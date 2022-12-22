ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The week in whoppers: The FBI’s ‘misinfo’ disinfo, NBC’s slap at Republicans and more

By Post Editorial Board
 4 days ago

Diary of disturbing disinformation and dangerous delusions

This charge:

“Conspiracy theorists . . . are feeding the American public misinformation with the sole purpose of attempting to discredit the agency.”

— FBI, Wednesday

We say: The bureau is pushing back against revelations that its agents got Twitter to suppress The Post’s blockbuster October 2020 scoop about Hunter Biden’s laptop by warning it could be Russian disinformation. Yet the FBI got the laptop months before it suggested that; it knew perfectly well the story was legit. It was the agents behind that action who discredited the agency — not those revealing it.

This claim:

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre laughably claimed the US-Mexico border is “not open.”
“The border is not open. So I want to be very clear about that because we are doing the smugglers’ job if we spread misinformation.”

— WH spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre, Monday

We say: President Biden has basically waved in millions of migrants since taking office, all but rolling out a red carpet for them. They’ve made their way to nearly every part of the nation. Of course the border is open. The only “misinformation” being spread here is the denial by Jean-Pierre and those like her.

This verb:

“[Congress’ omnibus spending package] could be the last major bill that passes this year before Republicans seize control of the House on Jan. 3.”

— NBC News, Tuesday

We say: “Seize” control? Please: Republicans will take office in a calm, orderly fashion after being duly elected by US voters. NBC, of course, isn’t the only liberal outlet that’s tried to portray a GOP majority in the House as ominous. Yet imagine any of them ever warning of Dems “seizing” control. It’s just not happening.

This statement:

Twitter suspended several journalists from its platform last week.
“We cannot remain silent about Elon Musk’s reckless decision to suspend numerous journalists’ Twitter accounts.”

— Center for American Progress, AFT and other progressives, Wednesday

We say: “Journalism is the cornerstone of free speech,” 14 progressive groups fume . “An attack on journalism” is an “assault on one of our fundamental pillars.” No, progressives can’t “remain silent” when that happens — unless, of course, it’s The Post reporting a story that’s unfavorable to a Democratic nominee for prez, as with the paper’s 2020 scoop on Hunter Biden’s laptop. When Twitter banned The Post for that, you could’ve heard a pin drop from the supposedly high-minded defenders of “journalism” and “free speech.”

This tweet:

Mask mandates are an effective tool against respiratory viruses. But health officials hesitate to reinstate them after years of political controversy. https://t.co/mopgs6lnWC

— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) December 22, 2022

We say: Sorry, but evidence that masks are effective against COVID and other viruses is weak at best — and evidence that mask mandates work is even weaker. The real problem? Too few officials have hesitated to issue them.

— Compiled by The Post Editorial Board

Comments / 66

aly and family
3d ago

Oh all the scurrying around like rats on a sinking ship. They get really ugly when the tables turn and all their lies come into the light. More lying and deflecting ,more mudslinging ,finger pointing and ugly name calling . Lies to cover all the lies already told.

Bill Gies
3d ago

There's no such thing as freedom of speech. I keep saying that the DEMENTIA DIAPER MAN BIDEN, CACKLING CHICKEN HARRIS, and soon to be no more speaker of the house MOMMY DEAREST PELOSI are nothing but SOCIALIST COMMUNIST supporters. IMPEACHMENT process is on the way but it keeps getting erased from newsbreak🤔

Lonnie Allen
3d ago

Adolf Hitler and his minster of propaganda. Would be proud of the democrats and their lying White House and news media propaganda. They have deceitful lying propaganda to mislead millions of America citizens.

