This Old-Fashioned Pennsylvania Donut Shop Has Been Named One of the Best in the CountryTravel MavenBeaver Falls, PA
Mistake leads to homeless woman falling from tent during Pittsburgh encampment clearanceEdy ZooPittsburgh, PA
8 Best Hot Dog Spots in PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerPennsylvania State
Famous restaurant chain opens new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Clever Pittsburgh: Inventions That Changed The WorldTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Packers' Aaron Rodgers screams at head coach Matt LaFleur for not throwing challenge flag vs. Bears
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers seemed to voice his frustrations with head coach Matt LaFleur after not throwing a challenge flag against the Chicago Bears.
Steelers legend Franco Harris did radio interview just hours before death
The Steelers and the NFL continue to mourn the loss of Hall of Famer Franco Harris, who did a radio interview with Chris "Mad Dog" Russo just hours before his death.
Franco Harris' 'Immaculate Reception' was 'illegal catch,' radio caller claims
With the Pittsburgh Steelers planning to honor Franco Harris Saturday, a radio caller in New Jersey took a different route in remembering the running back.
49ers rookies hit with an outrageous dinner bill, Arik Armstead insists it was a 'prank'
The San Francisco 49ers rookies were stunned when the bill from their dinner came out but linebacker Arik Armstead assure fans it was all just a "prank."
Steve Young left speechless on live radio after finding out Carlos Correa's deal with Giants fell through
Steve Young found out during a live radio appearance that Carlos Correa's deal with the Giants fell through and agreed to a deal with the Mets.
Arizona sheriffs fire back after Biden scoffs at border visit: 'Slap in the face to every American'
Arizona Sheriff Mark Lamb joined "Fox & Friends" to react to Biden's statement that there are "more important things to do" than visit the southern border.
Missing Texas A&M student found dead on Christmas Eve after 8-day search
Missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang, 22, was found dead in Austin on Christmas Eve after an 8-day search. Hoang's family said he was supposed to graduate this month.
Ben Carson reacts to name being removed from Detroit high school: Ideology trumping purpose of institutions
Former Health & Human Services Secretary Ben Carson sounded off Monday after Detroit's school board voted to strip his name from a school in the city.
White House unable to describe what Kamala Harris is doing on immigration
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Monday that she does not "have anything to lay out" on Vice President Kamala Harris' role to address the border crisis.
Christina Hall recovers in hyperbaric chamber after revealing she has lead and mercury poisoning
Christina Hall revealed she has lead and mercury poisoning. The "Flip or Flop" star announced the news on Instagram, speculating her condition is from flipping "gross" houses.
Santa Monica property owners post sign in shopping area saying city 'is not safe' due to crime, homelessness
A community activist group posted a sign in a busy shopping area in Santa Monica, CA saying that the city is "not safe" which drew pushback from some in the city.
Kyle Rittenhouse goes viral after asking if Twitter files will reveal 'hidden censoring' against him
Kyle Rittenhouse said he was hopeful that Twitter’s censorship campaign against him would be exposed after owner Elon Musk released the "Twitter Files."
Twitter Files reveal Trump ban came after Michelle Obama, others pressured the company
Former First Lady Michelle Obama was among those who pressured Twitter to ban former President Donald Trump, following the riots at the Capitol Building on Jan. 6.
El Paso resident watches migrants coming out of sewers, hiding near homes: 'We're being invaded'
An El Paso, Texas resident joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss how the border crisis has created an unsafe environment in her community and the extents migrants go to cross into the U.S.
West Virginia state senator leaves Democratic Party for the GOP
Glenn Jeffries, a state senator representing West Virginia's 8th District, officially filed to leave the Democratic Party and join the Republican Party.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones changes tune, says odds of signing Odell Beckham Jr. are fading
After weeks of hyping the possible signing of Odell Beckham Jr., Jerry Jones is pivoting and seemingly recognizing that the star wide receiver won't be joining the team.
Florida teen allegedly stabbed, beat mother with frying pan over keeping his room clean
A Florida teenager severely beat this mother after she kept telling him to clean his room, authorities said.
Scott Peterson ex-girlfriend Amber Frey speaks out after new trial decision: 'Truth doesn't change over time'
Scott Peterson waited for months to learn a judge’s decision over whether he would be granted a new trial in connection with the murders of his wife, Laci, and unborn son.
Patriots legends rip Mac Jones for not controlling emotions: 'I'm tired of seeing it'
After Sunday's embarrassing loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, New England Patriots legends have come out swinging against New England quarterback Mac Jones.
Musk proves Hunter Biden censorship came from collusion among Biden campaign, law enforcement and Twitter
Musk proves Hunter Biden censorship and confirms what most Americans knew – that Twitter took Democrats’ side during the 2020 presidential election.
