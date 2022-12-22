ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Popculture

Sean McVay's Wife Reveals 'Hardest Part' of Being Married to LA Rams Coach

Veronika Khomyn is opening up about being the wife of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. The 32-year-old Ukrainian model had a Q&A session on her Instagram page and was asked "What's the hardest part about being married to someone who has to be tied to their job?" "Time...
People

Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo

Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

Broncos’ starter makes a promise after dreadful loss to Rams

The Denver Broncos may have just lost their worst game ever. Well, I’m sure there are others out there that are worse than this one, but it is definitely up there. I mean, both teams were 4-10, but after the final whistle blew, we could tell which team was worse despite the records. The Rams have been terrible this year, but they hung 51 points on the Broncos.
DENVER, CO
Outsider.com

Buffalo Bills Player Returns Home Only to Find Massive Snow Block on Car: VIDEO

Anyone who’s ever left their car outside overnight in a snowstorm knows the struggle. You wake up in the morning, walk outside, and find your car completely covered in snow. Rather than taking the time to sweep every flake away, you scrape the windows, maybe the hood, and hit the road, leaving the few inches of snow on the roof to blow away in the wind. Well, the Buffalo Bills players used the same tactic when returning to New York from Chicago.
ILLINOIS STATE
Sporting News

Franco Harris halftime tribute: NFL Network flamed for 'total lack of class' after cutting away to commercial during ceremony

The NFL Network is receiving criticism for its coverage — or lack thereof — of Franco Harris' jersey retirement ceremony at Acrisure Stadium on Saturday. The network had mentioned the ceremony at length in the days and hours leading up to the ceremony, which took place during halftime of Pittsburgh's home game vs. the Raiders. The event took on even greater importance considering it was the 50th anniversary of his legendary "Immaculate Reception" and occurred just days following his death at the age of 72. NFLN even produced the 'Franco Harris: A Football Life' TV special ahead of the game, halftime tribute.;
PITTSBURGH, PA
VikingsTerritory

‘GMF’ Host Sick of the Kirk Cousins Slander

Kirk Cousins is divisive. Even when his team is 12-3 through 15 games of a season, his performance is contentious. This time, it’s NFL analysts. And they’re not doing anything utterly sinful; they’re just not intermingling Cousins in legitimate MVP conversations. Cousins has 4,117 passing yards and 29 total touchdowns through Week 16, numbers that would generate MVP chatter for most men.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Fox News

Fox News

911K+
Followers
4K+
Post
709M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy