FanDuel Promo Code: Snag a giant offer for Jets-Jaguars on ‘TNF’

New York Post readers can cash in on a fantastic offer for new customers with FanDuel Sportsbook. Check out how to claim your free bet of $2,500 and see how to play the total in tonight’s matchup.

No Sweat First Bet

New FanDuel Sportsbook users are eligible for one of the best offers on the market. FanDuel offers new users up to $2,500 back in free bets till December 25th if their first bet placed loses. So if you want to get in on the action, FanDuel is one of the best places to do so.

‘Thursday Night Football’: Ride this hot underdog

Both of these teams come into this matchup on opposite ends of the spectrum. The Jaguars are riding high off an upset win against the Dallas Cowboys. Meanwhile, the New York Jets must pick themselves up after a crushing loss to the Detroit Lions.

This game will feature two young quarterbacks who are not afraid to sling it. Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence has taken big strides this season and ranks tenth in completion percentage and 13th in yards per pass.

Zach Wilson has had a much different campaign, as his early struggles led to him being benched until last week. Although, he had a solid game in his return last week and could succeed even more against this Jaguars secondary.

However, this is a story of two teams trending in opposite directions, and it is best to ride Jacksonville as short underdogs.

How to use your FanDuel new customer offer
  1. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app.
  2. Sign up and register your account.
  3. Deposit $10 or more into your account.
  4. Place your first bet on any side, total, or prop in tonight’s matchup for up to $1,000.
  5. If your bet wins, you will be paid out in cash.
  6. If your bet loses, your wager will be returned in free bets.
  7. The free bets must be used within 14 days of being awarded, or they will expire.
Refer a friend with FanDuel

21+. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, NJ, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, and WY only. T&Cs apply.

If padding your bankroll without actually placing a bet sounds good to you, then you’ll want to check out FanDuel’s “refer a friend” bonus. FanDuel allows users to refer up to 10 friends, and each time that one of your friends signs up, you will receive $75 free bets to both the sportsbook and casino.

How it works:

  1. Invite your friends using your exclusive referral link.
  2. Your friend signs up, creates an account, and deposits through your referral link.
  3. Next, your friend must place any bet of $10 or more on FanDuel Sportsbook to unlock $50 in free bets for both you and your friend.
  4. Then your friend must wager $10 or more on any casino game to unlock $25 in casino credit for both of you.
  5. Referral bonuses will be paid out in 72 hours.

