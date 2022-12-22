ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Florida

By Stacker
Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of the population. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as shifting lifestyle choices including healthier diets and a reduction in rates of smoking and alcohol consumption.

While no one single factor determines the overall health of an entire community, certain socioeconomic and environmental factors such as access to health care, clean air, clean water, and affordable housing, contribute significantly to the general health and wellbeing of the entire population.

Using 2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, Stacker identified counties with the longest life expectancy in Florida. Life expectancy measures the average number of years from birth a person can expect to live, and is calculated based on the number of deaths in a given time period and the average number of people at risk of dying during that period. Counties with unreliable or insufficient data were excluded from the analysis. Mortality data came from the National Vital Statistics System.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TBl7V_0jrrICko00
Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#17. DeSoto County

- Average life expectancy: 80 years (0.3 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #41
--- Length of life rank: #30
--- Quality of life rank: #51

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fmosH_0jrrICko00
Georgia Guercio // Wikimedia Commons

#17. St. Lucie County

- Average life expectancy: 80 years (0.3 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #23
--- Length of life rank: #18
--- Quality of life rank: #32

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kio61_0jrrICko00
Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Sumter County

- Average life expectancy: 80.2 years (0.5 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #29
--- Length of life rank: #37
--- Quality of life rank: #15

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mfagb_0jrrICko00
Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#15. Orange County

- Average life expectancy: 80.2 years (0.5 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #9
--- Length of life rank: #5
--- Quality of life rank: #22

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=056Ukn_0jrrICko00
Xavier6984 // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Seminole County

- Average life expectancy: 80.5 years (0.8 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #3
--- Length of life rank: #4
--- Quality of life rank: #5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I9kk8_0jrrICko00
Canva

#13. Indian River County

- Average life expectancy: 80.7 years (1.0 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #14
--- Length of life rank: #14
--- Quality of life rank: #16

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yo3JW_0jrrICko00
Canva

#12. Charlotte County

- Average life expectancy: 80.8 years (1.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #24
--- Length of life rank: #20
--- Quality of life rank: #28

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iLmAB_0jrrICko00
Canva

#11. Broward County

- Average life expectancy: 80.9 years (1.2 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #10
--- Length of life rank: #6
--- Quality of life rank: #27

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cZ1E5_0jrrICko00
Roman Eugeniusz // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Manatee County

- Average life expectancy: 81.3 years (1.6 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #13
--- Length of life rank: #19
--- Quality of life rank: #7

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nWkgI_0jrrICko00
Creative Couple Media // Shutterstock

#8. Sarasota County

- Average life expectancy: 81.5 years (1.8 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #7
--- Length of life rank: #16
--- Quality of life rank: #6

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lgrmo_0jrrICko00
Canva

#8. Monroe County

- Average life expectancy: 81.5 years (1.8 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #4
--- Length of life rank: #11
--- Quality of life rank: #2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xkfs3_0jrrICko00
Captain-tucker // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Miami-Dade County

- Average life expectancy: 81.6 years (1.9 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #6
--- Length of life rank: #2
--- Quality of life rank: #24

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HM3FX_0jrrICko00
Canva

#5. Martin County

- Average life expectancy: 81.8 years (2.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #5
--- Length of life rank: #10
--- Quality of life rank: #3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lToxf_0jrrICko00
Canva

#5. St. Johns County

- Average life expectancy: 81.8 years (2.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #1
--- Length of life rank: #1
--- Quality of life rank: #1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lc5nm_0jrrICko00
Michael Kagdis // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Palm Beach County

- Average life expectancy: 82.2 years (2.5 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #8
--- Length of life rank: #8
--- Quality of life rank: #9

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hmUu4_0jrrICko00
Nadezda Murmakova // Shutterstock

#3. Lee County

- Average life expectancy: 82.4 years (2.7 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #16
--- Length of life rank: #15
--- Quality of life rank: #14

Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Glades County

- Average life expectancy: 84.1 years (4.4 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #52
--- Length of life rank: #49
--- Quality of life rank: #54

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PojzE_0jrrICko00
Swarm // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Collier County

- Average life expectancy: 86.1 years (6.4 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #2
--- Length of life rank: #3
--- Quality of life rank: #4

