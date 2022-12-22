ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

We wanted more sauce at Chick-fil-A — so the manager called the cops on us

By Jack Hobbs
New York Post
 4 days ago

This altercation got a bit saucy.

A woman and a male companion have claimed that a Nevada Chick-fil-A manager called the cops on them after she allegedly asked for more sauce.

“Chik fila employees let me know is this protocol,” reads a caption over a TikTok video, which was posted Sunday and has topped 160,000 views. “Chik fila manager calls police on a 60$ order says we are only allowed 5 sauces. Don’t go to chik fila on Eastern & Ione Lv, Nv.”

Before the start of the video, the customer reportedly asked the manager if she could have more sauce when he allegedly told her that customers were limited to five packets.

That’s when things got sticky.

The manager — who was identified as Anthony by the videographer — is then heard on the phone allegedly conversing with law enforcement.

He is heard telling cops descriptions of the patrons: “One’s male, one’s female. They’re causing a large scene, and they won’t leave,” said Anthony. “They’re both African-American. Probably in their mid-20s — I’m not sure. Black hoodie that says ‘Tokyo,’ jeans.”

The couple didn’t share whether the police came or what else happened immediately after the confrontation.

@adelelaresee

I’m trespassed from Chick-fil-A over sauce ! Anthony the manager banded us from Chick-fil-A!!! #badservice #sauce #chickfila #badcustomerservice #dontgohere

♬ original sound – Adelelaresee

Several commenters found the situation outrageous.

“Lol, this dude just lost his job over sauce,” wrote one user. “Omg!!! This is NOT police worthy,” slammed another.

“Dang I’ve NEVER heard of a limit on their sauces! My kitchen drawer will tell u. Call corporate girl,” a third person said.

The customer reportedly asked the manager if she could have more sauce, but he allegedly told her that customers were limited to five packets.
TikTok/adelelaresee

The couple released several follow-up videos, including one stating that until Anthony delivered the order, the manager allegedly told them that he was enforcing the rule of no more than five packets per customer “from this moment forth, starting with us.”

He then reportedly tried to “grab” the food and said he would give them a refund.

In another follow-up video, the duo claimed that Anthony attempted to “weaponize” the police against them by giving vague descriptions of the couple and leaving out that they were just asking for more sauce.

The Post has reached out to Chick-fil-A for comment.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Yet another follow-up video revealed that the couple reached out to Chick-fil-A corporate and were waiting to hear back, as the office was shut down over the weekend.

They said that the owner of the store did reach out to the couple — they had a one- or two-hour phone conversation with him, they claimed — and apologized, allegedly stating that the incident was not their fault. He reportedly said the couple was welcome back anytime and promised the couple a free meal — which they said they would not take — and a refund.

“It was not about food. It wasn’t about getting another order made. It wasn’t about any of those things,” the woman said.

The TikTok — which was posted Sunday — has topped 160,000 views since it was posted.
TikTok/adelelaresee

According to the owner, Anthony received subsequent “coaching” regarding the incident, even though, the couple said, many people have reached out to say that this is not the first time something like this has happened at one of the restaurants.

Despite hearing from the owner , the couple said they were “upset” to learn that Anthony would “possibly” still be working there. The owner allegedly suggested that if they wished to avoid a confrontation, they could use the store’s drive-thru instead.

“It was like a slap in the face,” she said.

The owner also reportedly “assured” them that Anthony was “not racist” or discriminatory because Anthony has an immediate family member who is black, said the couple .

“So, due to him having an immediate black family member, that means that he cannot discriminate against black people,” the clearly incredulous woman added. “That’s basically what he’s telling us.”

“We’re not moving on,” the man added.

The Post has reached out to Chick-fil-A for comment.

Comments / 174

CmnSens
3d ago

These people were more than likely already causing a scene and started recording when it was convenient for them. These videos are never the full story and there is a lot of gullible people out there

Reply(16)
85
BabyTRuth
3d ago

i dont believe the manager called the cops over sauce. these people were probably acting a fool cause he would give them extra free sauces. I'm sure if they offered to pay for extra the manager would have given them more. as rude and entitled customers are I see them them having a meltdown.

Reply(8)
61
Guest
3d ago

I don’t think we’re getting the entire story. And sauces have been limited at out Chick-fil-A in surburban Texas. We have to pay extra if we request more. It is what it is. And 5 sauces is more than EXCESSIVE!!!!!

Reply(10)
44
New York Post

