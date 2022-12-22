Read full article on original website
Elgton Jenkins Receives Contact Extension From Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
1 Packer Voted to NFL Pro Bowl RosterFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Cut Sammy Watkins Ahead of MNFFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Romeo Doubs Injury Update Has Him Active TonightFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Packers' Aaron Rodgers screams at head coach Matt LaFleur for not throwing challenge flag vs. Bears
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers seemed to voice his frustrations with head coach Matt LaFleur after not throwing a challenge flag against the Chicago Bears.
Rams' Matthew Stafford ends retirement speculation, tells wife Kelly he intends to keep playing
The Rams quarterback confirmed on his wife Kelly’s podcast, “The Morning After with Kelly Stafford,” that he’s not retiring from the NFL amid chatter about his future.
49ers rookies hit with an outrageous dinner bill, Arik Armstead insists it was a 'prank'
The San Francisco 49ers rookies were stunned when the bill from their dinner came out but linebacker Arik Armstead assure fans it was all just a "prank."
Everything Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said after losing to the Dallas Cowboys
Postgame quotes from the postgame press conference
Aaron Rodgers and Blu of Earth Appear to Have Split as She Takes ‘MVP’ Shot at the Quarterback
Looks like Aaron Rodgers and Blu of Earth have split as she publicly threw 'MVP' shade at the Green Bay Packers quarterback.
Popculture
Sean McVay's Wife Reveals 'Hardest Part' of Being Married to LA Rams Coach
Veronika Khomyn is opening up about being the wife of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. The 32-year-old Ukrainian model had a Q&A session on her Instagram page and was asked "What's the hardest part about being married to someone who has to be tied to their job?" "Time...
Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo
Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
Missing Texas A&M student found dead on Christmas Eve after 8-day search
Missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang, 22, was found dead in Austin on Christmas Eve after an 8-day search. Hoang's family said he was supposed to graduate this month.
Patrick Mahomes’ Kids and Dogs Were All Named With a Common Theme in Mind
As many fans know, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is a husband, a father of two young kids, and a dad to two dogs who are so beloved in the family they have their own social media accounts. More on that in a moment. Article continues below advertisement. First,...
Patriots legends rip Mac Jones for not controlling emotions: 'I'm tired of seeing it'
After Sunday's embarrassing loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, New England Patriots legends have come out swinging against New England quarterback Mac Jones.
atozsports.com
Broncos’ starter makes a promise after dreadful loss to Rams
The Denver Broncos may have just lost their worst game ever. Well, I’m sure there are others out there that are worse than this one, but it is definitely up there. I mean, both teams were 4-10, but after the final whistle blew, we could tell which team was worse despite the records. The Rams have been terrible this year, but they hung 51 points on the Broncos.
Franco Harris' 'Immaculate Reception' was 'illegal catch,' radio caller claims
With the Pittsburgh Steelers planning to honor Franco Harris Saturday, a radio caller in New Jersey took a different route in remembering the running back.
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Buffalo Bills Player Returns Home Only to Find Massive Snow Block on Car: VIDEO
Anyone who’s ever left their car outside overnight in a snowstorm knows the struggle. You wake up in the morning, walk outside, and find your car completely covered in snow. Rather than taking the time to sweep every flake away, you scrape the windows, maybe the hood, and hit the road, leaving the few inches of snow on the roof to blow away in the wind. Well, the Buffalo Bills players used the same tactic when returning to New York from Chicago.
Steelers legend Franco Harris did radio interview just hours before death
The Steelers and the NFL continue to mourn the loss of Hall of Famer Franco Harris, who did a radio interview with Chris "Mad Dog" Russo just hours before his death.
Sporting News
Franco Harris halftime tribute: NFL Network flamed for 'total lack of class' after cutting away to commercial during ceremony
The NFL Network is receiving criticism for its coverage — or lack thereof — of Franco Harris' jersey retirement ceremony at Acrisure Stadium on Saturday. The network had mentioned the ceremony at length in the days and hours leading up to the ceremony, which took place during halftime of Pittsburgh's home game vs. the Raiders. The event took on even greater importance considering it was the 50th anniversary of his legendary "Immaculate Reception" and occurred just days following his death at the age of 72. NFLN even produced the 'Franco Harris: A Football Life' TV special ahead of the game, halftime tribute.;
‘GMF’ Host Sick of the Kirk Cousins Slander
Kirk Cousins is divisive. Even when his team is 12-3 through 15 games of a season, his performance is contentious. This time, it’s NFL analysts. And they’re not doing anything utterly sinful; they’re just not intermingling Cousins in legitimate MVP conversations. Cousins has 4,117 passing yards and 29 total touchdowns through Week 16, numbers that would generate MVP chatter for most men.
Report: Sean Payton Has Already Picked Out His DC For When He Returns To Coaching
The worst kept secret in the NFL is that Sean Payton wants to return to coaching again one day. Payton stepped down as the head coach of the New Orleans Saints last year. However, he's made it clear on multiple occasions that he wants to coach again. If the latest report on Payton is ...
Missouri teammates fight each other on field after Tigers player tries to help up opposing QB
Two Missouri Tigers threw jabs at each other after one of them tried to help Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman up after a roughing the passer penalty.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Playoff Hopes After Beating Dolphins
The Green Bay Packers beat the Miami Dolphins on Sunday to close ground in the NFC playoff race.
