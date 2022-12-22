Read full article on original website
Lucy West
4d ago
keep that neighborhood security going on because we all know that calling the cops to our neighborhood raises our property value....🤣🤣🤣
Kentucky firefighters battle three separate fires on Christmas Eve morning
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. — Zoneton Fire - along with Shepherdsville, Nichols and Okolona firefighters - spent over five hours, fighting three separate fires on Christmas Eve. "No sooner than we got to the mop up stage with one fire, we'd be dispatched to another working fire. And the same thing happened again with a third fire," Deputy Chief/Fire Marshal Tracey Key said.
Home to the Biggest Burger in Kentucky, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-Worthy
Kentucky is filled with some pretty great burger joints. However, if you're looking for something a bit out of the ordinary, we suggest Chubby Ray's. Located in Jeffersontown, this unassuming restaurant doesn't really look like much from the outside, but we promise that the food here is anything but ordinary.
wymt.com
First Family of Kentucky reflects on 2022 and their holiday traditions
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) -This Christmas like so many others the First Family of Kentucky will gather to celebrate the holidays. Earlier this month WKYT’s Amber Philpott sat down in person with Governor Andy Beshear, First Lady Britainy Beshear and First Dog Winnie for a light hearted conversation about life as the First Family this holiday season.
wdrb.com
SNOW FOX | Delays & closings for Tuesday, Dec. 27
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The winter weather and bitter temperatures means some businesses, churches and other attractions are announcing closings and delays for the 2022 Christmas weekend. Here's a list that will be updated frequently. If you have a closing to report, email the WDRB Newsroom at news@wdrb.com. Please include...
Winter Storm Strands Drivers for 12+ Hours on Kentucky Interstate
Motorists on Interstate 71 in Kentucky were stranded on the highway overnight Thursday as a winter storm walloped the southern state, sending temperatures below zero. Mark Churchman told The New York Times he got trapped in the freezing traffic jam around 10 p.m. while driving back to Louisville after seeing “The Nutcracker” in Cincinnati. “I learned how to sleep in my truck in a fetal position,” said Churchman, a 54-year-old electrician. He said he was stranded on the road for more than 12 hours, while those who tried to circumvent the traffic on the highway's shoulder ended up in snowy ditches. The cold forced Kentucky's state police and guardsmen to pass out blankets to stranded drivers and take some to shelters, the Times reported. I-71 Northbound is closed beginning at exit 62 in Gallatin Co. Southbound is slow moving. Please avoid this area. https://t.co/DIgR3XXJRw pic.twitter.com/MMm1xt16k6— Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (@KYTC) December 23, 2022 Read it at The New York Times
petguide.com
Adoptable Dog of the Week - Maizy
If you love big dogs with big hearts, this adorable gal has a lot of love to give! Our Adoptable Dog of the Week is Maizy, a 3 year old Great Pyrenees from Louisville, Kentucky. She is spayed, up to date on her vaccinations, and fully vetted to go to a new home. Maizy can fit right in a family with multiple pets as she gets along both with cats and dogs, but she hasn’t had the chance to be tested around kids.
WBKO
Man charged with stealing catalytic converters from UPS in Kentucky
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Park City man is arrested in connection to multiple catalytic converter thefts across Kentucky. Court records state Charles Matlock was charged with stealing catalytic converters from 10 UPS cars in Louisville in September. Officials say the Jeffersontown Police Department was contacted by the Bowling...
leoweekly.com
They Were Arrested While Homeless. They Died In Louisville’s Jail.
When people die in the custody of Louisville’s jail, the city eventually tells the public a few things: A name, an age, a sex, what charges the person was held on and, sometimes, a manner of death. Between Nov. 29, 2021 and Oct. 3, 2022, the span of less...
spectrumnews1.com
Bullitt County White Flag Shelter in need of volunteers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mark 12:33 in the Bible reads ‘You shall love your neighbor as yourself.’ “This is what I do all the time is trying to help those in need in our county to really live the life that God intended them,” said Perry Cooke.
wevv.com
Fatal crash in Daviess County leaves young man dead
A serious crash just before 5:00 pm Wednesday left one man dead and another injured. According to the Daviess County Sheriff's Office, the victim was driving westbound on Highway 60 E without headlights on when a pickup truck turned in front of the victim's car, causing the truck to hit the driver's side of the victim's car.
k105.com
4 arrested in Hart Co. after multi-agency raid
Four suspects have been arrested after a multi-agency law enforcement raid in Hart County. On Monday afternoon, the Greater Hardin County Narcotics Task Force, Hart County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police executed a search warrant in Canmer, according to Hart County Sheriff Jeff Wilson. While not providing details...
'I don't even want to go out if it's dark outside': Teens arrested in brutal carjacking of 70-year-old woman in Jeffersontown
JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — There’s been two arrests in a brutal carjacking that left a 70-year-old woman in need of stitches in her head. Tuesday, Jeffersontown Police told WHAS11 that a 14 and 16 year old have been arrested. The carjacking happened on Friday, Dec. 9 around 9:30 p.m....
Beshear: Three Kentuckians dead due to arctic blast
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As of Friday morning, Gov. Andy Beshear says three Kentuckians have died due to the arctic blast. He said one person died in a car accident in western Kentucky, one person died from a car accident at an unknown location in Kentucky and one person died from exposure to the cold in Louisville. No other details were available.
WKYT 27
Thousands lose power across central Kentucky
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Thousands of people across central Kentucky woke up to no power Friday morning. In Lincoln County, many of the outages, which totaled more than 4,000 at one point, were caused by problems at a substation. Crews began working around 4 a.m. to restore power. Lincoln County Emergency...
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
Photo byPhoto by Alex Munsell on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kentucky and you are looking to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
WLWT 5
Check your tickets: $1 million-winning lottery ticket sold in Kentucky
If you asked for a million dollars for Christmas, your wish may have just come true. Someone bought a winning lottery ticket in Louisville on Tuesday night. Lottery officials said the Mega Millions ticket won the game's second prize of a million dollars. Video above: Northern Kentucky man claims winning...
wdrb.com
LG&E asking customers to conserve energy as it performs rolling blackouts
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LG&E and KU are asking customers to help it conserve energy as the extreme cold puts pressure on the regional power grid. The utility company said that pressure is creating scattered power outages, but technicians are "working diligently" to minimize extended impact. In an effort to...
wymt.com
Baptist Health says several locations will no longer participate in Cigna network
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Baptist Health says several of its locations will no longer participate in the Cigna network. Baptist Health officials say Baptist Health Lexington, La Grange, Floyd, Louisville and Richmond could not reach a new contract agreement with Cigna. We’re told the Cigna contract for those facilities has since been terminated, effective December 20.
