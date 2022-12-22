The week in whoppers: The FBI’s ‘misinfo’ disinfo, NBC’s slap at Republicans and more

“Conspiracy theorists . . . are feeding the American public misinformation with the sole purpose of attempting to discredit the agency.”

— FBI, Wednesday

We say: The bureau is pushing back against revelations that its agents got Twitter to suppress The Post’s blockbuster October 2020 scoop about Hunter Biden’s laptop by warning it could be Russian disinformation. Yet the FBI got the laptop months before it suggested that; it knew perfectly well the story was legit. It was the agents behind that action who discredited the agency — not those revealing it.

This claim:

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre laughably claimed the US-Mexico border is “not open.” Ron Sachs/CNP / SplashNews.com

“The border is not open. So I want to be very clear about that because we are doing the smugglers’ job if we spread misinformation.”

— WH spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre, Monday

We say: President Biden has basically waved in millions of migrants since taking office, all but rolling out a red carpet for them. They’ve made their way to nearly every part of the nation. Of course the border is open. The only “misinformation” being spread here is the denial by Jean-Pierre and those like her.

This verb:

“[Congress’ omnibus spending package] could be the last major bill that passes this year before Republicans seize control of the House on Jan. 3.”

— NBC News, Tuesday

We say: “Seize” control? Please: Republicans will take office in a calm, orderly fashion after being duly elected by US voters. NBC, of course, isn’t the only liberal outlet that’s tried to portray a GOP majority in the House as ominous. Yet imagine any of them ever warning of Dems “seizing” control. It’s just not happening.

This statement:

Twitter suspended several journalists from its platform last week. NTB/AFP via Getty Images

“We cannot remain silent about Elon Musk’s reckless decision to suspend numerous journalists’ Twitter accounts.”

— Center for American Progress, AFT and other progressives, Wednesday

We say: “Journalism is the cornerstone of free speech,” 14 progressive groups fume . “An attack on journalism” is an “assault on one of our fundamental pillars.” No, progressives can’t “remain silent” when that happens — unless, of course, it’s The Post reporting a story that’s unfavorable to a Democratic nominee for prez, as with the paper’s 2020 scoop on Hunter Biden’s laptop. When Twitter banned The Post for that, you could’ve heard a pin drop from the supposedly high-minded defenders of “journalism” and “free speech.”

This tweet:

Mask mandates are an effective tool against respiratory viruses. But health officials hesitate to reinstate them after years of political controversy. https://t.co/mopgs6lnWC — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) December 22, 2022

We say: Sorry, but evidence that masks are effective against COVID and other viruses is weak at best — and evidence that mask mandates work is even weaker. The real problem? Too few officials have hesitated to issue them.

