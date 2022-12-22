ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Soccer-Davies named Canada player of the year for fourth time

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UemOZ_0jrrI8J900

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Alphonso Davies, who helped Canada get back to the World Cup for the first time in 36 years and scored the country's first goal at the global showpiece tournament, was named Canada Soccer player of the year on Thursday.

It was the fourth time in five years that Davies has claimed the honour.

In Qatar, Davies was the lone Canadian attacker to play every minute, scoring the Canada men's team's first ever World Cup goal in the second group match against Croatia.

The 22-year-old also helped his club Bayern Munich win the Bundesliga and DFL Supercup in 2022.

In 33 games for Canada, Davies has scored 13 goals and made a national record 16 assists.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
Reuters

Soccer-Wolves sign Brazil's Cunha on loan from Atletico

(Reuters) - Wolverhampton Wanderers have signed Brazil forward Matheus Cunha on loan from LaLiga side Atletico Madrid, both clubs said on Sunday. Cunha will join Wolves from Jan. 1 on a deal which could become a permanent move until 2027 if certain clauses are triggered, Wolves said.
Reuters

Soccer-Liverpool to sign Dutch striker Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven

Dec 26 (Reuters) - Liverpool have agreed to sign the Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven, the Eredivisie club said on Monday. The 23-year-old Gakpo scored three goals for the Netherlands in the World Cup in Qatar, where the team were beaten by eventual champions Argentina in the quarter-finals.
Reuters

Reuters

671K+
Followers
369K+
Post
313M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy