North Dakota State

Counties with the longest life expectancy in North Dakota

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

David Becker // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the longest life expectancy in North Dakota

Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of the population. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as shifting lifestyle choices including healthier diets and a reduction in rates of smoking and alcohol consumption.

While no one single factor determines the overall health of an entire community, certain socioeconomic and environmental factors such as access to health care, clean air, clean water, and affordable housing, contribute significantly to the general health and wellbeing of the entire population.

Using 2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, Stacker identified counties with the longest life expectancy in North Dakota. Life expectancy measures the average number of years from birth a person can expect to live, and is calculated based on the number of deaths in a given time period and the average number of people at risk of dying during that period. Counties with unreliable or insufficient data were excluded from the analysis. Mortality data came from the National Vital Statistics System.

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Bowman County

- Average life expectancy: 78.8 years (same as statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #31
--- Length of life rank: #20
--- Quality of life rank: #25

Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Stutsman County

- Average life expectancy: 78.9 years (0.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #13
--- Length of life rank: #2
--- Quality of life rank: #33

Andrew Filer from Seattle (ex-Minneapolis) // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Traill County

- Average life expectancy: 79.3 years (0.5 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #2
--- Length of life rank: #6
--- Quality of life rank: #6

{{{1}}} // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Wells County

- Average life expectancy: 79.4 years (0.6 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #34
--- Length of life rank: #20
--- Quality of life rank: #29

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Griggs County

- Average life expectancy: 79.4 years (0.6 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #33
--- Length of life rank: #20
--- Quality of life rank: #28

DakotaDocMartin // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Pembina County

- Average life expectancy: 79.5 years (0.7 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #19
--- Length of life rank: #11
--- Quality of life rank: #31

Cavan-Images // Shutterstock

#19. Stark County

- Average life expectancy: 79.8 years (1.0 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #15
--- Length of life rank: #7
--- Quality of life rank: #30

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#17. McIntosh County

- Average life expectancy: 79.9 years (1.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #44
--- Length of life rank: #20
--- Quality of life rank: #45

Guy William // Shutterstock

#17. Cass County

- Average life expectancy: 79.9 years (1.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #5
--- Length of life rank: #3
--- Quality of life rank: #12

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Richland County

- Average life expectancy: 80.2 years (1.4 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #21
--- Length of life rank: #13
--- Quality of life rank: #27

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Dunn County

- Average life expectancy: 80.3 years (1.5 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #12
--- Length of life rank: #16
--- Quality of life rank: #11

Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#14. Burleigh County

- Average life expectancy: 80.3 years (1.5 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #1
--- Length of life rank: #4
--- Quality of life rank: #9

JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Sargent County

- Average life expectancy: 80.5 years (1.7 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #14
--- Length of life rank: #20
--- Quality of life rank: #4

Jerry Huddleston // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Logan County

- Average life expectancy: 80.7 years (1.9 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: Not ranked
--- Length of life rank: Not ranked
--- Quality of life rank: Not ranked

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#11. LaMoure County

- Average life expectancy: 80.8 years (2.0 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #20
--- Length of life rank: #20
--- Quality of life rank: #10

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Pierce County

- Average life expectancy: 80.9 years (2.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #43
--- Length of life rank: #20
--- Quality of life rank: #44

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Cavalier County

- Average life expectancy: 81 years (2.2 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #42
--- Length of life rank: #20
--- Quality of life rank: #43

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Adams County

- Average life expectancy: 81.1 years (2.3 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #26
--- Length of life rank: #20
--- Quality of life rank: #21

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Divide County

- Average life expectancy: 81.2 years (2.4 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #29
--- Length of life rank: #20
--- Quality of life rank: #23

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Mercer County

- Average life expectancy: 81.9 years (3.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #4
--- Length of life rank: #1
--- Quality of life rank: #17

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Burke County

- Average life expectancy: 83.3 years (4.5 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #25
--- Length of life rank: #20
--- Quality of life rank: #20

northlight // Shutterstock

#4. Kidder County

- Average life expectancy: 84.4 years (5.6 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #40
--- Length of life rank: #20
--- Quality of life rank: #41

Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Steele County

- Average life expectancy: 86 years (7.2 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: Not ranked
--- Length of life rank: Not ranked
--- Quality of life rank: Not ranked

David Becker // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Oliver County

- Average life expectancy: 87.1 years (8.3 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #27
--- Length of life rank: #20
--- Quality of life rank: #22

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Golden Valley County

- Average life expectancy: 91.4 years (12.6 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #30
--- Length of life rank: #20
--- Quality of life rank: #24

