43
--- Quality of life rank: #37

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DZlUy_0jrrIHAR00
George Dukin // Shutterstock

#22. Clay County

- Average life expectancy: 78.1 years (0.4 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #38
--- Length of life rank: #45
--- Quality of life rank: #28

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qjlQ4_0jrrIHAR00
aceshot1 // Shutterstock

#22. Currituck County

- Average life expectancy: 78.1 years (0.4 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #9
--- Length of life rank: #10
--- Quality of life rank: #13

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yPb9V_0jrrIHAR00
Gary Rolband // Shutterstock

#21. Ashe County

- Average life expectancy: 78.2 years (0.5 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #27
--- Length of life rank: #20
--- Quality of life rank: #38

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2chnF1_0jrrIHAR00
JNix // Shutterstock

#17. Macon County

- Average life expectancy: 78.4 years (0.7 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #25
--- Length of life rank: #21
--- Quality of life rank: #31

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0obqaY_0jrrIHAR00
Ceh2624 // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Davie County

- Average life expectancy: 78.4 years (0.7 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #21
--- Length of life rank: #24
--- Quality of life rank: #21

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vUrLz_0jrrIHAR00
Nagel Photography // Shutterstock

#17. Buncombe County

- Average life expectancy: 78.4 years (0.7 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #19
--- Length of life rank: #23
--- Quality of life rank: #15

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29DmD6_0jrrIHAR00
PHHI // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Cabarrus County

- Average life expectancy: 78.4 years (0.7 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #10
--- Length of life rank: #11
--- Quality of life rank: #12

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14jOJR_0jrrIHAR00
HarmonyReignPope // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Tyrrell County

- Average life expectancy: 78.6 years (0.9 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #16
--- Length of life rank: #8
--- Quality of life rank: #30

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pLisN_0jrrIHAR00
MarkVanDykePhotography // Shutterstock

#15. Dare County

- Average life expectancy: 78.9 years (1.2 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #4
--- Length of life rank: #13
--- Quality of life rank: #2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RDacP_0jrrIHAR00
Anthony Ricci // Shutterstock

#14. Henderson County

- Average life expectancy: 79 years (1.3 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #12
--- Length of life rank: #19
--- Quality of life rank: #7

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yif9o_0jrrIHAR00
KAD Photo // Shutterstock

#12. Moore County

- Average life expectancy: 79.1 years (1.4 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #17
--- Length of life rank: #26
--- Quality of life rank: #11

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NuKAQ_0jrrIHAR00
PatGallery // Shutterstock

#12. New Hanover County

- Average life expectancy: 79.1 years (1.4 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #14
--- Length of life rank: #18
--- Quality of life rank: #14

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wv7fy_0jrrIHAR00
iofoto // Shutterstock

#11. Brunswick County

- Average life expectancy: 79.2 years (1.5 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #26
--- Length of life rank: #33
--- Quality of life rank: #20

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GHfiB_0jrrIHAR00
Limozine // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Polk County

- Average life expectancy: 79.3 years (1.6 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #13
--- Length of life rank: #22
--- Quality of life rank: #5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WxR86_0jrrIHAR00
Thomas T. Waterman, Photographer // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Camden County

- Average life expectancy: 79.6 years (1.9 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #5
--- Length of life rank: #4
--- Quality of life rank: #18

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1atB1v_0jrrIHAR00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#6. Durham County

- Average life expectancy: 80 years (2.3 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #7
--- Length of life rank: #7
--- Quality of life rank: #8

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KE9OT_0jrrIHAR00
digidreamgrafix // Shutterstock

#6. Mecklenburg County

- Average life expectancy: 80 years (2.3 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #6
--- Length of life rank: #6
--- Quality of life rank: #10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15uxDr_0jrrIHAR00
Beckycafferylepage // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Union County

- Average life expectancy: 80 years (2.3 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #3
--- Length of life rank: #5
--- Quality of life rank: #4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xnSXn_0jrrIHAR00
KAD Photo // Shutterstock

#5. Chatham County

- Average life expectancy: 80.5 years (2.8 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #11
--- Length of life rank: #14
--- Quality of life rank: #9

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FeD4n_0jrrIHAR00
Warren LeMay from Cincinnati, OH, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Transylvania County

- Average life expectancy: 81 years (3.3 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #18
--- Length of life rank: #9
--- Quality of life rank: #33

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y9RSg_0jrrIHAR00
G Keith Hall // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Watauga County

- Average life expectancy: 81.2 years (3.5 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #8
--- Length of life rank: #3
--- Quality of life rank: #25

#2. Wake County

- Average life expectancy: 81.6 years (3.9 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #1
--- Length of life rank: #1
--- Quality of life rank: #1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SMIDK_0jrrIHAR00
Bryan Pollard // Shutterstock

#1. Orange County

- Average life expectancy: 82.1 years (4.4 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #2
--- Length of life rank: #2
--- Quality of life rank: #3

