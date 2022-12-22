Browns running back Nick Chubb practices, will play Saturday

Browns running back Nick Chubb practiced for the first time this week and plans to play against the Saints on Saturday.

Chubb (foot) is third in the NFL in rushing (1,252 yards) and third in touchdowns (12) with three weeks left in the 2022 season.

The Browns ruled out defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (concussion), who missed practice for the third consecutive day.

Myles Garrett joined Chubb with his first practice of the week and is on track to play against New Orleans.

“Looked normal. Nick looked good,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. “Myles is feeling better. They look normal.”

Garrett has been ill this week. Chubb and Garrett were free of injury designations on the final report Thursday.

Safety John Johnson was also at practice and listed as questionable for this week due to a thigh injury.

–Field Level Media

