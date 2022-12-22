David Becker // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the longest life expectancy in North Dakota

Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of the population. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as shifting lifestyle choices including healthier diets and a reduction in rates of smoking and alcohol consumption.

While no one single factor determines the overall health of an entire community, certain socioeconomic and environmental factors such as access to health care, clean air, clean water, and affordable housing, contribute significantly to the general health and wellbeing of the entire population.

Using 2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, Stacker identified counties with the longest life expectancy in North Dakota. Life expectancy measures the average number of years from birth a person can expect to live, and is calculated based on the number of deaths in a given time period and the average number of people at risk of dying during that period. Counties with unreliable or insufficient data were excluded from the analysis. Mortality data came from the National Vital Statistics System.

#25. Bowman County

- Average life expectancy: 78.8 years (same as statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #31

--- Length of life rank: #20

--- Quality of life rank: #25

#24. Stutsman County

- Average life expectancy: 78.9 years (0.1 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #13

--- Length of life rank: #2

--- Quality of life rank: #33

#23. Traill County

- Average life expectancy: 79.3 years (0.5 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #2

--- Length of life rank: #6

--- Quality of life rank: #6

#21. Wells County

- Average life expectancy: 79.4 years (0.6 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #34

--- Length of life rank: #20

--- Quality of life rank: #29

#21. Griggs County

- Average life expectancy: 79.4 years (0.6 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #33

--- Length of life rank: #20

--- Quality of life rank: #28

#20. Pembina County

- Average life expectancy: 79.5 years (0.7 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #19

--- Length of life rank: #11

--- Quality of life rank: #31

#19. Stark County

- Average life expectancy: 79.8 years (1.0 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #15

--- Length of life rank: #7

--- Quality of life rank: #30

#17. McIntosh County

- Average life expectancy: 79.9 years (1.1 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #44

--- Length of life rank: #20

--- Quality of life rank: #45

#17. Cass County

- Average life expectancy: 79.9 years (1.1 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #5

--- Length of life rank: #3

--- Quality of life rank: #12

#16. Richland County

- Average life expectancy: 80.2 years (1.4 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #21

--- Length of life rank: #13

--- Quality of life rank: #27

#14. Dunn County

- Average life expectancy: 80.3 years (1.5 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #12

--- Length of life rank: #16

--- Quality of life rank: #11

#14. Burleigh County

- Average life expectancy: 80.3 years (1.5 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #1

--- Length of life rank: #4

--- Quality of life rank: #9

#13. Sargent County

- Average life expectancy: 80.5 years (1.7 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #14

--- Length of life rank: #20

--- Quality of life rank: #4

#12. Logan County

- Average life expectancy: 80.7 years (1.9 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: Not ranked

--- Length of life rank: Not ranked

--- Quality of life rank: Not ranked

#11. LaMoure County

- Average life expectancy: 80.8 years (2.0 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #20

--- Length of life rank: #20

--- Quality of life rank: #10

#10. Pierce County

- Average life expectancy: 80.9 years (2.1 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #43

--- Length of life rank: #20

--- Quality of life rank: #44

#9. Cavalier County

- Average life expectancy: 81 years (2.2 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #42

--- Length of life rank: #20

--- Quality of life rank: #43

#8. Adams County

- Average life expectancy: 81.1 years (2.3 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #26

--- Length of life rank: #20

--- Quality of life rank: #21

#7. Divide County

- Average life expectancy: 81.2 years (2.4 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #29

--- Length of life rank: #20

--- Quality of life rank: #23

#6. Mercer County

- Average life expectancy: 81.9 years (3.1 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #4

--- Length of life rank: #1

--- Quality of life rank: #17

#5. Burke County

- Average life expectancy: 83.3 years (4.5 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #25

--- Length of life rank: #20

--- Quality of life rank: #20

#4. Kidder County

- Average life expectancy: 84.4 years (5.6 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #40

--- Length of life rank: #20

--- Quality of life rank: #41

#3. Steele County

- Average life expectancy: 86 years (7.2 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: Not ranked

--- Length of life rank: Not ranked

--- Quality of life rank: Not ranked

#2. Oliver County

- Average life expectancy: 87.1 years (8.3 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #27

--- Length of life rank: #20

--- Quality of life rank: #22

#1. Golden Valley County

- Average life expectancy: 91.4 years (12.6 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #30

--- Length of life rank: #20

--- Quality of life rank: #24